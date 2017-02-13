Rihanna in a two-piece Armani at the Grammys: stunning or strange?

Any other year, and we might have had more time for Rihanna. Rihanna was actually up for several Grammys too, but it was a weird combination of events. First, everyone was so focused on Beyonce and Adele. Secondly, Rihanna arrived late on the red carpet, she didn’t perform and she didn’t win. So I think a lot of people just forgot that she was even there. Which is so weird, because she’s RIHANNA. Anyway, she wore this Armani Prive two-piece dress and even though it’s not my favorite thing, I kind of dig it. It’s great on Rihanna, specifically for the Grammys. I might not like it on anyone else at another show. Rihanna looked gorgeous overall – her hair, her makeup, everything. She’s so beautiful.
Also: Rihanna brought her flask and now everyone is obsessed with RiRi drinking from a bejeweled flask. She also seemed to spend a lot of time with Ed Sheeran and Chance.
I was surprised by Daya on the red carpet – I love her voice, and I guess I was expecting someone who seemed a bit tougher. She’s just a tiny little thing, and she’s sort of a nothingburger in person. She wore this Balmain dress which was a total snooze. Bonus photo of Nick Jonas, also wearing Balmain (I love that so many dudes are wearing Balmain these days – it’s the Kanye Effect, I think).
Photos courtesy of Getty, WENN.
She is so pretty, but the dress is fugly as hell. And drinking from a flask is trashy.
Daya looks great. I love her dress.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Cosign completely.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Rihanna was snubbed. Anti was easily her greatest work and to not even win one award for it is just wrong. But she always handles these situations with grace.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Rhiiiiiiii. My love. One of the most beautiful women on the planet. She looks amazing. She has no f*cks to give as she swigs from her bejeweled flask.
I really dig the laid back, no-f*cks-given attitude she’s always had, as compared to someone with a super-controlled-holy-mother-of-the-universe image (cough). She seems like she’d be so fun to be around. Rhi, if you can hear this, date me.
On another note, it’s a crime that Anti wasn’t recognized at all. It’s amazing work. Rhianna consistently delivers and I wish she’d get more recognition for that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I find the deliberate attempt this “no f***s given” attidude just as try hard and contrived.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Usually I find her so beautiful, but neither the hair or the dress (??) is doing it for me. More importantly, how could she not win anything for Anti? The whole album (maybe except for Work) is amazing. I love it, and if it was up to me Rihanna would have won them all. Yes, over Adele and Beyonce.
Report this comment as spam or abuse