Demi Lovato in Julien MacDonald at the Grammys: cool or tacky?

When I first saw Demi Lovato in this Julien MacDonald gown I thought it was Balmain. She loves Balmain, it’s very much in that style with all the thin lines and studs, and it’s also very formfitting and revealing. I guess Balmain is usually flashier though. This is too tacky for my tastes and I don’t like how tight and low cut it is everywhere. Plus it’s a knit dress, it’s see-through everywhere and has so many transparent sections, but that’s Demi. She had on enormous extensions, which she flatironed for her performance as part of the Bee Gees tribute.
I liked the loose metallic gown Demi wore to perform a lot better than her red carpet dress.
Kat Graham managed to look both unique and classy at the Grammys, and that’s not an easy feat. She had on a striped one shoulder Jean Paul Gaultier sequin gown with a slight side train. This is incredible and a very smart choice. I know she’s barely a thing and is working for a music career that’s not really happening yet but I like to see her fashion choices. Great styling too.
Katharine McPhee also did sequin stripes, in a Thai Nguyen gown with a sequin bodice and black skirt. This is a striking gown but imagine the entire dress with those thin rainbow stripes and formfitting. It would be amazing, right?
Photos credit: FameFlynet, WENN and Getty
I hate the see-through, but the fit is amazing in my opinion. Demi has obviously been working out. Her body looks great; strong, fit, not skinny.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Was Demi Lavato actually named after Demi Moore, she looks just like her (pre botox etc), infact she looks more like her than her actual daughters. Her body is looking fit!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wasn’t Demi in that bee gees tribute, not an ABBA tribute?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, Bee Gees!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My bad fixing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Demi was Best Dressed to me. Can’t stand her but the girl looks damn good in that dress.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree. In that side view she looks stunning.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Let’s leave the judgey classy versus tacky rhetoric in the past when talking about how women choose to dress themselves. Just because you prefer to be covered up does not mean you have any more class than anyone else. It’s 2017 not 1950.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And just because you can wear revealing clothing it does not mean you can’t look tacky and its unnesseacry and ridiculous is to always show everything. And saying “It’s current year!” Is not a good argument. But Demi looks good.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol i hate when people use the current year as an argument lol it’s lazy and means nothing! in 10 years ppl just say it’s 2027 not 2017 lol i understand the point, but think that an actual thought is better argued. Except for technology things dont change too much. People still argue the same things through out history bc we back slide when times are good.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed, and she looks banging in that dress and is rather covered up by Hollywood standards.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Everything looks amazing. Maybe its just my tacky ass loving colourful and metallic stuff but I wish i could pull all of them off.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Demi’s look feels really dated to me. Her body is insane! I never expect much from her fashion wise. She needs a new stylist.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Didn’t Kim Kardashian wear something similar once upon a time? At first glance, I thought Demi was Kim K.
The rest were ok.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Don’t those extentions give people headaches? I have fairly long hair, all real, and Jesus I am thinking of lobbing it off because of the frequent headaches from the weight/having it up!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is it me or can you see Demi’s black thong thru her dress!?! Either way her body is amazing!
She has aknowledged because of her mental issues she works out 1 to sometimes 3 hours a day and it shows..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kat has been trying for years to have a big music career! I want to like her songs bc she can sing, but they werent for me. I hope she can get some momentum after vampire diaries end.
Her face make up is pretty bad. She’s beautiful and someone either picked the wrong shade for her skin or the flashes were crazy mad
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can’t help but think of the Kardashian-Jenner family/trend when I look at dresses like this one, and then dislike it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Whew. I had a ‘gah my eyes’ moment when I thought I was seeing her vag until I realised it was nude underwear. I gotta say though her body looks amazing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse