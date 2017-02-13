Jennifer Lopez in Ralph & Russo at the Grammys: lovely or boring?

Yes, I’m a Jennifer Lopez Apologist, so I was looking forward to seeing her at the Grammys. She hasn’t been everywhere during this awards season, which is unusual for J.Lo, and I was actually missing her a little bit. Jennifer wore this lilac Ralph & Russo gown which feels like it’s a bit too much for the Grammys. But since it’s J.Lo, I understand. Plus, I think the color is pretty and she looks great overall. She really, really did not want to talk about Drake though, did she?

Laverne Cox wore this Bryan Hearns dress and Laverne was really feeling herself. She was having a great time, she felt sexy, she looked sexy and everything was on fleek. Seriously, she looked amazing. That ponytail was everything.

Tori Kelly in Badgley Mischka. I felt a little bit sorry for her – she’s young, she’s cute, she’s got a nice voice, but she had no business taking part in that Bee Gees tribute. As for the dress… it’s pretty. Too many ruffles, but it’s fine.

12 Responses to “Jennifer Lopez in Ralph & Russo at the Grammys: lovely or boring?”

  1. AnotherDirtyMartini says:
    February 13, 2017 at 7:50 am

    Everyone really was doing the Jolie leg of doom, weren’t they?

    I do love JLo’s dress, shoes, clutch & jewelry. Sign me up.

  2. tracking says:
    February 13, 2017 at 7:52 am

    Love JLo’s look, especially the color, and Laverne’s.

  3. Locke Lamora says:
    February 13, 2017 at 7:52 am

    It’s an ugly dress and the colour isn’t right for her skin tone. And I hate the sexy faces she makes on the red carpet.

  4. Jenns says:
    February 13, 2017 at 7:54 am

    I love that J-Lo went on stage and reminded us all of the dress she wore 15 years ago.

  5. Esmom says:
    February 13, 2017 at 7:55 am

    JLo and Laverne are fierce and beautiful from head to toe. Tori is meh, imo. Not loving the hair or a mullet dress in general, plus the fabric reminds me of 60s era drapes and not in a cool vintage way.

  6. paolanqar says:
    February 13, 2017 at 8:10 am

    I loved Jlo’s look but it is a bit too serious for the Grammys.. this would be ok for the Oscars or the Gloden Globes.
    She looks incredible though.

  7. Megan says:
    February 13, 2017 at 8:21 am

    Laverne killed it. She is so hot.

  8. NastyWoman says:
    February 13, 2017 at 8:21 am

    I liked them all. I really like the execution of Laverne’s look, but generally dislike dresses that scream “look, ma, no underpants!” And I think this is the first time I’ve seen Laverne’s edges! That ponytail was fire.

  9. Adele Dazeem says:
    February 13, 2017 at 8:36 am

    Who is tori Kelly?

