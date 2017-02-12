2017 Grammys Open Post: Hosted by Zayn Malik’s babyface & Balmain

It’s a busy night for us here because once again, the Grammys and the BAFTAs fall on the same night. I remember when the BAFTAs used to be the Sunday before the Oscars. Whatever happened to that?? They need to go back to that. But in LA, everyone was and is focused on the Grammys. This was Grammy weekend and there were tons of parties and events for music people. These photos are from the annual Clive Davis party, which was very well-attended this year. Zayn Malik, Britney Spears, Andra Day, Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Rita Ora, Diplo and many more came out for Clive Davis. I’m including some photos of Britney, Diplo (who has a doucheface but I’d still hit it) and Zayn Malik in this post. Zayn shaved his beard a week or so ago. He has such a babyface! I kind of think he should have kept the fur. His jacket is Balmain. Nice.

Anyway, the Grammy red carpet begins at 6 pm on E!, and we will have full fashion-and-awards coverage starting bright and early tomorrow. We’ll also have BAFTA coverage, although I’m guessing that our Grammy and BAFTA coverage will probably extend into Tuesday too, because that’s what happens when two major awards shows go down on the same night.

CB and I will be live-tweeting throughout the evening, although if tonight’s show is anything like last year’s show, we might just tap out around 11 pm. I don’t hate the Grammys, I just hate the way the Grammys are organized, and after three hours, I’m generally done with all of the shenanigans. Still, I’m going to stick around for ADELE and BEYONCE. There’s a rumor that they will perform together. That would be awesome.

You can follow me here @KaiserasCB. You can follow CB here @Celebitchy. Let’s keep our fingers crossed that we can just focus on the Grammys without Emperor Baby Fists starting a war with Belgium tonight.