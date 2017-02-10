Matt Damon ‘almost cried’ when George Clooney told him about the twins

As we suspected, Amal and George Clooney are expecting. Amal is pregnant with twins, just like BEYONCE. Considering George is 55 years old and these will be his first kids, he’s had a long time to answer many, many baby questions from friends and media outlets alike. Most people believed George would never experience fatherhood, because he always seemed uninterested in it. But when he met Amal everything changed for him. And George’s good friend Matt Damon (aka Matty D) is so happy. Matty D and George worked together last fall on Suburbicon (George directed, Matt stars), and George apparently gave him a heads-up about Amal’s pregnancy back then.

Uncle Matt! Matt Damon was one of the first people that pal George Clooney told about Amal’s pregnancy. The Jason Bourne actor, 46, told ET Canada on Thursday, February 9, that Clooney shared the exciting news with him last fall and, as a dad of four, Damon told Clooney to wait until they entered the safe zone before telling more people. “I was working with him last fall and he pulled me aside on set and I mean, I almost started crying,” Damon said. “I was so happy for him. And I was like, ‘How far along is she?’ And he goes, ‘Eight weeks.’ [And I said], ‘Are you out of your mind? Don’t tell anybody else! Don’t tell anybody else! Don’t you know the 12-week rule?’ Like, of course he doesn’t,’” the Ocean’s Eleven actor told the site, adding that he told Clooney, 55, to “just shut up” and that: “Then four weeks later, I’m like, ‘We’re good, right?’” to which Clooney told him, “We’re good.” And now with the news out in the open, Damon told ET Canada that he couldn’t be more excited for his longtime friend. “I’m thrilled for him. She’s amazing,” Damon gushed of Amal, 39. “He hit the jackpot. Just on every level. She is a remarkable woman. They’re gonna be great. They’re gonna be awesome parents. Those kids are lucky.”

[From Us Weekly]

I’m doing the math… Suburbicon filmed in October and November last year. Let’s say that Amal was 12 weeks along in November? Which would put her just over five months pregnant right now? Which checks out, given that we’re being told that she’s due in June. Sorry, I just enjoy doing the pregnancy math. As for Matty D almost crying when George told him… it’s sweet. Matt was probably one of those Clooney buds who thought George would never become a dad.

… And now I’m wondering when George told Rande and Cindy. Hm…Cindy Crawford hasn’t said anything about the Clooneys, and she’s been in Sydney, Australia, doing press and posting on her social media. I really do believe that there was some kind of cooling off or falling out between the Clooneys and the Gerbers. Fascinating.