Matt Damon ‘almost cried’ when George Clooney told him about the twins

As we suspected, Amal and George Clooney are expecting. Amal is pregnant with twins, just like BEYONCE. Considering George is 55 years old and these will be his first kids, he’s had a long time to answer many, many baby questions from friends and media outlets alike. Most people believed George would never experience fatherhood, because he always seemed uninterested in it. But when he met Amal everything changed for him. And George’s good friend Matt Damon (aka Matty D) is so happy. Matty D and George worked together last fall on Suburbicon (George directed, Matt stars), and George apparently gave him a heads-up about Amal’s pregnancy back then.
Uncle Matt! Matt Damon was one of the first people that pal George Clooney told about Amal’s pregnancy. The Jason Bourne actor, 46, told ET Canada on Thursday, February 9, that Clooney shared the exciting news with him last fall and, as a dad of four, Damon told Clooney to wait until they entered the safe zone before telling more people.
“I was working with him last fall and he pulled me aside on set and I mean, I almost started crying,” Damon said. “I was so happy for him. And I was like, ‘How far along is she?’ And he goes, ‘Eight weeks.’ [And I said], ‘Are you out of your mind? Don’t tell anybody else! Don’t tell anybody else! Don’t you know the 12-week rule?’ Like, of course he doesn’t,’” the Ocean’s Eleven actor told the site, adding that he told Clooney, 55, to “just shut up” and that: “Then four weeks later, I’m like, ‘We’re good, right?’” to which Clooney told him, “We’re good.”
And now with the news out in the open, Damon told ET Canada that he couldn’t be more excited for his longtime friend.
“I’m thrilled for him. She’s amazing,” Damon gushed of Amal, 39. “He hit the jackpot. Just on every level. She is a remarkable woman. They’re gonna be great. They’re gonna be awesome parents. Those kids are lucky.”
I’m doing the math… Suburbicon filmed in October and November last year. Let’s say that Amal was 12 weeks along in November? Which would put her just over five months pregnant right now? Which checks out, given that we’re being told that she’s due in June. Sorry, I just enjoy doing the pregnancy math. As for Matty D almost crying when George told him… it’s sweet. Matt was probably one of those Clooney buds who thought George would never become a dad.
… And now I’m wondering when George told Rande and Cindy. Hm…Cindy Crawford hasn’t said anything about the Clooneys, and she’s been in Sydney, Australia, doing press and posting on her social media. I really do believe that there was some kind of cooling off or falling out between the Clooneys and the Gerbers. Fascinating.
Photos courtesy of Fame/Flynet.
Well, congrats. She looks better with a slightly fuller face, so congrats to her face, too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Matt Damon reminds me of that awkard cousin of celebrities who constantly name drops, so that he is linked to them. Brad Pitt for instance sends him into a homoerotic frenzy. Now, he is presenting himself as George’s bestie. Sit down you mansplaining idiot.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOL He does name drop. I agree. But, in all fairness, he was doing an interview on Canada TV I guess doing promotion after the news broke and so was asked. It’s not like he ran out to give interviews. And he was at George’s wedding, so they are friends.
I thought his joy for George was sweet, and I thought it was sweet that George couldn’t contain himself and was sharing the news early on.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Awww that’s really cute. I’m excited about this Clooney pregnancy! Funny how life and the right person can do a 180 on even the most stubborn individual.
Any more details to support the Clooney / Gerber break theory? First I’ve heard of it. Really curious since they’ve been best friends for so long. I wonder what happened.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have a best friend who is more like a sister. She had a rough time getting pregnant . When it happened for her I bawled .
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sweet!!! Nice to see men get a little emotional.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes. George has looked kinda haggard and grim for a while to me so it’s nice to hear a joyful tidbit like this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
All of Clooney’s past GFs ie- the ones who really fell for him must be feeling somewhat hurt. Clooney always said marriage (he already had one bad marriage) and children was never going to happen.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Come on people – the site is called celebitchy for a reason. Where are the bitchy comments? Fine – I’ll start.
Guess they haven’t heard about the whole link between older fathers and autism. Hopefully it’s a sperm donor.
Report this comment as spam or abuse