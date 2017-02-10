“Katy Perry’s new song is a Sia reject & it’s not very good” links
  February 10, 2017

  By Kaiser
Katy Perry’s new song is a Sia reject (and it’s also a bad song). [The Blemish]
Scarlett Johansson is “barely holding it together” as a working mom. [Dlisted]
Easy D tweets about whatever he sees on the morning news shows. [Jezebel]
Gwyneth Paltrow doesn’t think girls should plan V-Day activities. [LaineyGossip]
GFY’s headline for Maggie Gyllenhaal made me laugh. [Go Fug Yourself]
Jason Chaffetz had a rowdy townhall. Good. [Pajiba]
Hailey Baldwin got a job, good for her. [Moe Jackson]
It was an interesting day at the beach in Norfolk. [Buzzfeed]
Strangest meet-cute ever: Chuck Norris hangs out with Benjamin Netanyahu. [Celebslam]
Amy Duggar will reveal all soon enough. [Starcasm]

New life who dis

A photo posted by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on

 

1 Response to ““Katy Perry’s new song is a Sia reject & it’s not very good” links”

  1. mina says:
    February 10, 2017 at 12:36 pm

    I always thought Sia was an overrated song writer, to be honest.

