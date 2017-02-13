Paris Jackson in Balmain at the Grammys: why was she there or good job?

Paris Jackson is 18 already (she’ll turn 19 in April so she’s not as young as I assumed) and she’s very much becoming a thing. I don’t get it either, but I feel bad shading her for her ambition, which is understandable. She was on the cover of Rolling Stone last month, she has very noticeable new teeth, and she was a presenter last night. She seemed relaxed and comfortable on stage and she gave a shout out to the NoDAPL protests, which was welcome but seemed rehearsed. She came off like she’s very comfortable in the spotlight. Paris wore Balmain on the red carpet and during the ceremony she switched to a tie dye Moschino with a very similar cut. I like the Moschino better than the Balmain, but that’s not saying much.
Heidi Klum wore a metallic t-shirt dress by Phillipp Plein which showed off her incredible legs. For Heidi, this is a good choice for the Grammys. Heidi did a bit with James Corden’s dad where she sat on his lap as he called her his “free pass.” Corden’s dad seemed really into it and Heidi played along. It was Corden’s parents’ anniversary and Nick Jonas was his mom’s free pass. The whole thing was cringy and should not have gotten the green light.
Giuliana Rancic was in Celia Kritharioti and while this dress looks very doll-like and 60s she didn’t annoy me that much on the red carpet last night. I’m glad she still has her job on E! because she does her homework, she’s professional, and she works to have rapport with the people she’s interviewing.
Enya was there because she has a new-ish album out, Dark Sky Island, which was nominated for Best New Age Album. (It technically came out in 2015 so I don’t understand how it’s eligible but that’s ok.) That category wasn’t announced last night and it went to White Sun anyway, but I like Enya and wanted to include her. She’s 55 and she looks amazing, right? I mean maybe she had a little something done but if so you can’t really tell. Lovely dress too.
photos credit: WENN, Fame and Getty
But…why WAS she there?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why was she there?
I want to support her and would love her to do something within the industry to support. Everyone (99.9% of the time) love their parents and she must miss her dad, but what has she contributed to justify her presence? Even with the title of music royalty, did they do a memorial to her dad? Maybe i missed it. Hope she’s well and is careful with who she associates herself with.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She was clearly there to officially endorse The Weeknd (as he is being shaded for ripping off MJ in some circles). So as the heiress to the King of Pop….it is glowing praise.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s only 18? I thought she was in her mid 20s. Stunning girl. But yeah, why was she there?
Heidi looks really good, which is shocking.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought the same thing. She looks like she’s in her mid 20′s.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s very pretty, beautiful eyes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s gorgeous but those tattoos are a mess.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I Totally agree, such a shame!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I worry about that girl.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Me too, she has already been through so much, but I feel like it is only just getting started
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s trying to be Miley Cyrus so hard. From the tattoos to the hair style in the second dress. It’s pretty obvious to me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was just about to say, Miley 2.0
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Enya hasn’t had work done? She’s pulled so tight, that “birthmark” on her neck is her belly button.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This makes me worried. She wants to be part of this world but with no talents and no one to look after her when she falls.
Hopefully it’s just a phase.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It is actually refreshing that Madonnas daughter Lola/Lourdes ended up not being a fame whore.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Great point ab Lourdes. Michael Jackson tried to keep the kids out of the public eye so it’s ironic and sad.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah and I’m pretty sure she goes to Michigan State or something. Aside from the custody drama with Rocco, Madonna seems to provide a relatively normal life for her kids and the seem well adjusted (despite her fame whore shenanigans…)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She actually transferred to a NY state public college this year (my son goes there) and has been very low key – good for her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Heidi annoys me so much. Way to perpetuate toxic stereotypes. ugh
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have a soft spot for Paris and if she wants a career in the public eye, good luck – I hope she doesn’t end up like the Cracken but given her family and her father’s estate, i fear for her. That family are just awful and they will do ANYTHING to control Michael’s estate.
She is a very pretty girl who is the image of her mother, Debbie.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have a soft spot for her too and I am genuinely afraid for where she is heading. It’s not that she’s getting these opportunities on nepotism (she joins a VERY big club), it’s that if she cannot capitalize on these opportunities with real talent the public is going to shrug and dismiss her…and then what? Will “tabloid” fame be enough? Some minor TV supporting roles? For some celebrities who come in on nepotism that satisfies them; but for others the rejection is too much. She’s already vulnerable. It’s just very concerning.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Paris looks 50…what the heck happened! She was beautiful last time I looked.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She is a daughter of a music royalty, maybe that was the reason for the RS cover and Grammy invitation. Lame reason, I know, but a lot of Insta models appear on awards shows for no reason. I wish this young woman well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I suppose it’s reason enough. Kylie built an empire from being “the sister of,” so if it’s good enough for the Kardassians, it’s good enough for Paris.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The difference, though, is that Kylie herself was/is on a ridiculously successful TV show – and she has since put out several lines of make up/clothing/books/whatever. Yes, Kylie started off as ‘sister of…’ but in the years following she has done a bunch of stuff (whether that is any good or not, is a different issue). As far as I can tell, Paris is simply just…daughter of Michael Jackson. While that carries a lot of weight, she has done literally nothing else. I kind of want her to to go to school and build herself a real career instead of riding her deceased father’s coattails into an industry that chews up and spits out kids like her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Clare
I wish that she and her brothers would just lead private lives. Since none of them seem in any way talented, why don’t they just embrace the normal and go to school or, at least, do some good by doing charity work or something good with all that money. They all desparately need someone to look up to to care for and guide them and Michael’s mother is not gonna live forever. Debbie Rowe is apparently quite ill as well.
The Jackson family are all so fake and greedy and toxic to Michael’s kids IMO.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She IS the daughter of a musical icon who died too soon and was maligned. She is there in his stead perhaps. It might have brought her some comfort to feel the respect from her dad’s peers in the crowd who don’t believe the bad and simply honor his talent.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Paris is music royalty. She is beautiful and can handle herself in public. If she got a little bit of talent as well. She will have a solid career.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s clearly there because her father was MJ. No shading from me, though. This is a young woman who’s been through a lot in her short life, and it was nice to see she was enjoying herself. I wish her well. Also, I am embarrassed and mortified about the fact that I thought Enya was a man.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Paris is gorgeous I wish she could do something amazing she’s only 19 so she has plenty of time to find her way but the odds aren’t really on her side. Sad that MJ with all his faults tried to give those kids privacy and normalcy and that’s all out the window.
Enya is such an odd bird. I though I read she was basically a recluse so it’s nice to see her out. Anyone ever hear of Clannad her sister’s band?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve heard of Clannad. They did some work with U2 in the early Eighties. They make incredibly haunting music using a lot of traditional Irish/ Gaelic instruments.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is Paris Jackson going to be doing music or something? Cause I also don’t understand why shes suddenly everywhere.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Enya looks the best in this post. I love her dress. Paris’ first dress is gorgeous, but the second is a mess.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I really like Enya’s capelet/shawl(?)
Report this comment as spam or abuse