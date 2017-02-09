“Isabella Huppert’s Gucci dress was charmingly awful” links

I find Isabelle Huppert’s Gucci dress to be so fug that it’s actually a little bit charming. She wore this to the Santa Barbara Film Festival. [JustJared]
Are you here for Sofia Coppola’s The Beguiled? [LaineyGossip]
Jack Nicholson is doing a movie with Kristen Wiig. [Dlisted]
Gwyneth Paltrow covers all of the international Elle covers. [GoFugYourself]
Gigi Hadid wanders around in Tommy Hilfiger. [Popoholic]
Vogue still likes Lena Dunham for some reason. [OMG Blog]
Kelly Ripa dishes about her sex life with Mark Consuelos. [Wonderwall]
One of Lisa Rinna’s daughters looks so much like Katy Perry. [Reality Tea]
Selena Gomez is cleavage-y in New York. [IDLY]
Kate Beckinsale put her puppy in her sports bra. [Seriously OMG WTF]
You’ll wear the panties Tom Ford gives you and you’ll like it. [Socialite Life]
I wondered where my rolls of gift-wrap went.
Oh dear.
I love Alessandro Michele-era Gucci, even if its entire off-kilter design philosophy can go a bit…..well, off-kilter.
And nowhere is that better-demonstrated than in make Isabelle Huppert look like a child. Isabelle Huppert!
Oh good lord, I was not expecting that! Looks like she was dressing for an ugly sweater competition
