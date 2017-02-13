Michelle Williams in Louis Vuitton at the BAFTAs: super-cute or tedious?

2017 EE BAFTA Film Awards - Arrivals

Michelle Williams has gone to every awards show this year know that she’s going to lose to Viola Davis. Still, she’s hustled and campaigned and worn an endless amount of Louis Vuitton (fulfilling her contract with the label). My guess is that Michelle knows it will eventually be “her time,” and she’s making sure people remember that she’s always been accommodating during the awards season. As for this LV look at the BAFTAs… I’m shocked that it’s not some kind of Civil War bride-cosplay. So… I’ll take it. Perhaps it’s one of her best LV looks this season?

2017 EE BAFTA Film Awards - Arrivals

Naomie Harris in Gucci. Oh, honey. NO. A few years ago, I was saying that Naomie was one of the most consistently well-dressed women on the red carpet. But she’s been all over the place during this awards season, and this might be the worst.

The BAFTA Awards 2017

The BAFTA Awards 2017

Noomi Rapace. I’m sort of speechless. I thought she was someone else, and I thought she was someone much older. That wig… not such a great idea.

2017 EE BAFTA Film Awards - Arrivals

Speaking of OH HONEY NO DON’T DO THAT, here’s Caitriona Balfe in Valentino. My God. No. Please, no.

Here’s Jamie Dornan and his wife Amelia Warner. I love her dress and I think they look fantastic together, which is odd for me because I usually don’t have strong feelings about them.

The BAFTA Awards 2017

Photos courtesy of Getty, WENN.

 

2 Responses to “Michelle Williams in Louis Vuitton at the BAFTAs: super-cute or tedious?”

  1. AG-UK says:
    February 13, 2017 at 5:16 am

    That Jamie seems so dull and not a good interview subject. He was on Graham Norton he might as well not been there. Keanu and Whoopi were on so he was lost on me anyway. I loved Michelle’s dress not so much Viola’s. Actually liked Emma Stone’s but I feel its going to be a La La Land season so better stop paying attention I liked the film but apparently not as much as everyone else maybe because I don’t care for musicals.

    Reply
  2. ichsi says:
    February 13, 2017 at 5:31 am

    With the exception of Amelia Warner, everyone looks terrible here. Such beautiful women, such horrible dresses.

    Reply

