2017 Grammys Open Post: Hosted by Zayn Malik’s babyface & Balmain

It’s a busy night for us here because once again, the Grammys and the BAFTAs fall on the same night. I remember when the BAFTAs used to be the Sunday before the Oscars. Whatever happened to that?? They need to go back to that. But in LA, everyone was and is focused on the Grammys. This was Grammy weekend and there were tons of parties and events for music people. These photos are from the annual Clive Davis party, which was very well-attended this year. Zayn Malik, Britney Spears, Andra Day, Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Rita Ora, Diplo and many more came out for Clive Davis. I’m including some photos of Britney, Diplo (who has a doucheface but I’d still hit it) and Zayn Malik in this post. Zayn shaved his beard a week or so ago. He has such a babyface! I kind of think he should have kept the fur. His jacket is Balmain. Nice.
Anyway, the Grammy red carpet begins at 6 pm on E!, and we will have full fashion-and-awards coverage starting bright and early tomorrow. We’ll also have BAFTA coverage, although I’m guessing that our Grammy and BAFTA coverage will probably extend into Tuesday too, because that’s what happens when two major awards shows go down on the same night.
CB and I will be live-tweeting throughout the evening, although if tonight’s show is anything like last year’s show, we might just tap out around 11 pm. I don’t hate the Grammys, I just hate the way the Grammys are organized, and after three hours, I’m generally done with all of the shenanigans. Still, I’m going to stick around for ADELE and BEYONCE. There’s a rumor that they will perform together. That would be awesome.
You can follow me here @KaiserasCB. You can follow CB here @Celebitchy. Let’s keep our fingers crossed that we can just focus on the Grammys without Emperor Baby Fists starting a war with Belgium tonight.
Photos courtesy of Fame/Flynet.
Wow! Nice choice of photos. Zayn can do no wrong and Britney looks lovely. Who is the hot blonde dude?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh no it’s diplo… I remember him for being a dbag to someone good pic of him here I guess
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Zayn is really a goid looking young man.
I’m thinking Beyonce will be in attendance or do a surprise performance.
I think people now know why she wasn’t at any of the women marches. She didn’t want her big news released that way. She has to control her image.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Zayn is so,so amazingly beautiful. That face,that hair. Art.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So proud of Brit Brit that she set the bronzer down. She looks healthy. Yay for her.
ETA- Oopsie. Saw another photo.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When you look at Britney’s twitter feed, she really seems in a great place and happy. She even was doing a handstand and walking on her hands in her house. I can’t even do a handstand stationary, much less moving. It was cute. And her boys are turning into little men. Time goes by so fast.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He doesn’t have a baby face, in my opinion
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love that boy Zayn, so handsome – I like that his carpet style is versatile. You never know what you’re going to get. Britney looks fit and in good shape – not crazy about the eye makeup though, not very flattering.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It begins. Beyoncé just lost Best Rap/Sung collaboration to Drake. Let that sink in…. Beyoncé’s freedom ft Kendrick Lamar just lost to Drake’s Hotline bling. She also lost the music film category to a documentary about the Beatles you guys. I saw both and it bothers that someone thought the Beatles documentary was superior to The phenomenal masterpiece that is Lemonade. I’m off to sleep.
Once again, we are reminded that as a black person, you have to work 2x harder to be considered equal with old, White male mediocrity. And that includes Drake’s average af ass. Rihanna has won none out of her nominations and 4 has been announced. Beyoncé has only won one out of nine with 4 still unannounced. It’s almost like they were used for ratings
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s really disappointing. Frank Ocean called them out yesterday. I hope Bey will get AOTY. I know people love Adele but she’s so overrated. Most of the people I know regretted they bought 25, they just found it bland/boring. She’s got a great voice but 25 isn’t a great album.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Drake is my favorite white artist nowadays
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Drakes a great actor. Got everyone fooled playing the hard core rapper role
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Freedom is a good song. My 4th favourite after hold up, formation and daddy lessons. Hotline bling is way catchier and more enjoyable iMo. Surprised she hasn’t won much overall though
Report this comment as spam or abuse
God I can’t stand him
Report this comment as spam or abuse
zayn has a nice face, but he’s so little.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Great jacket on Zayn – he’s looking hot as usual. On the opposite Diplo doesn’t do it for me, I just don’t like his vibe.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And Adele is performing Hello again because nobody remembers any of the other singles. Why does she always float her notes. She’s struggling with her runs but uhmmmm great gown.. ….
Ps: she’s no great vocalist. I’d give her a 5
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thx Scar…thinking the same and when did the Grammys have do overs. Opening so underwhelming.
Report this comment as spam or abuse