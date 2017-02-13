Adele swept the Grammys, performed twice & wore a lovely Givenchy

Adele walked the Grammy red carpet early and I was like “why is this happening?” but it was because she had to get inside and prepare to open the show with “Hello.” I loved Adele’s red carpet dress though – she chosen a rich green Givenchy with a beautiful, flattering cut. Usually Adele wears black, so it was amazing to see her in a color. Her hair looked great too.

Adele performed twice – she opened the show with “Hello” and then she did the George Michael tribute. She stopped the performance because the music was f–ked up.

#GeorgeMichael Adele didn't want to alter George's lyrics. Bless you Adele. You honored George even more by starting over. pic.twitter.com/B0b7ldRI7E — Devotion (@_Devotions_) February 13, 2017

Adele ended up winning Best Song, Best Album and Best Record. Let me be completely clear: I love Adele and I’m always happy to see her win. I would have been fine with Adele winning many of the Grammys she was up for. I just think that in a side-by-side comparison, Beyonce’s Lemonade was a lot stronger than Adele’s 25, and that it was wrong that Adele swept ALL the big awards at the Grammys. Adele knew that too – she’s a card-carrying member of the Beyhive. She worships at the Church of Beyonce. She and Beyonce are good friends and Beyonce did not seem upset to see Adele pick up those Grammys. I seriously doubt there are any hard feelings between the two women, but the fandoms might be a different story. Still, Adele wanted everyone to know that she agrees and that Beyonce deserved a lot of those Grammys. She even said in the press room that she voted for Lemonade. Which is amazing.

PS… I’m pretty sure Adele’s brooch was a sparkly lemon, in honor of Bey’s Lemonade.