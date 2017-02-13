Did Tom Hiddleston seriously ‘damage his brand’ with his recent follies?

When I think of celebrities and their “branding,” I mostly think of true-blue movie stars and international celebrities. Like, Jennifer Lopez is a brand. Taylor Swift is a brand. Tom Cruise is a brand. Is Tom Hiddleston a brand though? I can’t decide. He’s been in some big movies, but I tend to believe he’s mostly internet-famous more than anything else. I suspect that most casual consumers of gossip and entertainment know him mostly as “that guy who plays Loki” and “that guy who wore the ‘I Heart T.S.’ t-shirt.” If you’re really analyzing the Hiddles-brand, perhaps you could say that his brand is dorky uncoolness, being extra, and providing buckets of cringes no matter what. Well, in the wake of Tom’s ridiculous – and ridiculously amusing – GQ interview, the BBC spoke to some PR consultants about whether Tom’s “brand” will survive the Tiddlesbanging, not to mention the angst-ridden GQ interview in which Tom dissected the Tiddlesbanging. Not to mention Tom’s terrible Golden Globes speech too.

Have Tom Hiddleston’s off-screen actions since done damage to his brand? “Some of the recent headlines have been unhelpful,” admits Mark Borkowski, a strategic PR consultant. “There are events that happen and they’re not thought through properly, and the nature of being caught up with Taylor Swift’s gang and not thinking it through strategically has undone him. Sometimes people don’t recognise the power of their brand, and often you can’t conduct yourself in the way you think you can.” But Steven Gaydos, vice-president and executive editor of Variety, thinks Hiddleston is still a hot property, despite his recent PR mishaps. “I don’t think anything he’s done to date has put any serious dent into his career,” he told the BBC. “He’s a fantastic actor doing fantastic work. He has a fanbase and he’s delivering the goods. These are just missteps – somebody doing something that causes chatter. In this case Tom Hiddleston made a speech and people thought it was silly, or he dated a woman and people thought it was a little bogus. He’s not going to be hauled in front of the courts for any of this.” So is this latest interview simply damage limitation? “Absolutely,” says Mark Borkowski. “I don’t think Tom Hiddleston knew at the time just how big a brand he was. Now he does know that and has to think carefully. This GQ interview is an example of putting the record straight and trying to get a narrative together to try and recover from some poorly judged moments. There’s a beautiful naivety about Tom Hiddleston that is projected through this interview where he’s trying to talk directly to his fans. This is material you put there for them.” Gaydos has a lot of sympathy for the 36-year-old on the Taylor Swift front: “Imagine you just met someone and you’re having a relationship and the whole world is watching. It’s like snakes all around you,” he says. “I’d hate to to live in a fish bowl and have every move analysed, with people saying you’re a fraud, your relationship is a fraud, everything you’re doing is insincere and fake.” Hiddleston has two films coming out later this year – Thor: Ragnarok and Kong: Skull Island. Gaydos says the film studios won’t be particularly worried about Hiddleston’s off-screen actions. “They’re worrying about the tracking. If the trailer goes out for Kong and the response isn’t strong or the awareness of the movie isn’t high, that’s what they’re really concerned about,” he says. “Tom has not ventured anywhere near the space where we’ve seen stars screw up their careers and really damage their star wattage.”

[From BBC]

What do you think about this analysis? I think these guys are sort of right, in that it’s not as if Tom did anything criminal or truly wrong. His worst offense is that he seems to care too much about what people think, and he cares too much about how he’s perceived. It will be interesting to see Tom’s next moves as he really starts promoting Kong: Skull Island over the next month. He’s appearing on The Graham Norton Show on Friday, plus he’ll have to give more interviews and do a full press tour. I’m assuming he’ll go to LA for the Oscars too, just because PLEASE LET THAT HAPPEN. So, basically, we’ll see. If you believe the Tiddlesbanging did long-term damage to the Hiddles-brand, then you were already hyper-aware of him in the first place, you know? Now Tom needs to build his audience… which he’s not going to do if he keeps behaving this way.

Also, I almost missed it, but Tom Hiddleston did go to the BAFTAs last night. He didn’t walk the red carpet, but he presented.