Chris Evans hooked up with some random ladies in Houston last weekend

Last week we learned that Chris Evans and Jenny Slate had broken up. We actually don’t know when it happened, just like we don’t really know when they first got together. I suspect Chris and Jenny got together when they worked together on Gifted back in 2015, when she was still very much married. I also suspect that as soon as Jenny became his official girlfriend, Chris was sort of over it. My guess is that they probably broke up a month ago? So is it any surprise that Chris was already acting single and ready to mingle two seconds after the breakup was announced?

Chris Evans is a bachelor again after his split from Jenny Slate … and he looks a lot like a bro on the prowl. Chris was partying in Houston Saturday night with some childhood friends, where we’re told he invited a few ladies from a bar back to his buddy’s private mansion shindig nearby. Sources tell us one of the girls looked dead-on like his ex, Jenny, but with red hair. What followed next was nothing short of a good old fashioned bro fest … backwards hats, SOLO cups and all. We’re told Chris was raging pretty hard — along with the other guests, who left behind underwear in the pool — and even jumped over a couch just ’cause … albeit, it was off camera. Return of the Cap?

[From TMZ]

Yeah, I realize that some of you have a crush on Chris, but I’ve suspected for a while that he’s kind of a douchebag about women. I think he sort of plays up the neurotic aspect of his personality to lure women in – “Oh, I can fix him!” – but really he just likes to hook up and have casual flings with a series of random brunettes and redheads. I feel a little bit sorry for Jenny Slate because now I think she believed their fling/affair was the real deal, that it was love and that they could really have something. Sad.