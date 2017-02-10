Dakota Johnson in McQueen at the London ‘FSD’ premiere: lovely or meh?

Here are some photos of Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan at the London premiere of Fifty Shades Darker last night. Minus one major fashion fail at the Madrid premiere a few nights ago, I’ve been enjoying Dakota’s fashion during their promotional tour. I feel like she might have saved the best look for London, and I love that she chose a very interesting Alexander McQueen gown for the London premiere. That’s just as it should be! While this McQueen isn’t perfect and Dakota’s styling seems a little bit too casual, overall I really like this. She looks beautiful. Jamie looks like… Jamie. He can be so sexy sometimes, but never on a red carpet.
As for the film, a lot of reviews came in over the past few days and… well, it’s not looking good. From what I remember, critics hated the first movie too, which is as it should be. The first movie was awful and Dakota and Jamie have ZERO chemistry. But to be fair to the first movie, it had an art-house director who was determined to make the Ana character have agency, humor and heart (qualities which were lacking in the book). Fifty Shades Darker just seems like a boring rom-com with some moderately kinky sh-t between two people who don’t have any chemistry.
Right now, the movie sits at 8% on Rotten Tomatoes (ouch). The Independent’s review of the film claimed that Christian “is duller as a personality at the end of the film than at the beginning” and that most of the dialogue “could equally well belong in the drippiest, most conventional romantic drama.” There are many references to the film’s “utter blandness.” USA Today boldly claims that FSD “somehow manages to be worse than the stupefyingly bad Fifty Shades of Grey.” Newsday gives it “zero stars” (out of four, I think?) and they called it a “cinematic travesty” which is “utterly ridiculous.” Of course, the Newsday critic also insinuates that Ana is only banging Christian because he’s rich, which… having read the books, I think is unfair. Ana doesn’t bang Christian because he’s rich. She bangs him because she’s a complete idiot.
What else? Please read this Variety review – I laughed the entire way through it, especially when the critic suggested that all it takes for Ana to get back with Christian is one mediocre dinner and then he goes down on her (SOLD). Anyway, I’m sure this will make a bajillion dollars. Bless them.
I love that dress.
LOVE it…would love it more without the sleeves.
I’m freaking out over how much I love this dress. I don’t think I’ve ever coveted a garment as much – maybe Nicole Kidman’s moon cape gown thing at the MET gala.
E.L. James seemed to be around the set of 50 shades darker quite a bit, which is probably why it sucks so hard. A decent screenwriter could have made something coherent out of the mess. James makes Meyer look like Hemingway in terms of writing ability. It’s too bad the production team wasn’t given creative license to improve the story significantly.
I absolutely love it. Very revisited Edwardian dress. She’s been on top of her game.
I saw this movie 2 days ago and it is absolutely, unmistakably awful. I thought the first movie was decent enough (not as bad as people made it out to be) but this one was just boring and nothing else. No story, no plot, no chemistry. Nothing.
Even more boring than the first? I watched the last half of it on fastforward.
It amazes me that anyone could make porn so boring.
I love the dress but he will forever be the guy from the Fall. His eyes seem a bit soulless or something can’t quite work it out. He’s good looking but….
This film is going to bomb so bad.
You can see the embarrassment in their faces, they can’t wait to put distance between this film and their career.
Such a shit project to be involved with and just from reading the book you could tell the films were going to be shit.
Maybe Dakota needed the popularity and to raise her profile? But was it worth it?
Just waiting on someone to shout “RELEASE THE KRAKEN” and the dress will come alive and something will burst out of her.
You can tell how dry the movie will be from the stiff ass red carpet pictures #FiftyShadeDuller
ElleBee..you made me spit up my morning coffee..great line. Thanks for the morning laugh
The reviews are making me want to go see it because I’m one of those weirdos who would rather watch a trainwreck than an ok film. If its in the callibre of The Room, Battlefied Earth and Showgirls then I am all in.
I’m the same way! Some movies are so bad they end up being good, so I’ll watch this when it’s on demand lol.
This, I think, is a strong argument for BANGS. Like the dress. Didn’t read the books, so YaY for me!
Me, either.
She just seems so basic to me. I don’t see the “pretty” or “gorgeous” other people seem to see.
She looks like her dad, which for a woman doesn’t work out so well. If it wasn’t for her famous parents she wouldn’t get these roles because she isn’t pretty enough to be a starlet otherwise. And her “acting” can’t make up for it.
Interesting dress.
No interest in this movie.
I love the look from the neck down, it’s a gorgeous dress. I don’t think her hair and makeup do the dress justice
Yes, the dress is wearing her, isn’t it? It’s like she’s disappeared from the picture. The dress is gorgeous. I have to give Sarah Burton credit. Also, Dakota forgot her earrings – it might have made a difference here.
I agree. Fabulous dress, but the styling is off.
Dakota looks fantastic. I’m really loving the dress and makeup. No inerest in the movie. It looks bad as the first one. But I’m sure it will make money, maybe not as much as the first one but it has a big fanbase.
I’ve no idea whether these two hate each other or not but for actors they do a really bad job of feigning friendship/chemistry at events. Love the dress though! I think I would’ve gone for a bolder lipstick personally.
BDSM could be handled in a far more interesting way, but the fact that the lack of power/gendered roles mirrors the role play means I have zero interest. Talk about reinforcing every possible sexist cliche.
Lovely dress but she disappears into it – maybe if her makeup and hair was styled different. There was a reason McQueen was picky about which celebs wore his clothes – not everyone can wear them.
“Ana doesn’t bang Christian because he’s rich. She bangs him because she’s a complete idiot.” I almost spit out my coffee. Kaiser – I don’t always agree with your commentary, but I will keep sticking around because of these gems. Thanks for that!
Cheer up kids, you only have one more of these movies left to promote and then c’est fini. Move on to better, bigger things. Both of you can do better.
I just don’t understand. He’s such a good actor outside of this stupid project. Like, he was even sexy as a serial killer. And I do like Dakota, more of as like a cute person maybe fun to hang with as opposed to an actress but still. Two young attractive people should be able to do better than glares of love for a 2 hour film.
Right?! I love(d) him in The Fall. Really creepy, but hot.
Yes, he’s excellent in that show.
