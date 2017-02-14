Camila Cabello: Taylor Swift is ‘always the person that I go to for boy advice’

Camila Cabello is covering Seventeen Magazine and I guess someone is really trying to make her happen outside of Fifth Harmony. She went to the Grammys (in a really terrible prom-type dress) solo and Fifth Harmony wasn’t there. It was like people must have negotiated behind the scenes for Camila to go and for Fifth Harmony to stay home because it’s not like either of them were nominated for anything. If you’re not familiar with Camila she was in Fifth Harmony, she’s just 19 years old, and her exit from the group in December was full of drama including several back-and-forth statements from official reps for Fifth Harmony that made it sound like a toxic place to work. The whole thing played out like a bad breakup, with Camila saying she spoke with the other members at length about her decision to leave once her contract was up and Fifth Harmony acting like Camila blindsided them. Well this is Camila’s first interview since leaving the group and she talks about that, framing it in terms of self actualization. (I think it’s more about her career and money, which I can’t blame her for.) She also says that Taylor Swift is her go-to person for advice on dating. OK.

On leaving Fifth Harmony
“Fifth Harmony wasn’t the maximum expression of me individually. My fans are really going to know me from the music I’m writing. My goal is to be brave and open up my soul. I’ll continue to wish them all the best, and I’m happy they are continuing their journey as Fifth Harmony. I’m also looking forward to hearing new music from the group and their solo endeavors.”

She gets dating advice from Taylor Swift
“Taylor is always the person that I go to for boy advice. The reason we became friends was purely because we think the same way about a lot of things: We’re both really sensitive and emotional when it comes to love. We love love, and we love writing songs about love.”

She wants to collaborate with Ed Sheeran
“He’s incredible at putting love, emotion, and feeling into words. I would love to see him go into a room and watch how he makes his magic. He always talks about how he loves making songs from the heart, and that’s something that I’ve pushed myself to do in my songwriting process, too.”

She’s staying away from social media
“I’ve been trying to stay away from social media for almost two years now. There has always been negative stuff on there. Even if you read 100 messages of love, the hurtful one is what you remember. But I did see a lot of love and support from my fans. Honestly, I didn’t expect it. I was so emotional at that point, that when I saw some really encouraging things people were saying, I burst into an ugly cry.”

She’s never had a long term relationship
“Even though I’m 19, I’ve literally never had a long-term relationship. So when I show people my songs, they’re like, ‘Who’s this about? I’ve never seen you with a boy ever.’ I make all of these fantasies in my head. There’s this constant theme of unrequited love and me loving people from afar.”

[From Seventeen]

The fact that she calls Taylor her go-to person for dating advice with no sense of irony pretty much tells me all I need to know about Camila. Getting dating advice from Taylor Swift is like asking Kim Kardashian how to care for a kitten. That said, I get why she’s latching onto Taylor. Camila is young, she’s used to being very carefully managed and she wants advice on how to launch her own career. She should consider Taylor a career mentor and not someone to turn to for guy advice. That said, maybe this is actually Camila’s way of sucking up to Taylor, by praising her in an area where she so clearly isn’t an expert.

SEV030117_109

SEV030117_106

wenn30905127

Photos credit: James White for Seventeen and WENN

 

  1. Alix says:
    February 14, 2017 at 9:03 am

    “Even though I’m 19, I’ve literally never had a long-term relationship.” “Even though”? Oh honey, calm down a bit, okay?

  2. Karmacoma says:
    February 14, 2017 at 9:05 am

    I dunno.

    Something about this chick rubs me up the wrong way.

    Where those claims about her being racist to another member of 5th harmony substantiated?

    Also, the breathy little girl voice she puts on to sing. No.

  3. BW says:
    February 14, 2017 at 9:06 am

    Vapid.

  4. HaHa says:
    February 14, 2017 at 9:07 am

    That’s self sabotage.

  5. Nicole says:
    February 14, 2017 at 9:08 am

    Well Camila has been friends with Taylor for a while and it caused some bad blood with the band at some points. For instance when Taylor threw her a birthday bash and didn’t invite her band. Messy.
    I wouldn’t be surprised if Taylor helped/is helping with her going solo. But yes their being friends is all I needed to know about Camila.

  6. Aims says:
    February 14, 2017 at 9:08 am

    She’s a perfect and fitting person to be part of the “squad . ”

    Birds of a feather . ……

  7. Gene123 says:
    February 14, 2017 at 9:08 am

    Stop doing that.

  8. Dids says:
    February 14, 2017 at 9:11 am

    “Even though I’m 19, I’ve literally never had a long-term relationship.” !!!!!!!
    I wonder what she literally means by long-term….

  9. milla says:
    February 14, 2017 at 9:12 am

    i have no idea who is this girl, but buahahahaha…. poor thing…

  10. GingerCrunch says:
    February 14, 2017 at 9:13 am

    Who DIS?!

  11. QueenB says:
    February 14, 2017 at 9:16 am

    Taylor is a 27 year old professional woman who gives “boy advice”. no doubt about that.

  12. Nancy says:
    February 14, 2017 at 9:18 am

    She goes to Taylor Swift for boyfriend advice! Cracked me up. Waiting on someone, I took a random quiz, which of TS’s exes are you…………..there was a mirage of pics of Taylor’s exes. Okay, not shaming her for the sensitive ones, but Ms. Swift is really testing the waters “largely” to find her a real fella. Idk who this girl is but she resembles a young Lea Michele.

  13. mia girl says:
    February 14, 2017 at 9:18 am

    I’ve been around this girl pre and during Fifth Harmony. She’s as basic as they come. She should thank her lucky stars (&Simon Cowell) that she got a chance in that group and really should have handled her departure much better.

  14. Nina says:
    February 14, 2017 at 9:19 am

    Sweetie, no.

  15. Alleycat says:
    February 14, 2017 at 9:20 am

    You can’t stay in Swifty’s squad for free! You have to keep hustling for that coverted spot. I imagine that’s how Taylor writes her love songs as well, all from her imagination.

  16. Lena says:
    February 14, 2017 at 9:25 am

    I guess it depends on what you want. Getting advice for a long term adult relationship? No. getting advice on how to get a boy to date you for a few weeks? Maybe yes.

    Reply
    • Radley says:
      February 14, 2017 at 9:36 am

      But I don’t think Taylor has any advice to give there either since it seems most of her relationships are fake. Maybe her relentless, stalkerish pursuit of a teenaged Kennedy was legit. But that was a mess that made her look bunny boiling crazy. I don’t she’s the person to consult about boys and dating. That’s laughable.

  17. MellyMel says:
    February 14, 2017 at 9:25 am

    There’s something about this girl that I don’t like and I can’t put my finger on it.

    Reply
  18. Chetta B. says:
    February 14, 2017 at 9:27 am

    Wasn’t aware Taylor wrote love songs. I thought they were all about scorn and breakups. Either way, great morning laugh! Boy advice, LMAO!!

  19. Jess says:
    February 14, 2017 at 9:28 am

    I find her interesting for some reason, and I admire her hustle. I’m curious about how her solo career will be, and I’m wishing her the best

  20. haley1020 says:
    February 14, 2017 at 9:32 am

    she loves to name drop her fake friend tay swift doesn’t she lol i wonder if she’s in love with her lol

  21. Radley says:
    February 14, 2017 at 9:33 am

    “Fifth Harmony wasn’t the maximum expression of me individually.”

    Literally could not get past the first sentence. I’m howling! Really kiddo? Your pre-fab Simon Cowell created multi-headed hydra girl group wasn’t high art that allowed you and only you to shine? I’m shocked! SHOCKED!!

  22. Ashley Nate says:
    February 14, 2017 at 9:38 am

    Camilla the basic instagram racist bitch. Her solo career will go the same way Nicole Scherzinger went..nowhere lol

  23. Kate says:
    February 14, 2017 at 9:51 am

    Didn’t she call one of her bandmate the n word? Go away, girl.

  24. Crox says:
    February 14, 2017 at 9:51 am

    All the negativity aside, I think she’s right about Taylor when she says they both love love. That was my impression of Swift. She likes the feeling of love (in reality: a crush with butterflies and whatnot), and who she’s in love with is secondary. Hence all the hurt (and misunderstandings) afterwards when the first phase passes.

  25. Lucy says:
    February 14, 2017 at 9:52 am

    I’m getting the feeling that they’re pretty much cut from the same cloth…

  26. Meee says:
    February 14, 2017 at 9:54 am

    Yes, she made racist comments about them (you can find receipts on Twitter) and did not defend Normani when her fans started making disgusting photoshops of her hanging from trees, etc. It was bad!

    It’s pretty funny that she says she hasn’t had a long term relationship. What does she expect, with her mother hovering around her 24/7? haha

    But, anyway, good luck to her since she thinks she’s in the same league as other solo singers out right now, including her “friend,” Taylor.

  27. MissMarierose says:
    February 14, 2017 at 10:01 am

    I’m not really sure how one differentiates Taylor’s career advice from her guy advice, considering how much she’s used the latter to bolster the former. Even using falsehoods to do so, by that Buzzfeed article’s account.

  28. Shambles says:
    February 14, 2017 at 10:05 am

    Does Taylor Swift pay people to go out and talk about how great she is at dating? Lol. This is the second woman to bring up Taylor’s dating life in a week.

  29. Lynnie says:
    February 14, 2017 at 10:55 am

    Everything I’ve seen from her has only solidified my view that she’s extremely parched for fame, so while I don’t doubt she and Taylor are good friends I think the whole relationship quote falls under the thirsty trolling category. (I mean she can’t be THAT blind regarding Taylor’s love life.) Otherwise would anyone have bothered with this interview?

    Chica’s gotta learn how to sell herself and only herself fast if she wants to go anywhere.

  30. Syko says:
    February 14, 2017 at 11:14 am

    Just the fact that, at 19, she still refers to males as “boys”, is pretty telling.

  31. Erica_V says:
    February 14, 2017 at 3:36 pm

    She really should’ve stayed with the group. I don’t see her having much of a solo career.

  32. Ariana says:
    February 14, 2017 at 5:12 pm

    “Fifth harmony wasn’t the maximum expression of me individually” who’s gonna tell her that she was in a GROUP?

