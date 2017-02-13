Jennifer Lopez in Ralph & Russo at the Grammys: lovely or boring?

Yes, I’m a Jennifer Lopez Apologist, so I was looking forward to seeing her at the Grammys. She hasn’t been everywhere during this awards season, which is unusual for J.Lo, and I was actually missing her a little bit. Jennifer wore this lilac Ralph & Russo gown which feels like it’s a bit too much for the Grammys. But since it’s J.Lo, I understand. Plus, I think the color is pretty and she looks great overall. She really, really did not want to talk about Drake though, did she?

Laverne Cox wore this Bryan Hearns dress and Laverne was really feeling herself. She was having a great time, she felt sexy, she looked sexy and everything was on fleek. Seriously, she looked amazing. That ponytail was everything.

Tori Kelly in Badgley Mischka. I felt a little bit sorry for her – she’s young, she’s cute, she’s got a nice voice, but she had no business taking part in that Bee Gees tribute. As for the dress… it’s pretty. Too many ruffles, but it’s fine.