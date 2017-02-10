Alexa Ray Joel helps sister Sailor deal with social media trolls, criticism

Christie Brinkley and her two daughters, Sailor Cook and Alexa Joel, are one of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue covers out this month. The promotion they are using for their cover is body acceptance at any size and any age. The message is a good one and I have already expressed my thoughts about the messengers. Most reports speak to the three ladies’ closeness and support of each other. Sailor is balancing a burgeoning modeling career while earning a degree in design. Alexa is a singer/songwriter like her father, Billy Joel. As is the price of fame, both are dealing with a barrage of negativity from social media. Alexa has already navigated those rocky waters so she’s guiding her little sis through them now.

Christie Brinkley‘s two daughters, Alexa Ray Joel and Sailor Brinkley Cook, may be making waves with their sexy Sports Illustrated Swimsuit family photo shoot, but both ladies have previously dealt with body image issues and criticism while growing up in the public eye. After all, they have famous parents — sharing a supermodel mother while Alexa’s father is legendary singer Billy Joel and Sailor’s father is architect Peter Cook. Alexa is a singer-songwriter like her dad, and although she loves the stage now she wasn’t always a fan of the attention that comes from a life in the spotlight. The 31-year-old says she and Sailor, 18, have swapped stories about dealing with constant media attention — and oftentimes harsh criticism — while growing up. “I was a painfully shy teenager,” Alexa admits. “Before I decided to be a performer, I was a little shell-shocked when paparazzi would be around. When you’re young, it’s easy to pick on you. There was a tabloid page that would draw things on my face. When you come from privilege, they just see you as, ‘Oh, she got it all handed to her.’” Alexa says that she’s “very impressed” with her younger half-sister, who has a contract with IMG Models. “She came into her own certainly sooner than I did!” Alexa shares.

[From People]

Being tried in the court of public opinion may have contributed to some very dark times for Alexa. It is really nice to hear she is looking out for Sailor. Considering how ugly things got with Sailor’s dad, Peter Cook (check out CB’s post on his latest antics), Sailor has it coming at her in a few directions.

I was struck by Alexa’s line,“When you come from privilege, they just see you as, ‘Oh, she got it all handed to her.’” They way I interpret that is people felt justified in attacking her because she benefitted from nepotism and that’s not fair. She shouldn’t have to pay the price of an assault on her appearance because her last name helped her in the music industry. Also, I’m sure both ladies are talented but Billy Joel and Christie Brinkley are not middling players in their fields, they are among the best. I can’t help but think of the incredibly long shadow they will have to come out from under. I’m not saying I plan to leave all nepotistic recipients alone, just that I plan to look a little wider when judging them.

And I’m sorry but the SI shots are still bugging me. Every photo of the three of them released from this shoot so far has Christie leaning in or facing Sailor and Alexa looks like an afterthought.