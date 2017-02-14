Chris Evans hooked up with some random ladies in Houston last weekend

Celebrities Attend The Premiere Of Captain America Civil War In London

Last week we learned that Chris Evans and Jenny Slate had broken up. We actually don’t know when it happened, just like we don’t really know when they first got together. I suspect Chris and Jenny got together when they worked together on Gifted back in 2015, when she was still very much married. I also suspect that as soon as Jenny became his official girlfriend, Chris was sort of over it. My guess is that they probably broke up a month ago? So is it any surprise that Chris was already acting single and ready to mingle two seconds after the breakup was announced?

Chris Evans is a bachelor again after his split from Jenny Slate … and he looks a lot like a bro on the prowl. Chris was partying in Houston Saturday night with some childhood friends, where we’re told he invited a few ladies from a bar back to his buddy’s private mansion shindig nearby.

Sources tell us one of the girls looked dead-on like his ex, Jenny, but with red hair. What followed next was nothing short of a good old fashioned bro fest … backwards hats, SOLO cups and all.

We’re told Chris was raging pretty hard — along with the other guests, who left behind underwear in the pool — and even jumped over a couch just ’cause … albeit, it was off camera. Return of the Cap?

[From TMZ]

Yeah, I realize that some of you have a crush on Chris, but I’ve suspected for a while that he’s kind of a douchebag about women. I think he sort of plays up the neurotic aspect of his personality to lure women in – “Oh, I can fix him!” – but really he just likes to hook up and have casual flings with a series of random brunettes and redheads. I feel a little bit sorry for Jenny Slate because now I think she believed their fling/affair was the real deal, that it was love and that they could really have something. Sad.

Photos courtesy of Getty, WENN.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

15 Responses to “Chris Evans hooked up with some random ladies in Houston last weekend”

  1. RussianBlueCat says:
    February 14, 2017 at 7:14 am

    Okay, I am getting old. What does “raging pretty hard” mean? Because my mind immediately went into the gutter, when I first read that line

    Reply
  2. Veronica says:
    February 14, 2017 at 7:18 am

    I state my usual feelings on this: I don’t care what consenting adults do on their own time. Just don’t sh*t on woman when they do the same thing. This being said, I honestly don’t know where people get the energy to party like this into their thirties. I was over it by 25 or so.

    Reply
  3. Becky says:
    February 14, 2017 at 7:20 am

    So he’s acting like a single man now he’s single? Right.

    I have piles more respect for him now he’s taken on arch racist David Duke.

    Reply
  4. Shambles says:
    February 14, 2017 at 7:25 am

    Guys are amazingly resilient when it comes to breakups. Like, they’re ready to get on someone else 30 seconds later.

    Reply
    • QueenB says:
      February 14, 2017 at 7:32 am

      i never saw any difference in those things between men and women. i mean we are not in the 1950s anymore. women also go out to hook up with hot guys after a break up.

      Reply
      • Shambles says:
        February 14, 2017 at 7:36 am

        Idk. My ex was with someone else before we broke up, and public with her 3 days later. I’ve seen other posters share similar stories. It just seems like women are different emotionally, and we have to take the time to feel all our feelings before get with someone else. Not all women, of course. And then with men, again not all of them, they prefer to move right on and feel all their feelings later.

  5. Ramona says:
    February 14, 2017 at 7:31 am

    I dont often stan for celebrities but I will always have Chris Evans back here. I think he gets a terrible wrap. He just got through a breakup, let him party. So his private life is a bit messy but so is Idris Elbas and a bunch of others. He is by no account abusive and dates very appropriately aged women, so why should we care so much.

    I wish we would highlight the fact that he is not just a self indentifying feminist but he arrives when he needs to (see his support for Pink Pussy Hat and his condemnation of Last Tango in Paris). Furthermore, just a few days ago he went one on one against David Duke on twitter. Thats the kind of stuff that should truly matter, not whethe TMZ speculates that he had a rebound threesome.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment