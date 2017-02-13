2017 Grammys recap: James Corden hosts an uneven ‘diva showdown’

We came into the Grammys knowing that it would be all about Beyonce and Adele. People tried to make it into a “diva showdown,” but the reality is that the world is big enough for Beyonce and Adele to both do their things and do it spectacularly. The reality is that there’s not much room for anyone else though, which is why this year’s Grammys felt like “this is just filler until we get to Beyonce and Adele.” You can see the full list of Grammy winners here, and I’ll be devoting individual posts to Beyonce and Adele. Here are some other highlights:

James Corden as host. I didn’t feel like he was too intrusive, although there were a few bits that went on too long. Corden is absolutely the drama/band camp geek who completely nerds out when he’s around his favorite artists, which is a vibe that worked. I sort of liked his opening. It was corny, extra and a little bit crazy.

Host James Corden makes a #GRAMMYs entrance to remember. pic.twitter.com/oPD2utiar5 — CBS Television (@CBS) February 13, 2017

Carpool Karaoke. We knew it had to happen, and so Neil Diamond, James Corden, Carrie Underwood, Jason Derulo, Jennifer Lopez and John Legend sang “Sweet Caroline.” Blue Ivy ran up and joined them and that was the best part.

Adele’s opening. Adele opened the show, and I actually didn’t think that Adele would sing “Hello.” While I’ve listened to “Hello” a million times, I loved this live performance. She sounded great and she seemed relieved.

Adele performed a tribute to George Michael. She chose “Fastlove” because it’s apparently one of her favorite songs. But much like her performance last year, there were some technical issues so instead of just rolling with the problems, she stopped it and took a mulligan on live TV. The audience was with her too. When she stopped, she cursed (I think she said “it’s f–ked up”?) and then said, “I’m sorry. I can’t mess it up for him.” They started over.

Adele swept the Grammys. She won Song of the Year, Record of the Year and Album of the Year. When she won Album of the Year, she cried and dedicated the award to Beyonce. This honestly made me cry.

21 Pilots were in their underwear when they won.

So about Twenty One Pilots and their underwear… #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/ZAOZgDtCVA — Mashable (@mashable) February 13, 2017

The Weeknd & Daft Punk. My unofficial consensus is that people aren’t really feeling the 2017 version of The Weeknd, but this was a decent performance of an okay song.

Ed Sheeran performed his new song. The song is “Shape of You” and I’m on record as not hating it. I actually kind of like it because it’s so catchy.

BEYONCE WAS PEAK BEYONCE. Beyonce came out and performed about an hour into the show and she did Beyonce-poetry, “Love Drought” and “Sandcastles.” It was everything. I’ll talk about it more in Bey’s individual post.

Gary Clarke Jr. performed. I love and adore Gary Clarke Jr. to a crazy degree (“Numb” is a go-to song when I need to get through a workout) and he slayed. He performed “Born Under a Bad Sign” with William Bell (who wrote the song). It was badass.

Katy Perry did her new song. And I almost didn’t mention it because that’s how forgettable it was.

Lady Gaga & Metallica. I don’t know. I wasn’t feeling it? There were technical problems but I didn’t even notice because it sucked.

The Bee Gees Tribute. It was a total mess. I felt bad for everyone involved. The Grammys always do that – they throw together a bunch of people who have no business doing a tribute to one particular person.

A Tribe Called Quest. I enjoyed the vintage flavor (I listened to a lot of Tribe when I was in college) and the full-on black power vibes. They even called Donald Trump “Agent Orange” and shouted #RESIST.

A Tribe Called Quest, Busta Rhymes call Trump "President Agent Orange" https://t.co/SIjs8yWeZf pic.twitter.com/RsdQmQHYiX — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 13, 2017

All in all, the Grammys were okay in spite of the consistently bad production choices. The first few hours went by quickly, but by 10 pm, everything started to drag and I was like “Jeez, another tribute?” And you know what? I love Adele too, but every single person at the Grammys knew that Beyonce’s Lemonade was much, much, much better than Adele’s 25. I mean… come on.