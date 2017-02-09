“Isabella Huppert’s Gucci dress was charmingly awful” links

I find Isabelle Huppert’s Gucci dress to be so fug that it’s actually a little bit charming. She wore this to the Santa Barbara Film Festival. [JustJared]

Are you here for Sofia Coppola’s The Beguiled? [LaineyGossip]

Jack Nicholson is doing a movie with Kristen Wiig. [Dlisted]

Gwyneth Paltrow covers all of the international Elle covers. [GoFugYourself]

Gigi Hadid wanders around in Tommy Hilfiger. [Popoholic]

Vogue still likes Lena Dunham for some reason. [OMG Blog]

Kelly Ripa dishes about her sex life with Mark Consuelos. [Wonderwall]

One of Lisa Rinna’s daughters looks so much like Katy Perry. [Reality Tea]

Selena Gomez is cleavage-y in New York. [IDLY]

Kate Beckinsale put her puppy in her sports bra. [Seriously OMG WTF]

You’ll wear the panties Tom Ford gives you and you’ll like it. [Socialite Life]