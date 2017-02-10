DM: Duchess Kate looks younger because she changed her makeup

The Duchess of Cambridge turned 35 years old in January. Over the course of the past year, I sincerely believe that Buckingham Palace has been trying to convince Kate to update and modernize her “look.” Sources claimed that the Queen even had some opinions about how Kate needed to stop dressing like a college girl and start dressing like a 30-something mother of two. There were stories about how Kate was ordered to cut her hair, which actually happened, although Kate seems to be growing it back (or she’s just wearing the same old wiglets). But something did happen and I didn’t even notice: Kate has totally changed her makeup. She’s no longer doing the heavy, black eyeliner on her top and bottom lids. She’s no longer wearing too much foundation. She’s no longer wearing really dark eyeshadow for day events. And the Daily Mail says that she finally found the right way to look younger:

She turned 35 on the 9th of January, an age when other women might be thinking of treatments and interventions to start holding back the years. But the Duchess of Cambridge has found a way to look younger without resorting to the Botox needle, simply by toning down her make-up. Since the beginning of 2017, around the time she entered her mid 30s, Kate has ditched the rings of black liner around her eyes in favour of a simple flick on the top lift, embraced dewy make-up and stepped away from the blusher brush. And beauty experts say that Kate’s more natural look has taken years off her face. Samantha Mercer, who runs make-up and hair company The Dollz, told FEMAIL that Kate has definitely embraced a ‘softer and fresher look’. ‘By changing a few things in her makeup routine she’s managed to transform herself,’ she said. ‘Kate’s now a mother-of-two two now and I don’t expect she has much time to get ready everyday. When she’s not being pampered by a make-up artist she needs something quick and easy to do herself and with her perfect skin she really doesn’t need to be adding much coverage, just highlighting in the right places and a touch of pink blush. I’m sure everyone will agree that she looks fantastic and her new look is much more suited to her.’

While I always complained about the eyeliner, I admit that I didn’t even notice the change this year. It’s true though – she has toned it down and she’s currently going with a more natural makeup look. Kate famously took makeup-application classes before her wedding because she wanted to be able to look duchess-ready herself. I don’t know what they taught her in those classes, but I’m glad someone finally sat her down and told her that she was doing it all wrong.

Also: um, Kate DOES Botox. She also gets fillers. But I don’t think Kate’s face is “collapsing,” like some claim.