Rihanna in a two-piece Armani at the Grammys: stunning or strange?

Any other year, and we might have had more time for Rihanna. Rihanna was actually up for several Grammys too, but it was a weird combination of events. First, everyone was so focused on Beyonce and Adele. Secondly, Rihanna arrived late on the red carpet, she didn’t perform and she didn’t win. So I think a lot of people just forgot that she was even there. Which is so weird, because she’s RIHANNA. Anyway, she wore this Armani Prive two-piece dress and even though it’s not my favorite thing, I kind of dig it. It’s great on Rihanna, specifically for the Grammys. I might not like it on anyone else at another show. Rihanna looked gorgeous overall – her hair, her makeup, everything. She’s so beautiful.

Also: Rihanna brought her flask and now everyone is obsessed with RiRi drinking from a bejeweled flask. She also seemed to spend a lot of time with Ed Sheeran and Chance.

I was surprised by Daya on the red carpet – I love her voice, and I guess I was expecting someone who seemed a bit tougher. She’s just a tiny little thing, and she’s sort of a nothingburger in person. She wore this Balmain dress which was a total snooze. Bonus photo of Nick Jonas, also wearing Balmain (I love that so many dudes are wearing Balmain these days – it’s the Kanye Effect, I think).