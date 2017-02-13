Did Tom Hiddleston seriously ‘damage his brand’ with his recent follies?

74th Golden Globe Awards

When I think of celebrities and their “branding,” I mostly think of true-blue movie stars and international celebrities. Like, Jennifer Lopez is a brand. Taylor Swift is a brand. Tom Cruise is a brand. Is Tom Hiddleston a brand though? I can’t decide. He’s been in some big movies, but I tend to believe he’s mostly internet-famous more than anything else. I suspect that most casual consumers of gossip and entertainment know him mostly as “that guy who plays Loki” and “that guy who wore the ‘I Heart T.S.’ t-shirt.” If you’re really analyzing the Hiddles-brand, perhaps you could say that his brand is dorky uncoolness, being extra, and providing buckets of cringes no matter what. Well, in the wake of Tom’s ridiculous – and ridiculously amusing – GQ interview, the BBC spoke to some PR consultants about whether Tom’s “brand” will survive the Tiddlesbanging, not to mention the angst-ridden GQ interview in which Tom dissected the Tiddlesbanging. Not to mention Tom’s terrible Golden Globes speech too.

Have Tom Hiddleston’s off-screen actions since done damage to his brand?

“Some of the recent headlines have been unhelpful,” admits Mark Borkowski, a strategic PR consultant. “There are events that happen and they’re not thought through properly, and the nature of being caught up with Taylor Swift’s gang and not thinking it through strategically has undone him. Sometimes people don’t recognise the power of their brand, and often you can’t conduct yourself in the way you think you can.”

But Steven Gaydos, vice-president and executive editor of Variety, thinks Hiddleston is still a hot property, despite his recent PR mishaps.

“I don’t think anything he’s done to date has put any serious dent into his career,” he told the BBC. “He’s a fantastic actor doing fantastic work. He has a fanbase and he’s delivering the goods. These are just missteps – somebody doing something that causes chatter. In this case Tom Hiddleston made a speech and people thought it was silly, or he dated a woman and people thought it was a little bogus. He’s not going to be hauled in front of the courts for any of this.”

So is this latest interview simply damage limitation? “Absolutely,” says Mark Borkowski. “I don’t think Tom Hiddleston knew at the time just how big a brand he was. Now he does know that and has to think carefully. This GQ interview is an example of putting the record straight and trying to get a narrative together to try and recover from some poorly judged moments. There’s a beautiful naivety about Tom Hiddleston that is projected through this interview where he’s trying to talk directly to his fans. This is material you put there for them.”

Gaydos has a lot of sympathy for the 36-year-old on the Taylor Swift front: “Imagine you just met someone and you’re having a relationship and the whole world is watching. It’s like snakes all around you,” he says. “I’d hate to to live in a fish bowl and have every move analysed, with people saying you’re a fraud, your relationship is a fraud, everything you’re doing is insincere and fake.”

Hiddleston has two films coming out later this year – Thor: Ragnarok and Kong: Skull Island. Gaydos says the film studios won’t be particularly worried about Hiddleston’s off-screen actions.

“They’re worrying about the tracking. If the trailer goes out for Kong and the response isn’t strong or the awareness of the movie isn’t high, that’s what they’re really concerned about,” he says. “Tom has not ventured anywhere near the space where we’ve seen stars screw up their careers and really damage their star wattage.”

What do you think about this analysis? I think these guys are sort of right, in that it’s not as if Tom did anything criminal or truly wrong. His worst offense is that he seems to care too much about what people think, and he cares too much about how he’s perceived. It will be interesting to see Tom’s next moves as he really starts promoting Kong: Skull Island over the next month. He’s appearing on The Graham Norton Show on Friday, plus he’ll have to give more interviews and do a full press tour. I’m assuming he’ll go to LA for the Oscars too, just because PLEASE LET THAT HAPPEN. So, basically, we’ll see. If you believe the Tiddlesbanging did long-term damage to the Hiddles-brand, then you were already hyper-aware of him in the first place, you know? Now Tom needs to build his audience… which he’s not going to do if he keeps behaving this way.

Also, I almost missed it, but Tom Hiddleston did go to the BAFTAs last night. He didn’t walk the red carpet, but he presented.

The 2017 EE British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs)

36 Responses to “Did Tom Hiddleston seriously ‘damage his brand’ with his recent follies?”

  1. Cherrypie says:
    February 13, 2017 at 9:03 am

    Yes.

    • WTF says:
      February 13, 2017 at 9:18 am

      I think yes too…..To all the people that were saying “they were kinda perfect for each other”….just no. He’s posh and from the most elite schools and drama conservatories in Britain. She’s kind of ‘common’ pop schlock. (That’s cool too – I begrudgingly like some of her trashy songs), but it doesn’t really mix AT all! And the way the British hierarchical establishment views these follies is with great disdain. (Though I suppose we’re talking about his ‘penetration’ into the US market which is something else entirely).

    • Radley says:
      February 13, 2017 at 9:18 am

      Agreed. Absolutley 100% yes.

      I’d never have known he was a thirsty, insecure, stunt queen had he not gotten mixed up with the HSIC (Head Succubus in Charge), Taylor Swift. Her brand is geared towards gullible kids and he was firmly in the adult category. Her team played him majorly by getting his team to even agree to that foolery. But ultimately, it only highlighted her cynical, PR stunty ways as well.

      It was an ill advised fail on both their parts.

    • maxine ducamp says:
      February 13, 2017 at 9:20 am

      Geez, this is getting ridiculous. I’m sure it hurt his rep a bit, but overall he’ll be fine. If Hugh Grant can survive the whole getting caught with a prostitute eons ago, then I think Tom can survive a fling (however ill-conceived) with TSwifty and a poorly worded Golden Globes award speech. His major crime is caring a bit too much about what other people think of him…hang the man. As the PR person said, all anyone cares about is bums on seats. If anything Tom will bring in a fair number of his fans who wouldn’t have otherwise been interested in Kong and those that are there for a monkey movie aren’t going to care about his “follies.”

  2. Becky says:
    February 13, 2017 at 9:07 am

    Pretty much agree with the article; only his fans, and maybe those who read gossip sites, think he’s hurt his brand.

    Does anyone know what happened last night? Apparently he didn’t arrive until 8pm, which is why he wasn’t on the rc (the show started at 7).

  3. Sullivan says:
    February 13, 2017 at 9:07 am

    I just watched The Night Manager. He was really good. And hot. There, I said it. Never once, while watching TNM, did I think about Taylor Swift. I think his “brand” will recover.

  4. Neelyo says:
    February 13, 2017 at 9:09 am

    He seems like a character actor who’s really bitter that he’s not a leading man.

    • MI6 says:
      February 13, 2017 at 9:16 am

      Bitter is not a word I would use to describe Tom Hiddleston. Hurt and confused, maybe. Bitter? Nah. But to each, his own.
      There’s a learning curve and he’s definitely on it. He’s smart. He’ll get it, in time.

    • Ramona says:
      February 13, 2017 at 9:18 am

      My thoughts exactly. He should be focused on supporting parts and leads in small smart films. Thats how Eddie Redmayne did it and look where he is now. The worst that could happen is that he follows this advice and ends up with Matthew Goodes career; thats not a bad way to fail. But this? Going after action franchises like Kong, movies whose failure gets you blacklisted, its beyond dumb.

      • nem says:
        February 13, 2017 at 9:49 am

        i am so sad for matthew goode , i love him from match point.him and paul bettany were my favorite hugh grant spot contenders…
        the disappearing of this kind of good english cheesy traditional romantic comedy is great loss to me.
        hiddles should let other actors in these roles in which he can’t shine.Some eton actors are just overrated, redmayne is among them

  5. Alleycat says:
    February 13, 2017 at 9:12 am

    I don’t necessarily believe that if you think his reputation was damaged, you were always hyper aware of him. I only knew Tom from this site, and I still have yet to see anything with him in it. And while I don’t think his career is ruined, it was definitely damaged. I wasn’t a fan before, but now I’m completely turned off by him. I would say a lot of people feel that way.

  6. ell says:
    February 13, 2017 at 9:12 am

    what brand? i do not understand why people keep acting as if this dude is super famous. he’s in a franchise, getting known, and then he dated taylor so he was in the tabloids. he’s still a b/c list at best, even though the internet keeps harping on about him. kit harington is far more famous and recognisable than him for instance, and he’s not that famous either.

  7. Ramona says:
    February 13, 2017 at 9:13 am

    Firstly, of course it isnt permanent or serious PR damage. His problem is that he is a bit of a laughing stock among the people who followed his stumbles. But in truth, there arent that many of us who did. He’ll be fine. I still dont think he is leading man material but lets see how Kong goes.

  8. Clare says:
    February 13, 2017 at 9:13 am

    Omg, that GQ interview made me cringe so hard. I feel like it made it even worse, not better!

    Also, sorry he is 36 years old. He should either know better, or hire a better PR consultant. Because his image is now a joke.

    I was a big fan after The Night Manager, but would not be able to take him seriously in a film now. (other over exposed actors I cannot take seriously include Matt Damon, Mark Wahlberg and Ben Affleck)

  9. Zapp Brannigan says:
    February 13, 2017 at 9:14 am

    I think the powers that be are trying to sell him as “leading man” when solid character actor with a varied, indie type career might be a better fit. It happens often, a good eye-catching supporting role gets attention and then the image is damaged in an attempt to be the next big thing. See also: Colin Farrell, Michael Fassbender.

    As for this Swift thing, misjudged but men in movies have done much worse and still be awarded, like Mel Gibson, Woody Allen, Roman Polanski.

    • Crox says:
      February 13, 2017 at 9:36 am

      I think it’s ridiculous that people mention “men have done much worse than Hiddleston” and then bring up Gibson, Allen and Polanski. These three are very far away from what Tom did. There’s a million examples in between, more suited to be compared to Tom, everything from Cruise’s Oprah antics to Grant’s prostitute scandal to various actors shooting themselves in the foot with ridiculous statements. But to compare him, even in “he’s not as bad” fashion, with literally worst of the worst? Why?

      Reply
  10. lightpurple says:
    February 13, 2017 at 9:15 am

    The guys I worked with who binge-watched TNM and loved it and know nothing about Taylor Swift other than their daughters listen to her probably wouldn’t think his brand was damaged. To those who follow gossip and nit-pick every little thing he does, sure, whatever. To most of the population, which actually does NOT follow celebrity gossip, and know him just as Loki or one or two other roles, no, not at all. So, I think the guys interviewed are right.

    Now, we’re shoveling out icy snowy crap here and it is cold, so hot chocolate for everyone.

  11. Loo says:
    February 13, 2017 at 9:23 am

    He was never a big star to begin with. He doesn’t have much of a brand right now. He’s talented but even if he had conducted himself perfectly I don’t know if he has a right energy to be up an A-list leading man.

  12. M.A.F. says:
    February 13, 2017 at 9:25 am

    Please. Is anyone’s brand ever ruined now-a-days? If Johnny-too many scarves- Deep can keep landing roles after the hit “his brand” has taken in the last few years then I think Tom will be just fine. What he does need, though, is new management especially a new PR person. I shouldn’t know who Luke Windsor is .

  13. Radley says:
    February 13, 2017 at 9:26 am

    For future stunt purposes, the shot callers need to remember Taylor can get someone more press and thus raise their profile and up their celebrity quotient. But she absolutely cannot add to anyone’s artistic cred. She still seeks help in that department (like her Bad Blood remix with Kendrick Lamar). Word to the not so wise.

  14. LaraK says:
    February 13, 2017 at 9:27 am

    He has a lot of potential, but Lordy-loo is he jealous of Chris Hemsworth! Feels like he just can’t come to terms with his charm, which is the quirky and smart, but still hot gentleman. He wants to be standard beefcake and it just doesn’t work for him.
    It’s sad, because i feel like if he embraced his quirks, he would be off the charts hot. I mean, quirky is always more interesting and he is a very good actor. He just needs to stop trying so hard to be something he isn’t.

  15. ShinyGrenade says:
    February 13, 2017 at 9:37 am

    He did silly things, maybe but nothing wrong.
    Polanski is still around and he was convicted of raping a 13 years old. Chris Brown is still around and he beat the shit out of his girlfriend.

    TH might be a huge dork, but he did not commit any crime, never been violent towards women. SO, I hope he will be find.

  16. Chinoiserie says:
    February 13, 2017 at 9:37 am

    Every actor who has some fame and gets any lead roles is a brand. They might not be big enough for ordinary public to really think about but they are big deal with with kind of roles and paycheck stage actors get, it is not just for the acting ability which is paid for but the persona and how it represents the film.

  17. Chef Grace says:
    February 13, 2017 at 9:56 am

    OMG the dude is fine. His GQ interview was revealing in that he is a sheltered bookworm who needs to be reassured he is understood.
    TS was a publicity stunt. EOS.
    He should have brushed off all inquiries and just said they were lovers awhile instead of giving
    ‘prepared’ speeches. That was an amateur move. A bit immature maybe.
    To me he seems lonely but does not know he is. I mean look how he clings to whomever interviews him. Taffy must have kids with separation anxiety to have handled him. LOL.
    Tom is harmless and fun to analyze here. Oh and he wears a suit like no other. :)

  18. OhDear says:
    February 13, 2017 at 10:04 am

    I think it’s more that he was thought to be a perfect Disney prince-type, which wouldn’t have been viable in the long run anyway. The Swift thing just shot that fantasy down, and it also seems like some of what people feel about her got imputed him by association. TBH, a lot of this seems similar to what Cumberbatch dealt with when he and his wife went public.

    IMO, he should be fine if he keeps his head down and continues working hard and being the kind guy that people say he is.

  19. Jayna says:
    February 13, 2017 at 10:06 am

    I don’t know anyone who knows his name, and most watch Tge Night Manager. I wouldn’t know who he is if not for this site and the Taylor Swift fiasco.

    I don’t think he as a brand to damage, and I think he is more of an ensemble actor, not leading man. He will do fine. But his antics with Taylor and their photo-ops didn’t elevate him to leading man movie star status, as he had hoped.

  20. zappy says:
    February 13, 2017 at 10:08 am

    I think he is building his brand now? as posh, naive, hardworking sweet guy ? I dont know, I just like him as an actor. he is decent.
    personality wish, I think he is kinda exhausting. he is nice and all but you dont wanna spend much time with him, kind of person hehehe
    I dont think TSGate will affect his carreer or public opinion. It was summer fling, nothing more. Yeah, they came all out with photo-ops but it wasnt scandallous enough to damage his carreer. but for good laugh inside celebs world? thats another story ..

