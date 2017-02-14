Chris Evans hooked up with some random ladies in Houston last weekend

Last week we learned that Chris Evans and Jenny Slate had broken up. We actually don’t know when it happened, just like we don’t really know when they first got together. I suspect Chris and Jenny got together when they worked together on Gifted back in 2015, when she was still very much married. I also suspect that as soon as Jenny became his official girlfriend, Chris was sort of over it. My guess is that they probably broke up a month ago? So is it any surprise that Chris was already acting single and ready to mingle two seconds after the breakup was announced?
Chris Evans is a bachelor again after his split from Jenny Slate … and he looks a lot like a bro on the prowl. Chris was partying in Houston Saturday night with some childhood friends, where we’re told he invited a few ladies from a bar back to his buddy’s private mansion shindig nearby.
Sources tell us one of the girls looked dead-on like his ex, Jenny, but with red hair. What followed next was nothing short of a good old fashioned bro fest … backwards hats, SOLO cups and all.
We’re told Chris was raging pretty hard — along with the other guests, who left behind underwear in the pool — and even jumped over a couch just ’cause … albeit, it was off camera. Return of the Cap?
Yeah, I realize that some of you have a crush on Chris, but I’ve suspected for a while that he’s kind of a douchebag about women. I think he sort of plays up the neurotic aspect of his personality to lure women in – “Oh, I can fix him!” – but really he just likes to hook up and have casual flings with a series of random brunettes and redheads. I feel a little bit sorry for Jenny Slate because now I think she believed their fling/affair was the real deal, that it was love and that they could really have something. Sad.
Okay, I am getting old. What does “raging pretty hard” mean? Because my mind immediately went into the gutter, when I first read that line
It’s a play on the term “rager,” which is a party in which the alcohol is flowing like water. It basically means he was partying like it was 1999 in a Las Vegas frat house.
Thanks for the explanation because I was posting the same question.
I am also old. What is a SOLO cup?!
Those red plastic disposable cups. There is even a song called Red Solo Cup lol. College Keg party staples.
Either too old or too British, because I have never heard of it either.
I state my usual feelings on this: I don’t care what consenting adults do on their own time. Just don’t sh*t on woman when they do the same thing. This being said, I honestly don’t know where people get the energy to party like this into their thirties. I was over it by 25 or so.
Same! I think the last party I went to was in 1997………
So he’s acting like a single man now he’s single? Right.
I have piles more respect for him now he’s taken on arch racist David Duke.
Me too. I hope his twitter exchange with Duke ends with the Capitan clocking that vile little worm. And I’m a pacifist and don’t usually think of things like that.
Been doing so for over a week now too.
Guys are amazingly resilient when it comes to breakups. Like, they’re ready to get on someone else 30 seconds later.
i never saw any difference in those things between men and women. i mean we are not in the 1950s anymore. women also go out to hook up with hot guys after a break up.
Idk. My ex was with someone else before we broke up, and public with her 3 days later. I’ve seen other posters share similar stories. It just seems like women are different emotionally, and we have to take the time to feel all our feelings before get with someone else. Not all women, of course. And then with men, again not all of them, they prefer to move right on and feel all their feelings later.
I dont often stan for celebrities but I will always have Chris Evans back here. I think he gets a terrible wrap. He just got through a breakup, let him party. So his private life is a bit messy but so is Idris Elbas and a bunch of others. He is by no account abusive and dates very appropriately aged women, so why should we care so much.
I wish we would highlight the fact that he is not just a self indentifying feminist but he arrives when he needs to (see his support for Pink Pussy Hat and his condemnation of Last Tango in Paris). Furthermore, just a few days ago he went one on one against David Duke on twitter. Thats the kind of stuff that should truly matter, not whethe TMZ speculates that he had a rebound threesome.
