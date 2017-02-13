Demi Lovato in Julien MacDonald at the Grammys: cool or tacky?

When I first saw Demi Lovato in this Julien MacDonald gown I thought it was Balmain. She loves Balmain, it’s very much in that style with all the thin lines and studs, and it’s also very formfitting and revealing. I guess Balmain is usually flashier though. This is too tacky for my tastes and I don’t like how tight and low cut it is everywhere. Plus it’s a knit dress, it’s see-through everywhere and has so many transparent sections, but that’s Demi. She had on enormous extensions, which she flatironed for her performance as part of the Bee Gees tribute.

I liked the loose metallic gown Demi wore to perform a lot better than her red carpet dress.

Kat Graham managed to look both unique and classy at the Grammys, and that’s not an easy feat. She had on a striped one shoulder Jean Paul Gaultier sequin gown with a slight side train. This is incredible and a very smart choice. I know she’s barely a thing and is working for a music career that’s not really happening yet but I like to see her fashion choices. Great styling too.

Katharine McPhee also did sequin stripes, in a Thai Nguyen gown with a sequin bodice and black skirt. This is a striking gown but imagine the entire dress with those thin rainbow stripes and formfitting. It would be amazing, right?

Photos credit: FameFlynet, WENN and Getty

 

19 Responses to “Demi Lovato in Julien MacDonald at the Grammys: cool or tacky?”

  1. NastyWoman says:
    February 13, 2017 at 8:13 am

    I hate the see-through, but the fit is amazing in my opinion. Demi has obviously been working out. Her body looks great; strong, fit, not skinny.

    Reply
  2. Loopy says:
    February 13, 2017 at 8:16 am

    Was Demi Lavato actually named after Demi Moore, she looks just like her (pre botox etc), infact she looks more like her than her actual daughters. Her body is looking fit!

    Reply
  3. LP says:
    February 13, 2017 at 8:26 am

    Wasn’t Demi in that bee gees tribute, not an ABBA tribute?

    Reply
  4. ElleBee says:
    February 13, 2017 at 8:28 am

    Demi was Best Dressed to me. Can’t stand her but the girl looks damn good in that dress.

    Reply
  5. Luffy says:
    February 13, 2017 at 8:38 am

    Let’s leave the judgey classy versus tacky rhetoric in the past when talking about how women choose to dress themselves. Just because you prefer to be covered up does not mean you have any more class than anyone else. It’s 2017 not 1950.

    Reply
  6. CornyBlue says:
    February 13, 2017 at 8:42 am

    Everything looks amazing. Maybe its just my tacky ass loving colourful and metallic stuff but I wish i could pull all of them off.

    Reply
  7. jlee says:
    February 13, 2017 at 8:52 am

    Demi’s look feels really dated to me. Her body is insane! I never expect much from her fashion wise. She needs a new stylist.

    Reply
  8. Nilber says:
    February 13, 2017 at 8:59 am

    Didn’t Kim Kardashian wear something similar once upon a time? At first glance, I thought Demi was Kim K.

    The rest were ok.

    Reply
  9. Clare says:
    February 13, 2017 at 9:15 am

    Don’t those extentions give people headaches? I have fairly long hair, all real, and Jesus I am thinking of lobbing it off because of the frequent headaches from the weight/having it up!

    Reply
  10. anniefannie says:
    February 13, 2017 at 9:28 am

    Is it me or can you see Demi’s black thong thru her dress!?! Either way her body is amazing!
    She has aknowledged because of her mental issues she works out 1 to sometimes 3 hours a day and it shows..

    Reply
  11. kimbers says:
    February 13, 2017 at 9:53 am

    Kat has been trying for years to have a big music career! I want to like her songs bc she can sing, but they werent for me. I hope she can get some momentum after vampire diaries end.

    Her face make up is pretty bad. She’s beautiful and someone either picked the wrong shade for her skin or the flashes were crazy mad

    Reply
  12. serena says:
    February 13, 2017 at 9:54 am

    I can’t help but think of the Kardashian-Jenner family/trend when I look at dresses like this one, and then dislike it.

    Reply
  13. I Choose Me says:
    February 13, 2017 at 10:01 am

    Whew. I had a ‘gah my eyes’ moment when I thought I was seeing her vag until I realised it was nude underwear. I gotta say though her body looks amazing.

    Reply

