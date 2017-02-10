“Katy Perry’s new song is a Sia reject & it’s not very good” links

Katy Perry’s new song is a Sia reject (and it’s also a bad song). [The Blemish]
Scarlett Johansson is “barely holding it together” as a working mom. [Dlisted]
Easy D tweets about whatever he sees on the morning news shows. [Jezebel]
Gwyneth Paltrow doesn’t think girls should plan V-Day activities. [LaineyGossip]
GFY’s headline for Maggie Gyllenhaal made me laugh. [Go Fug Yourself]
Jason Chaffetz had a rowdy townhall. Good. [Pajiba]
Hailey Baldwin got a job, good for her. [Moe Jackson]
It was an interesting day at the beach in Norfolk. [Buzzfeed]
Strangest meet-cute ever: Chuck Norris hangs out with Benjamin Netanyahu. [Celebslam]
Amy Duggar will reveal all soon enough. [Starcasm]
I always thought Sia was an overrated song writer, to be honest.
