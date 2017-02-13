Katy Perry in Tom Ford at the Grammys: Real Housewife chic or fabulous?

2016 was the year I finally got on the Katy Perry Train. I’d always been sort of meh on her as an artist and as a celebrity. But it felt like she grew up, got political, put her time and money where her mouth is, and generally started taking no prisoners. I also think she came out ahead, long-term, with the whole Taylor Swift thing, but other people are free to disagree. In any case, I was looking forward to Katy’s next chapter and I had high hopes for her new album. But the first single kind of sucks (it’s just too generic-pop) and I’m not liking her new “look” either. Her hair looks so much like Khloe Kardashian’s hair. And Katy’s Tom Ford dress at the Grammys was… no bueno. It was super-unflattering and I couldn’t even believe it was Tom Ford. She just looks like a Real Housewife now. Ugh.

I feel like I’m so old but I have zero idea why I should care about Kelsea Ballerini or the way she spells her name (KELSEA are you joking?). But here she is. She looks a bit like Elisabeth Moss, right? She wore Ines di Santo. I don’t hate it? It feels like something Taylor Swift would have worn five years ago.

Camila Cabello is famous for being one part of Fifth Harmony… before she split with the group last year, in what was an absorbing drama for tweens. This was Camila’s “first time” at the Grammys as a solo celebrity, and her fans were waiting for her. Like, I saw so much stuff about her on Twitter, and I was sitting there like, “Really? The Fifth Harmony girl?” Anyway, Camila wore this MIRI Couture gown which… seems a bit princess-y for the Grammys. It’s rock and roll, not the Golden Globes! (Also, this looks like a mall dress, which is probably on-brand for her.)

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

27 Responses to “Katy Perry in Tom Ford at the Grammys: Real Housewife chic or fabulous?”

  1. AnotherDirtyMartini says:
    February 13, 2017 at 7:20 am

    I feel very old. I only know half of these peeps.

    Katy’s dress…? I can’t believe it’s Tom Ford either 😳 It’s truly heinous.

    Reply
  2. Maria says:
    February 13, 2017 at 7:21 am

    The idea for Kate’s dress is cook, but the top should have been longer or more loose…..very unflattering.

    Reply
  3. Jaii says:
    February 13, 2017 at 7:21 am

    I used to love KP but the new single is a disappointment and her snide remarks about Britney were in poor taste and for someone who’s meant to be so woke it was kind of showing …

    Reply
  4. Embee says:
    February 13, 2017 at 7:22 am

    I genuinely thought Katy was Elie Goulding in the first photo of her in this ensemble that I saw (on another site). She’s so fantastic usually but not in this get-up.

    Reply
  5. jinni says:
    February 13, 2017 at 7:22 am

    F Katy for making fun of Britney’s mental breakdown from a few years back twice on the red carpet last night. Britney never bothers anyone and she just had a really crap week with what happened to her niece and that trifling heifer had the gall to throw shade at Spears shaving her head at one of the lowest points in her life. Mental illness is not a joke.

    Reply
  6. Shambles says:
    February 13, 2017 at 7:22 am

    I firmly believe that Katy Perry is a gorgeous human. She has amazing features and a bangin figure. But that hair… nooooooo. The color is all wrong for her, the cut is unflattering, the styling is sh!t, and it looks fried. She looks her best with dark hair.

    Reply
  7. Locke Lamora says:
    February 13, 2017 at 7:22 am

    I like her hair. For the dress, I have no words.
    Kelsea looks very nice.
    That Camilla girl seems so unlikable.

    Reply
  8. lower-case deb says:
    February 13, 2017 at 7:37 am

    i felt loke the dress Camilla worn had been worn by Katy Perry in the past, maybe the color/pattern/something? it’s giving me some dejavu.

    KP’s meanwhile looks like a cross between an oscar statue and a sesame streeter.

    Reply
  9. happinessinme says:
    February 13, 2017 at 7:43 am

    I quite love her makeup and hair. The dress, I don’t so much, but I think the dress could have something to do with the new image she is pushing for her new album. I was wondering when someone was gonna bring up her dig at Britney. She did it not once, but twice, and she knew what she was doing because when the reporter asked her about her song she said “ofcourse that’s why I’m here, not to cause controversy” What was she trying to do? Very happy she brought Skip Marley out though, that was the only good thing about that song.

    Reply
  10. I Choose Me says:
    February 13, 2017 at 7:53 am

    I’m actually feeling her as a blond but her remarks alluding to Britney’s mental illness was in poor taste.

    Reply
  11. Christine says:
    February 13, 2017 at 7:56 am

    The problem with Katy’s dress is that the proportions are all wrong. The long waist emphasizes how short her legs are and so with the difference in textures she looks extremely short with a giant head. And the Botox! Stop.

    Reply
  12. Millennial says:
    February 13, 2017 at 7:57 am

    Kelsea pretty much wants to be Taylor (or, have her career anyways) so it’s an apt comparison. She’s definitely trying to copy that trajectory from country to pop. Her dad is in the business and pulled a lot of strings to get her a record deal (sound familiar?). But, Taylor can at least write a hit song.

    Sorry, I haven’t been a Kelsea fan ever since she said country radio doesn’t have a women problem (this was after a radio big wig said women on country radio are the “tomatoes” and the boys are the “salad” which just confirms what anyone who listens knows — they play 6 guy songs for every 1 song by a woman). So, she’s not great.

    Reply
  13. Jess says:
    February 13, 2017 at 8:05 am

    Camila is not even 20, so I’m not mad about the dress. I love her hair though.
    Kelsea looks pretty; and katy looks terrible. What she said about Britney was in very bad taste. She can pretend to be “woke” all she wants, but this + her well known past of cultural appropriation , for me shows that she is just pretending

    Reply
  14. Suzie says:
    February 13, 2017 at 8:16 am

    Most of the red carpet looks were very disappointing.

    Reply
  15. L84Tea says:
    February 13, 2017 at 8:31 am

    That hair. No. It’s like Christina Applegate on Married With Children. Just no.

    Reply

