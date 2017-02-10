Jennifer Lopez & Drake broke up: does Nicki Minaj have anything to do with it?

Drake and Jennifer Lopez seemed to get together back in December. Sources insisted it wasn’t too serious, that they were working together on her album and that they were just having fun. But over the next month, they seemed to get increasingly serious about each other. She changed her New Year’s Eve plans to spend time with him. They became Instagram-official. Sources claimed he was spending time with her kids. But as quickly as everything happened, things started deteriorating. It’s been a few weeks since we really heard anything about them spending time together. And you know when the sudden “drop off” happened? Right around the time that Nicki Minaj confirmed her split from Meek Mill. Um, I told you guys. I even mentioned Drake in that Minaj-Mill post! Drake totally dumped Jennifer Lopez so he could take another shot with Nicki. So far, no one is saying that though. Right now, it’s just “J.Lo and Drake are taking a breather.”

Jennifer Lopez and Drake are taking a breather. The two had been dating over the past couple of months and were last seen together in mid-January. This past weekend, J.Lo posted a cryptic message on Instagram, a popular quote usually attributed to heartache and breakups: “Timing is everything. If it’s meant to happen, it will, and for the right reasons.” A source told E! News exclusively that Lopez and Drake “have taken some time apart, not because they don’t want to be with each other, just because their schedules started getting insane. Jlo and Drake are still talking, so people should know they are not in any means angry or that some incident happened. It mainly had to do with timing,” the source added. “They have just cooled things off a bit and it’s not as fast as it was in the beginning. They very well may go to dinner tomorrow or in a month. They are in each others’ lives, just doing their own thing now.”

[From E! News]

Us Weekly confirmed E!’s story, with an insider saying that their relationship “died down a bit” and they’re “done for now.” People Mag’s version of events is that Drake and J.Lo weren’t “serious” to begin with, so it’s no big loss. So, how long before Drake and Nicki confirm something? Suddenly, I have an image of Rihanna sending Jennifer Lopez a bouquet of black roses with a note that says “I tried to tell you, chica.”

Cough.

A photo posted by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Feb 1, 2017 at 8:19am PST