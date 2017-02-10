DM: Duchess Kate looks younger because she changed her makeup

The Duchess of Cambridge turned 35 years old in January. Over the course of the past year, I sincerely believe that Buckingham Palace has been trying to convince Kate to update and modernize her “look.” Sources claimed that the Queen even had some opinions about how Kate needed to stop dressing like a college girl and start dressing like a 30-something mother of two. There were stories about how Kate was ordered to cut her hair, which actually happened, although Kate seems to be growing it back (or she’s just wearing the same old wiglets). But something did happen and I didn’t even notice: Kate has totally changed her makeup. She’s no longer doing the heavy, black eyeliner on her top and bottom lids. She’s no longer wearing too much foundation. She’s no longer wearing really dark eyeshadow for day events. And the Daily Mail says that she finally found the right way to look younger:
She turned 35 on the 9th of January, an age when other women might be thinking of treatments and interventions to start holding back the years. But the Duchess of Cambridge has found a way to look younger without resorting to the Botox needle, simply by toning down her make-up.
Since the beginning of 2017, around the time she entered her mid 30s, Kate has ditched the rings of black liner around her eyes in favour of a simple flick on the top lift, embraced dewy make-up and stepped away from the blusher brush. And beauty experts say that Kate’s more natural look has taken years off her face.
Samantha Mercer, who runs make-up and hair company The Dollz, told FEMAIL that Kate has definitely embraced a ‘softer and fresher look’.
‘By changing a few things in her makeup routine she’s managed to transform herself,’ she said. ‘Kate’s now a mother-of-two two now and I don’t expect she has much time to get ready everyday. When she’s not being pampered by a make-up artist she needs something quick and easy to do herself and with her perfect skin she really doesn’t need to be adding much coverage, just highlighting in the right places and a touch of pink blush. I’m sure everyone will agree that she looks fantastic and her new look is much more suited to her.’
While I always complained about the eyeliner, I admit that I didn’t even notice the change this year. It’s true though – she has toned it down and she’s currently going with a more natural makeup look. Kate famously took makeup-application classes before her wedding because she wanted to be able to look duchess-ready herself. I don’t know what they taught her in those classes, but I’m glad someone finally sat her down and told her that she was doing it all wrong.
Also: um, Kate DOES Botox. She also gets fillers. But I don’t think Kate’s face is “collapsing,” like some claim.
Photos courtesy of Fame/Flynet and WENN.
Daily Fail is trolling her.
Yup! This made me laugh so hard: “and I don’t expect she has much time to get ready everyday.” 😂😂😂
I often see everyone discussing her hair, makeup, clothes, etc. But I’ve not seen any discussion on her eyes beyond comments about the makeup. Kate has heavy eyelids and pronounced bags under her eyes. IMHO, that is the primary thing that ages her. There’s zero shame in that, it’s likely hereditary. I had visible bags under my eyes and heavy eyelids by age 5. Exactly like my mother. I had upper and lower eyelid surgery 12 yrs ago and the difference was astounding. I still looked exactly like me, except my “new” eyes no longer looked like I was 90. I often wonder why she doesn’t get that surgically corrected, she’s got to notice it. Maybe she’s afraid of all the vile comments she will get on social media.
FINALLY! I’ve been commenting on here about her makeup forever. She looks sooooo much better. Im in canada and have a friend in England. I was asking her why Kate’s makeup is so fug. She said apparently she does it herself. Well, looks like she finally got a makeup artist that knows what they’re doing!
She looks as if she has botoxbrow – the sharp arch makes her look a bit hard. It’s nice that she’s toned down the horrid eye makeup, too, but she still looks her age, which is as it should be. Now she needs to do something with that hair – a good few inches chopped off! Having it always hanging drags her face down, but boy, she looks fantastic when it’s up and off her face and shoulders.
Does she look younger though? Those last two pics are not convincing me.
Yeah, she looks the same to me. Though I can notice a slight difference in that first pic.
I know she’s not everybody’s favorite person here, and that most of you have qualms about her looks/style (I do too), but I do have to say, she’s a beautiful woman. Always thought she was (and this is not a matter of her being “more” or “less” so than others).
Honestly, we complain when others celebs are shamed and overly-criticized for their looks, but often engage in this behavior for KM.
I don’t think anyone is shaming her by giving their opinion. If she wanted a nice quiet private life, she wouldn’t have married the future King.
She never did know how to apply makeup. Less is more. She has good bone structure so that helps. Now to work on the hair! Has to suck to be the daughter in law of a fashion and beauty icon, but she is okay. Her kids are cute!
