2017 Grammys Open Post: Hosted by Zayn Malik’s babyface & Balmain

Kourtney Kardashian at the Pre-GRAMMY Gala and Salute to Industry Icons, Cilve Davis Party in LA

It’s a busy night for us here because once again, the Grammys and the BAFTAs fall on the same night. I remember when the BAFTAs used to be the Sunday before the Oscars. Whatever happened to that?? They need to go back to that. But in LA, everyone was and is focused on the Grammys. This was Grammy weekend and there were tons of parties and events for music people. These photos are from the annual Clive Davis party, which was very well-attended this year. Zayn Malik, Britney Spears, Andra Day, Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Rita Ora, Diplo and many more came out for Clive Davis. I’m including some photos of Britney, Diplo (who has a doucheface but I’d still hit it) and Zayn Malik in this post. Zayn shaved his beard a week or so ago. He has such a babyface! I kind of think he should have kept the fur. His jacket is Balmain. Nice.

Anyway, the Grammy red carpet begins at 6 pm on E!, and we will have full fashion-and-awards coverage starting bright and early tomorrow. We’ll also have BAFTA coverage, although I’m guessing that our Grammy and BAFTA coverage will probably extend into Tuesday too, because that’s what happens when two major awards shows go down on the same night.

CB and I will be live-tweeting throughout the evening, although if tonight’s show is anything like last year’s show, we might just tap out around 11 pm. I don’t hate the Grammys, I just hate the way the Grammys are organized, and after three hours, I’m generally done with all of the shenanigans. Still, I’m going to stick around for ADELE and BEYONCE. There’s a rumor that they will perform together. That would be awesome.

You can follow me here @KaiserasCB. You can follow CB here @Celebitchy. Let’s keep our fingers crossed that we can just focus on the Grammys without Emperor Baby Fists starting a war with Belgium tonight.

Photos courtesy of Fame/Flynet.

 

17 Responses to “2017 Grammys Open Post: Hosted by Zayn Malik’s babyface & Balmain”

  1. Fiorella says:
    February 12, 2017 at 6:09 pm

    Wow! Nice choice of photos. Zayn can do no wrong and Britney looks lovely. Who is the hot blonde dude?

    Reply
  2. Fiorella says:
    February 12, 2017 at 6:10 pm

    Oh no it’s diplo… I remember him for being a dbag to someone :( good pic of him here I guess

    Reply
  3. V4Real says:
    February 12, 2017 at 6:15 pm

    Zayn is really a goid looking young man.

    I’m thinking Beyonce will be in attendance or do a surprise performance.

    I think people now know why she wasn’t at any of the women marches. She didn’t want her big news released that way. She has to control her image.

    Reply
  4. kri says:
    February 12, 2017 at 6:17 pm

    Zayn is so,so amazingly beautiful. That face,that hair. Art.

    Reply
  5. susanne says:
    February 12, 2017 at 6:18 pm

    So proud of Brit Brit that she set the bronzer down. She looks healthy. Yay for her.
    ETA- Oopsie. Saw another photo.

    Reply
    • Jayna says:
      February 12, 2017 at 7:02 pm

      When you look at Britney’s twitter feed, she really seems in a great place and happy. She even was doing a handstand and walking on her hands in her house. I can’t even do a handstand stationary, much less moving. It was cute. And her boys are turning into little men. Time goes by so fast.

      Reply
  6. anon says:
    February 12, 2017 at 7:03 pm

    He doesn’t have a baby face, in my opinion

    Reply
  7. Adriana says:
    February 12, 2017 at 7:06 pm

    I love that boy Zayn, so handsome – I like that his carpet style is versatile. You never know what you’re going to get. Britney looks fit and in good shape – not crazy about the eye makeup though, not very flattering.

    Reply
  8. scar says:
    February 12, 2017 at 7:09 pm

    It begins. Beyoncé just lost Best Rap/Sung collaboration to Drake. Let that sink in…. Beyoncé’s freedom ft Kendrick Lamar just lost to Drake’s Hotline bling. She also lost the music film category to a documentary about the Beatles you guys. I saw both and it bothers that someone thought the Beatles documentary was superior to The phenomenal masterpiece that is Lemonade. I’m off to sleep.
    Once again, we are reminded that as a black person, you have to work 2x harder to be considered equal with old, White male mediocrity. And that includes Drake’s average af ass. Rihanna has won none out of her nominations and 4 has been announced. Beyoncé has only won one out of nine with 4 still unannounced. It’s almost like they were used for ratings

    Reply
  9. Valeria says:
    February 12, 2017 at 7:34 pm

    God I can’t stand him

    Reply
  10. bobo says:
    February 12, 2017 at 7:41 pm

    zayn has a nice face, but he’s so little.

    Reply
  11. Suzie says:
    February 12, 2017 at 7:51 pm

    Great jacket on Zayn – he’s looking hot as usual. On the opposite Diplo doesn’t do it for me, I just don’t like his vibe.

    Reply
  12. scar says:
    February 12, 2017 at 8:11 pm

    And Adele is performing Hello again because nobody remembers any of the other singles. Why does she always float her notes. She’s struggling with her runs but uhmmmm great gown.. ….
    Ps: she’s no great vocalist. I’d give her a 5

    Reply

