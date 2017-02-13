Michelle Williams in Louis Vuitton at the BAFTAs: super-cute or tedious?

Michelle Williams has gone to every awards show this year know that she’s going to lose to Viola Davis. Still, she’s hustled and campaigned and worn an endless amount of Louis Vuitton (fulfilling her contract with the label). My guess is that Michelle knows it will eventually be “her time,” and she’s making sure people remember that she’s always been accommodating during the awards season. As for this LV look at the BAFTAs… I’m shocked that it’s not some kind of Civil War bride-cosplay. So… I’ll take it. Perhaps it’s one of her best LV looks this season?

Naomie Harris in Gucci. Oh, honey. NO. A few years ago, I was saying that Naomie was one of the most consistently well-dressed women on the red carpet. But she’s been all over the place during this awards season, and this might be the worst.

Noomi Rapace. I’m sort of speechless. I thought she was someone else, and I thought she was someone much older. That wig… not such a great idea.

Speaking of OH HONEY NO DON’T DO THAT, here’s Caitriona Balfe in Valentino. My God. No. Please, no.

Here’s Jamie Dornan and his wife Amelia Warner. I love her dress and I think they look fantastic together, which is odd for me because I usually don’t have strong feelings about them.