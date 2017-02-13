Katy Perry in Tom Ford at the Grammys: Real Housewife chic or fabulous?

2016 was the year I finally got on the Katy Perry Train. I’d always been sort of meh on her as an artist and as a celebrity. But it felt like she grew up, got political, put her time and money where her mouth is, and generally started taking no prisoners. I also think she came out ahead, long-term, with the whole Taylor Swift thing, but other people are free to disagree. In any case, I was looking forward to Katy’s next chapter and I had high hopes for her new album. But the first single kind of sucks (it’s just too generic-pop) and I’m not liking her new “look” either. Her hair looks so much like Khloe Kardashian’s hair. And Katy’s Tom Ford dress at the Grammys was… no bueno. It was super-unflattering and I couldn’t even believe it was Tom Ford. She just looks like a Real Housewife now. Ugh.

I feel like I’m so old but I have zero idea why I should care about Kelsea Ballerini or the way she spells her name (KELSEA are you joking?). But here she is. She looks a bit like Elisabeth Moss, right? She wore Ines di Santo. I don’t hate it? It feels like something Taylor Swift would have worn five years ago.

Camila Cabello is famous for being one part of Fifth Harmony… before she split with the group last year, in what was an absorbing drama for tweens. This was Camila’s “first time” at the Grammys as a solo celebrity, and her fans were waiting for her. Like, I saw so much stuff about her on Twitter, and I was sitting there like, “Really? The Fifth Harmony girl?” Anyway, Camila wore this MIRI Couture gown which… seems a bit princess-y for the Grammys. It’s rock and roll, not the Golden Globes! (Also, this looks like a mall dress, which is probably on-brand for her.)