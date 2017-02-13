Carrie Underwood in Ellie Madi at the Grammys: too fussy or decent?



This is a post dedicated to some of the women in red at the Grammys last night, with bonus Celine Dion. First off we have Carrie Underwood in Ellie Madi. This is standard issue Carrie Underwood, fussy, sparkly, too many details, but I have to say I like her styling. Plus the bell sleeves on this gown are cool, they add some much-needed interest to the dress. Imagine this dress in a solid fabric without all the panels, lace and sequins or with just fabric plus the sequin bands. It would be a very cool silhouette. She paired it with gold platform heels (why?) but I like her styling. It’s like she showed restraint there, or maybe she has better people now. Carrie performed “The Fighter” with Keith Urban last night and it was kind of forgettable.

Faith Hill was in Zuhair Murad and I thought this look was incredible. The dress originally came with a wide sash belt and it was a good idea to go without it. Her styling and accessories complement this perfectly and she didn’t even bother to change for her presenting gig, which was smart because she didn’t need to.

Also in Zuhair Murad we have Celine Dion and I love Celine but her fashion veers toward wacky often. This is so 80s with the poofy sleeves, big belt, side ruffle and wavy sequin lines.

Thankfully Celine changed into a black Thierry Mugler gown for presenting. With this second look her jewelry was the real star. This velvet gown is gorgeous and I love the cut and the ring at the shoulder but I couldn’t stop staring at her earrings, bracelet and ring.

Getting back to the ladies in red we have Mya in Styland. There’s something so fun about this and I like that she went with a pantsuit. It looks both comfortable and stylish.

Charli XCX was in a red Vivienne Westwood gown which seems too serious for the Grammys. It’s a cool-looking dress, it’s very Jessica Rabbit and vampy, it just would be better suited to a more formal awards ceremony.

So Charli made up for her very staid formal gown by wearing a Moschino bikini-printed dress to the after party. No.