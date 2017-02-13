Paris Jackson in Balmain at the Grammys: why was she there or good job?



Paris Jackson is 18 already (she’ll turn 19 in April so she’s not as young as I assumed) and she’s very much becoming a thing. I don’t get it either, but I feel bad shading her for her ambition, which is understandable. She was on the cover of Rolling Stone last month, she has very noticeable new teeth, and she was a presenter last night. She seemed relaxed and comfortable on stage and she gave a shout out to the NoDAPL protests, which was welcome but seemed rehearsed. She came off like she’s very comfortable in the spotlight. Paris wore Balmain on the red carpet and during the ceremony she switched to a tie dye Moschino with a very similar cut. I like the Moschino better than the Balmain, but that’s not saying much.

Heidi Klum wore a metallic t-shirt dress by Phillipp Plein which showed off her incredible legs. For Heidi, this is a good choice for the Grammys. Heidi did a bit with James Corden’s dad where she sat on his lap as he called her his “free pass.” Corden’s dad seemed really into it and Heidi played along. It was Corden’s parents’ anniversary and Nick Jonas was his mom’s free pass. The whole thing was cringy and should not have gotten the green light.

Giuliana Rancic was in Celia Kritharioti and while this dress looks very doll-like and 60s she didn’t annoy me that much on the red carpet last night. I’m glad she still has her job on E! because she does her homework, she’s professional, and she works to have rapport with the people she’s interviewing.

Enya was there because she has a new-ish album out, Dark Sky Island, which was nominated for Best New Age Album. (It technically came out in 2015 so I don’t understand how it’s eligible but that’s ok.) That category wasn’t announced last night and it went to White Sun anyway, but I like Enya and wanted to include her. She’s 55 and she looks amazing, right? I mean maybe she had a little something done but if so you can’t really tell. Lovely dress too.