Carrie Underwood in Ellie Madi at the Grammys: too fussy or decent?

FFN_RIJ_GRAMMY_SET1_021217_52313603
This is a post dedicated to some of the women in red at the Grammys last night, with bonus Celine Dion. First off we have Carrie Underwood in Ellie Madi. This is standard issue Carrie Underwood, fussy, sparkly, too many details, but I have to say I like her styling. Plus the bell sleeves on this gown are cool, they add some much-needed interest to the dress. Imagine this dress in a solid fabric without all the panels, lace and sequins or with just fabric plus the sequin bands. It would be a very cool silhouette. She paired it with gold platform heels (why?) but I like her styling. It’s like she showed restraint there, or maybe she has better people now. Carrie performed “The Fighter” with Keith Urban last night and it was kind of forgettable.

FFN_RIJ_GRAMMY_SET1_021217_52313605

Faith Hill was in Zuhair Murad and I thought this look was incredible. The dress originally came with a wide sash belt and it was a good idea to go without it. Her styling and accessories complement this perfectly and she didn’t even bother to change for her presenting gig, which was smart because she didn’t need to.

wenn30908587

FFN_RIJ_GRAMMY_SET1_021217_52313713

Also in Zuhair Murad we have Celine Dion and I love Celine but her fashion veers toward wacky often. This is so 80s with the poofy sleeves, big belt, side ruffle and wavy sequin lines.

FFN_KM_GRAMMY_1_0212017_52313373

FFN_KM_GRAMMY_1_0212017_52313374

Thankfully Celine changed into a black Thierry Mugler gown for presenting. With this second look her jewelry was the real star. This velvet gown is gorgeous and I love the cut and the ring at the shoulder but I couldn’t stop staring at her earrings, bracelet and ring.

Getting back to the ladies in red we have Mya in Styland. There’s something so fun about this and I like that she went with a pantsuit. It looks both comfortable and stylish.

FFN_RIJ_GRAMMY_SET1_021217_52313678

wenn30908785

Charli XCX was in a red Vivienne Westwood gown which seems too serious for the Grammys. It’s a cool-looking dress, it’s very Jessica Rabbit and vampy, it just would be better suited to a more formal awards ceremony.

FFN_KM_GRAMMY_1_0212017_52313428

FFN_RIJ_GRAMMY_SET1_021217_52313612

So Charli made up for her very staid formal gown by wearing a Moschino bikini-printed dress to the after party. No.

photos credit: FameFlynet, WENN and Getty

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

13 Responses to “Carrie Underwood in Ellie Madi at the Grammys: too fussy or decent?”

  1. Megan says:
    February 13, 2017 at 7:18 am

    Celine looks like a fancy leprechaun.

    Reply
  2. Shambles says:
    February 13, 2017 at 7:26 am

    Faith… doesn’t look like she can make many facial expressions.

    I kinda dig the vibe of Carrie’s dress. It’s got a kimono-like structure and I think that’s cool.

    Reply
  3. Trixie says:
    February 13, 2017 at 7:41 am

    Moschino is always so ugly and tacky.

    Reply
  4. It'sJustBlanche says:
    February 13, 2017 at 8:30 am

    Celine Dion, who seems like a lovely person, is what happens when you don’t put on a little bit of weight after a certain age. Ten pounds would be great on her. I even feel bad for saying this because she seems so nice, but , you know, ass or face. Choose one. Personally, I’m eating a bagel right nowl so you know what I chose.

    Not a Faith Hill fan but she is gorgeous here. That dress is beautiful and she wears it perfectly. He looks like a tool in that hat.

    Carrie Underwood always looks like the meanest ex-sorority president from OSU at the 15 year reunion. She will cut you for a Michael’s coupon.

    Reply
  5. Liz says:
    February 13, 2017 at 9:26 am

    I think Celines green dress is ugly. The poofy shoulders and belt look bad.
    The bikini dress is terrible. What was she thinking?!

    Reply
  6. Lucy says:
    February 13, 2017 at 9:51 am

    I think Celine has the same stylist as Zendaya. The green look could have been miles better, while the black one is perfect. And how old is Mya? She looks fantastic!!

    Reply
  7. Stacy Dresden says:
    February 13, 2017 at 11:14 am

    Carrie’s dress shouldn’t have both the boob hole and the high middle slit (on top of being kind of sheer allover). It is too much, but she has no taste.

    Reply
  8. Elizabeth says:
    February 13, 2017 at 3:48 pm

    Didn’t Sarah Paulson wear something similar to Celine’s green dress to the Golden Globes?

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment