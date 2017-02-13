Demi Lovato in Julien MacDonald at the Grammys: cool or tacky?



When I first saw Demi Lovato in this Julien MacDonald gown I thought it was Balmain. She loves Balmain, it’s very much in that style with all the thin lines and studs, and it’s also very formfitting and revealing. I guess Balmain is usually flashier though. This is too tacky for my tastes and I don’t like how tight and low cut it is everywhere. Plus it’s a knit dress, it’s see-through everywhere and has so many transparent sections, but that’s Demi. She had on enormous extensions, which she flatironed for her performance as part of the Bee Gees tribute.

I liked the loose metallic gown Demi wore to perform a lot better than her red carpet dress.

Kat Graham managed to look both unique and classy at the Grammys, and that’s not an easy feat. She had on a striped one shoulder Jean Paul Gaultier sequin gown with a slight side train. This is incredible and a very smart choice. I know she’s barely a thing and is working for a music career that’s not really happening yet but I like to see her fashion choices. Great styling too.

Katharine McPhee also did sequin stripes, in a Thai Nguyen gown with a sequin bodice and black skirt. This is a striking gown but imagine the entire dress with those thin rainbow stripes and formfitting. It would be amazing, right?