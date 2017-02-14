Camila Cabello: Taylor Swift is ‘always the person that I go to for boy advice’

Camila Cabello is covering Seventeen Magazine and I guess someone is really trying to make her happen outside of Fifth Harmony. She went to the Grammys (in a really terrible prom-type dress) solo and Fifth Harmony wasn’t there. It was like people must have negotiated behind the scenes for Camila to go and for Fifth Harmony to stay home because it’s not like either of them were nominated for anything. If you’re not familiar with Camila she was in Fifth Harmony, she’s just 19 years old, and her exit from the group in December was full of drama including several back-and-forth statements from official reps for Fifth Harmony that made it sound like a toxic place to work. The whole thing played out like a bad breakup, with Camila saying she spoke with the other members at length about her decision to leave once her contract was up and Fifth Harmony acting like Camila blindsided them. Well this is Camila’s first interview since leaving the group and she talks about that, framing it in terms of self actualization. (I think it’s more about her career and money, which I can’t blame her for.) She also says that Taylor Swift is her go-to person for advice on dating. OK.
On leaving Fifth Harmony
“Fifth Harmony wasn’t the maximum expression of me individually. My fans are really going to know me from the music I’m writing. My goal is to be brave and open up my soul. I’ll continue to wish them all the best, and I’m happy they are continuing their journey as Fifth Harmony. I’m also looking forward to hearing new music from the group and their solo endeavors.”
She gets dating advice from Taylor Swift
“Taylor is always the person that I go to for boy advice. The reason we became friends was purely because we think the same way about a lot of things: We’re both really sensitive and emotional when it comes to love. We love love, and we love writing songs about love.”
She wants to collaborate with Ed Sheeran
“He’s incredible at putting love, emotion, and feeling into words. I would love to see him go into a room and watch how he makes his magic. He always talks about how he loves making songs from the heart, and that’s something that I’ve pushed myself to do in my songwriting process, too.”
She’s staying away from social media
“I’ve been trying to stay away from social media for almost two years now. There has always been negative stuff on there. Even if you read 100 messages of love, the hurtful one is what you remember. But I did see a lot of love and support from my fans. Honestly, I didn’t expect it. I was so emotional at that point, that when I saw some really encouraging things people were saying, I burst into an ugly cry.”
She’s never had a long term relationship
“Even though I’m 19, I’ve literally never had a long-term relationship. So when I show people my songs, they’re like, ‘Who’s this about? I’ve never seen you with a boy ever.’ I make all of these fantasies in my head. There’s this constant theme of unrequited love and me loving people from afar.”
The fact that she calls Taylor her go-to person for dating advice with no sense of irony pretty much tells me all I need to know about Camila. Getting dating advice from Taylor Swift is like asking Kim Kardashian how to care for a kitten. That said, I get why she’s latching onto Taylor. Camila is young, she’s used to being very carefully managed and she wants advice on how to launch her own career. She should consider Taylor a career mentor and not someone to turn to for guy advice. That said, maybe this is actually Camila’s way of sucking up to Taylor, by praising her in an area where she so clearly isn’t an expert.
“Even though I’m 19, I’ve literally never had a long-term relationship.” “Even though”? Oh honey, calm down a bit, okay?
I’m 22 and in the same situation. Not sure how I’m supposed to feel about it.
Lucky, maybe.
Blessed and Content in the Knowledge that you’re getting to know yourself and no F*ckboy formed against you shall prosper? ( im saying this as someone whose V-card was intact at 21 … But BOYYYYY once I was done with that…)
😂😂 QQ I love you
I dunno.
Something about this chick rubs me up the wrong way.
Where those claims about her being racist to another member of 5th harmony substantiated?
Also, the breathy little girl voice she puts on to sing. No.
They were. She called her bandmate the N word and then ran to her fans crying when the other girls no longer wanted to be her friend. She probably does get on with Taylor; perpetual victimhood must be a unifying trait.
I see.
Yep, definitely cemented my view of her.
What a piece of work.
I really don’t think she’ll have much success solo.
Well as far as hacking a phone can be substantiated. However, she definitely still calls people the n word “for fun”
After all the shit people get for using that word i dont know in what world she lives in that would make ger think theres anything “fun” or “funny” about using that word.
Yes, people are overly sensitive about every damn thing, but using that n word doesn’t fit in that category of people being too sensitive.
Taylor Swift for dating advice? As in what not to do? Cuz there is no way in hell…
Vapid.
That’s self sabotage.
Well Camila has been friends with Taylor for a while and it caused some bad blood with the band at some points. For instance when Taylor threw her a birthday bash and didn’t invite her band. Messy.
I wouldn’t be surprised if Taylor helped/is helping with her going solo. But yes their being friends is all I needed to know about Camila.
She’s a perfect and fitting person to be part of the “squad . ”
Birds of a feather . ……
Stop doing that.
“Even though I’m 19, I’ve literally never had a long-term relationship.” !!!!!!!
I wonder what she literally means by long-term….
Well with Taylor as her love guru, I’d say around 3 months because that is all Tay Tay needs to write an album’s worth of material.
At 19, I thought a few months was longterm
i have no idea who is this girl, but buahahahaha…. poor thing…
Who DIS?!
Taylor is a 27 year old professional woman who gives “boy advice”. no doubt about that.
Yes boy advice in terms of how much press you can get out of it
She goes to Taylor Swift for boyfriend advice! Cracked me up. Waiting on someone, I took a random quiz, which of TS’s exes are you…………..there was a mirage of pics of Taylor’s exes. Okay, not shaming her for the sensitive ones, but Ms. Swift is really testing the waters “largely” to find her a real fella. Idk who this girl is but she resembles a young Lea Michele.
Same! Professional advice I could understand but the boy advice line is just hilarious.
I’ve been around this girl pre and during Fifth Harmony. She’s as basic as they come. She should thank her lucky stars (&Simon Cowell) that she got a chance in that group and really should have handled her departure much better.
Sweetie, no.
You can’t stay in Swifty’s squad for free! You have to keep hustling for that coverted spot. I imagine that’s how Taylor writes her love songs as well, all from her imagination.
I guess it depends on what you want. Getting advice for a long term adult relationship? No. getting advice on how to get a boy to date you for a few weeks? Maybe yes.
But I don’t think Taylor has any advice to give there either since it seems most of her relationships are fake. Maybe her relentless, stalkerish pursuit of a teenaged Kennedy was legit. But that was a mess that made her look bunny boiling crazy. I don’t she’s the person to consult about boys and dating. That’s laughable.
There’s something about this girl that I don’t like and I can’t put my finger on it.
Same, I don’t even know what she sounds like but all her interviews to and about her and the twitters just make her sound like a Young *sshole
Wasn’t aware Taylor wrote love songs. I thought they were all about scorn and breakups. Either way, great morning laugh! Boy advice, LMAO!!
I find her interesting for some reason, and I admire her hustle. I’m curious about how her solo career will be, and I’m wishing her the best
she loves to name drop her fake friend tay swift doesn’t she lol i wonder if she’s in love with her lol
Well, there was speculation about her and Lauren, who is Bi. Her constant mentioning of Taylor seems like she’s infatuated with her.
She definitely needs PR. I mean she doesn’t have anything to promote, so what is she supposed to talk about in this interview? She dropped her support system and now she’s clinging onto her connections to stay relevant
“Fifth Harmony wasn’t the maximum expression of me individually.”
Literally could not get past the first sentence. I’m howling! Really kiddo? Your pre-fab Simon Cowell created multi-headed hydra girl group wasn’t high art that allowed you and only you to shine? I’m shocked! SHOCKED!!
Camilla the basic instagram racist bitch. Her solo career will go the same way Nicole Scherzinger went..nowhere lol
Didn’t she call one of her bandmate the n word? Go away, girl.
All the negativity aside, I think she’s right about Taylor when she says they both love love. That was my impression of Swift. She likes the feeling of love (in reality: a crush with butterflies and whatnot), and who she’s in love with is secondary. Hence all the hurt (and misunderstandings) afterwards when the first phase passes.
I’m getting the feeling that they’re pretty much cut from the same cloth…
Yes, she made racist comments about them (you can find receipts on Twitter) and did not defend Normani when her fans started making disgusting photoshops of her hanging from trees, etc. It was bad!
It’s pretty funny that she says she hasn’t had a long term relationship. What does she expect, with her mother hovering around her 24/7? haha
But, anyway, good luck to her since she thinks she’s in the same league as other solo singers out right now, including her “friend,” Taylor.
there is no way swift let an rival emerge from her own squad…it s gonna be funny.
I don’t think Taylor has to worry, I mean she at least has songwriting abilities
I’m not really sure how one differentiates Taylor’s career advice from her guy advice, considering how much she’s used the latter to bolster the former. Even using falsehoods to do so, by that Buzzfeed article’s account.
Does Taylor Swift pay people to go out and talk about how great she is at dating? Lol. This is the second woman to bring up Taylor’s dating life in a week.
Everything I’ve seen from her has only solidified my view that she’s extremely parched for fame, so while I don’t doubt she and Taylor are good friends I think the whole relationship quote falls under the thirsty trolling category. (I mean she can’t be THAT blind regarding Taylor’s love life.) Otherwise would anyone have bothered with this interview?
Chica’s gotta learn how to sell herself and only herself fast if she wants to go anywhere.
Just the fact that, at 19, she still refers to males as “boys”, is pretty telling.
She really should’ve stayed with the group. I don’t see her having much of a solo career.
“Fifth harmony wasn’t the maximum expression of me individually” who’s gonna tell her that she was in a GROUP?
