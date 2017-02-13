Katy Perry in Tom Ford at the Grammys: Real Housewife chic or fabulous?

2016 was the year I finally got on the Katy Perry Train. I’d always been sort of meh on her as an artist and as a celebrity. But it felt like she grew up, got political, put her time and money where her mouth is, and generally started taking no prisoners. I also think she came out ahead, long-term, with the whole Taylor Swift thing, but other people are free to disagree. In any case, I was looking forward to Katy’s next chapter and I had high hopes for her new album. But the first single kind of sucks (it’s just too generic-pop) and I’m not liking her new “look” either. Her hair looks so much like Khloe Kardashian’s hair. And Katy’s Tom Ford dress at the Grammys was… no bueno. It was super-unflattering and I couldn’t even believe it was Tom Ford. She just looks like a Real Housewife now. Ugh.
I feel like I’m so old but I have zero idea why I should care about Kelsea Ballerini or the way she spells her name (KELSEA are you joking?). But here she is. She looks a bit like Elisabeth Moss, right? She wore Ines di Santo. I don’t hate it? It feels like something Taylor Swift would have worn five years ago.
Camila Cabello is famous for being one part of Fifth Harmony… before she split with the group last year, in what was an absorbing drama for tweens. This was Camila’s “first time” at the Grammys as a solo celebrity, and her fans were waiting for her. Like, I saw so much stuff about her on Twitter, and I was sitting there like, “Really? The Fifth Harmony girl?” Anyway, Camila wore this MIRI Couture gown which… seems a bit princess-y for the Grammys. It’s rock and roll, not the Golden Globes! (Also, this looks like a mall dress, which is probably on-brand for her.)
Photos courtesy of WENN.
I feel very old. I only know half of these peeps.
Katy’s dress…? I can’t believe it’s Tom Ford either 😳 It’s truly heinous.
The idea for Kate’s dress is cook, but the top should have been longer or more loose…..very unflattering.
Interesting, I thought the top should be shorter because right now it makes it look like she’s got really short legs. Or indeed so long that it would be obvious it’s not all her waist anymore.
I used to love KP but the new single is a disappointment and her snide remarks about Britney were in poor taste and for someone who’s meant to be so woke it was kind of showing …
Exactly. Everyone on social media was saying the same. For someone who is so “woke”, those comments were shocking.
Same her comments were so disappointing
What happened with Britney?
What did she say about Britney?
She made a mental health “joke” while talking to Seacrest and referenced Britney shaving her head. (I think KP said she had taken time off of music to work on her mental health, Seacrest asked, “How’d that go?”, and KP said, “Well, I haven’t shaved my head”… or something)
I genuinely thought Katy was Elie Goulding in the first photo of her in this ensemble that I saw (on another site). She’s so fantastic usually but not in this get-up.
F Katy for making fun of Britney’s mental breakdown from a few years back twice on the red carpet last night. Britney never bothers anyone and she just had a really crap week with what happened to her niece and that trifling heifer had the gall to throw shade at Spears shaving her head at one of the lowest points in her life. Mental illness is not a joke.
Agree 100%. she did it TWICE. It was not a mistake or a slip of the tongue.
I firmly believe that Katy Perry is a gorgeous human. She has amazing features and a bangin figure. But that hair… nooooooo. The color is all wrong for her, the cut is unflattering, the styling is sh!t, and it looks fried. She looks her best with dark hair.
I’m loving the hair!
But, gven the fact that she put her money where her mouth is, got political, and refuses to just shut up and sing like some of her contemporaries – I am officially a Katy apologist
Really? I’ve always found her so ordinary-looking. She could look great as a blonde but that shade is all wrong.
She is a natural blonde, but not this canary yellow. Barbarella circa 1968.
Idk I just think her facial features are really beautiful. She has great eyes, and the dark hair really makes them pop.
I think her eyes are beautiful, but she doesn’t have a crazy amazing bone structure or any other standout features. She does have a great face for makeup – I mean that as a compliment in that her features and proportions allow her to try a lot of different looks and she almost always pulls them off.
I like her hair. For the dress, I have no words.
Kelsea looks very nice.
That Camilla girl seems so unlikable.
i felt loke the dress Camilla worn had been worn by Katy Perry in the past, maybe the color/pattern/something? it’s giving me some dejavu.
KP’s meanwhile looks like a cross between an oscar statue and a sesame streeter.
I quite love her makeup and hair. The dress, I don’t so much, but I think the dress could have something to do with the new image she is pushing for her new album. I was wondering when someone was gonna bring up her dig at Britney. She did it not once, but twice, and she knew what she was doing because when the reporter asked her about her song she said “ofcourse that’s why I’m here, not to cause controversy” What was she trying to do? Very happy she brought Skip Marley out though, that was the only good thing about that song.
I’m actually feeling her as a blond but her remarks alluding to Britney’s mental illness was in poor taste.
The problem with Katy’s dress is that the proportions are all wrong. The long waist emphasizes how short her legs are and so with the difference in textures she looks extremely short with a giant head. And the Botox! Stop.
Kelsea pretty much wants to be Taylor (or, have her career anyways) so it’s an apt comparison. She’s definitely trying to copy that trajectory from country to pop. Her dad is in the business and pulled a lot of strings to get her a record deal (sound familiar?). But, Taylor can at least write a hit song.
Sorry, I haven’t been a Kelsea fan ever since she said country radio doesn’t have a women problem (this was after a radio big wig said women on country radio are the “tomatoes” and the boys are the “salad” which just confirms what anyone who listens knows — they play 6 guy songs for every 1 song by a woman). So, she’s not great.
Camila is not even 20, so I’m not mad about the dress. I love her hair though.
Kelsea looks pretty; and katy looks terrible. What she said about Britney was in very bad taste. She can pretend to be “woke” all she wants, but this + her well known past of cultural appropriation , for me shows that she is just pretending
Most of the red carpet looks were very disappointing.
That hair. No. It’s like Christina Applegate on Married With Children. Just no.
