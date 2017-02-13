Adele swept the Grammys, performed twice & wore a lovely Givenchy

Adele walked the Grammy red carpet early and I was like “why is this happening?” but it was because she had to get inside and prepare to open the show with “Hello.” I loved Adele’s red carpet dress though – she chosen a rich green Givenchy with a beautiful, flattering cut. Usually Adele wears black, so it was amazing to see her in a color. Her hair looked great too.
Adele performed twice – she opened the show with “Hello” and then she did the George Michael tribute. She stopped the performance because the music was f–ked up.
#GeorgeMichael Adele didn't want to alter George's lyrics. Bless you Adele. You honored George even more by starting over. pic.twitter.com/B0b7ldRI7E
— Devotion (@_Devotions_) February 13, 2017
Adele ended up winning Best Song, Best Album and Best Record. Let me be completely clear: I love Adele and I’m always happy to see her win. I would have been fine with Adele winning many of the Grammys she was up for. I just think that in a side-by-side comparison, Beyonce’s Lemonade was a lot stronger than Adele’s 25, and that it was wrong that Adele swept ALL the big awards at the Grammys. Adele knew that too – she’s a card-carrying member of the Beyhive. She worships at the Church of Beyonce. She and Beyonce are good friends and Beyonce did not seem upset to see Adele pick up those Grammys. I seriously doubt there are any hard feelings between the two women, but the fandoms might be a different story. Still, Adele wanted everyone to know that she agrees and that Beyonce deserved a lot of those Grammys. She even said in the press room that she voted for Lemonade. Which is amazing.
PS… I’m pretty sure Adele’s brooch was a sparkly lemon, in honor of Bey’s Lemonade.
Nope, not a good dress. I love the color and the overall shape, but the cross-over cutting on top is really unflattering – it looks like the dress is choking her. It would have been perfect if it wasn’t for that crossover thingy.
I wish all these black artist would follow suit and boy cott the Grammys, they mean nothing these days, and black artists are mostly used to draw in the viewership numbers through their perfomances. Bey has enough Grammys she doesn’t need to step foot their again,unless it means that much to her.
Adele and Beyonce are both fine artists who produced fine albums, but Beyonce stretched herself on “Lemonade,” while “25″ was not much of a conceptual or musical stretch beyond “21.” That was the tiebreaker for me for album of the year, anyway.
But I’ve given up on the GRAMMY’s ability to do it right, so I can’t say that I’m surprised. They’re giving out awards for the set who takes them seriously, a group that simply can’t relate to Beyonce being a mainstream artist.
Her hair and makeup are lovely, and the cut of the dress is very nice, but the colour and pattern are ugly. This poop coloured green wouldn’t look good on anyone, let alone on someone as pale as Adele.
I thought 25 was mediocre and can’t believe it even got nominated. Album of the year? You have to be kidding me.
My favorite Adele moment was when she let her co winner speak first when they won Record of the Year and said “last time you cut him off” while throwing a side eye. I was feeling bad for the guy so it was a relief to me to see her do that.
Who are all those people on stage with her, she has like 30 of them, co writters, technicians,???seems a tad excessive, thought she wrote and produced a lot of her material.
I LOVE Adele, and I love the dress, but 25 beating Lemonade for best album? No. Just no. Lemonade is one of the best albums I have ever heard. 25 was a great album and any other year I would have been fine with it winning, but this year? Why? Why did they do this?
I feel like Adele writes the same song over and over and over again, is always musically sad, and yells at me with her singing. Unpopular opinion: I don’t like her music at all, and I think she’s overrated as an artist.
That said, she has a stunning voice, and she was extremely gracious when she acknowledged Beyoncé.
More power to Adele for saying what everyone is thinking – this is the ONLY way to hold these awarding bodies accountable, when the winners start calling them out.
She looks great but I did not find her attitude that amazing.
If Taylor Swift behaved that way, she would have been called a try-hard.
When Kanye West, also a fan of Beyonce, got on stage to defend her, Bey looked embarrassed and everyone started throwing shit at Kanye.
And enough with the song interruptions and the swearing, they are beginning to be parts of the show. There were lots of artists that did not have interruptions during their performances. Why was that?
Sorry, I just don’t get why so much understanding for Adele. She is fine but why is she amazing?
