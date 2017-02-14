Ivanka Trump’s label has been dumped by hundreds of stores at this point

I was reading about how Ivanka Trump’s individual businesses are going to hell and my train of thought was “Good, she shouldn’t even have her businesses while she’s in Washington… but what is she going to do in a few months once her father’s impeached?” Like, my mind wandered to a place of concern for Ivanka’s grifting if and (hopefully) when the Trumps are dragged out of the White House by armed guards. Still, it’s worth discussing. Ivanka, as we know, has her own line of clothing, shoes, accessories, jewelry and more. Her stuff sells in department stores and beyond. But in the past few months, the #GrabYourWallet campaign has ended up doing some good: Ivanka’s line is no longer selling, and it’s gotten to the point where stores across the board are dumping her completely. Here’s the breakdown, provided by NY Mag:
Nordstrom: The company confirmed in early February that it would no longer be stocking new items from the Ivanka Trump line. “We’ve said all along we make buying decisions based on performance,” a spokesperson for Nordstrom told Fortune. “In this case, based on the brand’s performance, we’ve decided not to buy it for this season.” In response, the brand issued a statement saying it “believe[s] that the strength of a brand is measured not only by the profits it generates, but the integrity it maintains.” Ivanka’s dad, meanwhile, was not pleased with the store’s decision. “My daughter Ivanka has been treated so unfairly by Nordstrom,” he tweeted. “Terrible!”
Neiman Marcus: Following the Nordstrom news, Neiman Marcus confirmed it would no longer sell Ivanka Trump’s high-end jewelry line. “Based on productivity we continuously assess whether our brands are carried in stores, on our website, or both,” the store said in a statement, and apparently Ivanka’s wares didn’t make the cut.
Belk: Belk, a chain of department stores with about 300 locations in 16 states, also removed all Ivanka Trump products from its website and released a statement similar to Nordstrom’s and Neiman Marcus’s: “We continually review our assortment and the performance of the brands we carry. And we make adjustments as part of our normal course of business operations.” Belk previously sold about 30 Ivanka Trump pieces.
T.J. Maxx & Marshalls: Neither brand has technically dropped Ivanka’s line, but according to a New York Times report, employees at both stores were told to throw away Ivanka Trump signs and to mix all merchandise from the lines into the rest of their clothing racks. “We offer a rapidly changing selection of merchandise for our customers, and brands are featured based on a number of factors,” a spokesperson for TJX Companies — the parent company of both stores — told the Times. She declined to say whether instructions to literally throw a brand’s signs into the garbage were unusual, but one employee said she “had not received such a request during her several years working there.”
Sears & Kmart: Over the weekend, Sears Holdings Corporation — the company that owns both Sears and Kmart — said both chains would cease to sell Trump Home items in their online stores. “As part of the company’s initiative to optimize its online product assortment, we constantly refine that assortment to focus on our most profitable items … Amid that streamlining effort, 31 Trump Home items were among the items removed online this week,” a spokesperson said. And while both stores still sell Ivanka Trump merchandise (albeit at discounted prices), the announcement could signal a changing relationship with the Trump brand.
Burlington: Burlington is the latest company to remove Ivanka Trump’s collection from its website — over the weekend, all of her products mysteriously disappeared, although the retailer has yet to explain why. Maybe we’re going out on a limb here, but we’re guessing it has something to do with the brand’s “performance.”
This is good news. While I never prioritized this #GrabYourWallet movement – I think it’s a good issue, but there are so many more pressing concerns, right? – I’m glad that so many stores are trying to get out of the normalizing-fascism business.
Also: last week, Kellyanne Conway shilled for Ivanka’s line live on Fox News, telling Fox News and its viewers to “go buy Ivanka’s stuff.” Which is unethical and against so many regulations about public figures and public servants using their position to promote private brands. Kellyanne later apologized, sort of, and there were claims that Conway had been “counseled” about the situation. As it turns out, Ivanka didn’t ask for Conway to say anything and Ivanka probably hates Conway a little bit anyway. A new Politico report claims Ivanka “scolded” Conway for “dragging her brand into an ethics mess and told her not to mention it again on TV… This was a continuation of a conversation that Ivanka Trump had with her father weeks earlier about leaving her business out of the politics, a conversation that Conway wasn’t aware of.” Yeah, I call bulls–t. Ivanka is sinking and all of these petty little leaks are just her way of trying to rearrange the deck chairs on the Titanic.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Fame/Flynet.
Awww poor little spoiled princess.
I loathe this whole family.
She will only try and shill her sh!t internationally now that the US market is closing on her. You just know Daddy is pushing her and his business onto the world leaders he’s been meeting.
The illegal and unethical deals they are making will all come out in the wash but not before it does damage. The Trumps only care about themselves and their own business interests.
Didn’t her autobiography include something about her experience as a child with a lemonade stand that didn’t sell anything? She patted herself on the back for the ingenuity to sell to their staff/servants instead. Maybe she can try the same strategy at their hotels and the White House. Just make everyone who works for them buy her brand. Problem solved. Or not.
do they pay people enough for this to happen?in china?
Ford was a nazi sympathizer too but he knew you had to give good salary so people could pay the cars they made.
that s kind a downfall…
And, yet now, in light of Con-woman’s time-out for her ethical violations, now we’re being subjected to Miller, who is even worse (if possible). There isn’t a single honest person in the entire administration. How scary is that?
@mkasa and @Minx:
I couldn’t agree more with the both of you. Watch out, daddy is going to go after these stores like the little boy he is…
Great little boy we have in the White House. I refuse to use the “P” word when/if I’m referring to this do*che!!!
Do you blame them? Trump’s temper tantrum backfired and gave Nordstroms a nice sales boost. If I were a business, I would be hoping for the same thing.
All it took was for one to do it and see their stock (and probably sales) immediately rise. The bully pulpit power is diminishing.
Her business is peanuts compared to the billions the Trumps are making in brand new deals. Neither she nor her daddy care that the measly clothing line isn’t selling any more… Know where the boys are? Jetting around the world making under the table deals that we’re not hearing about, and they started in Dubai. They’ll be raking in billions simply by slapping their name in big gold letters on hotels and golf courses around the world, get a cut from the multi billion oil concessions in Russia once Rex has had some time to visit the Kremlin, etc. This is just a distraction and gives Donald a reason to complain about how his poor little daughter is being victimized by “fake news” and the left. In the meantime they are busy getting themselves 10 times richer by taking advantage of all the privileged information that comes with being WH insiders.
PS. not saying this isn’t good – it is!!! But the pressure needs to be kept up and we should keep asking for his taxes, we should keep our eyes on how they make money from renting out floors in Trump Tower to the Secret Service, how mar-a-Lago is a cash cow (doubling the initiation fee is just one small step, anyone with the $ can now buy access to the WH and then post about it on Instagram), and someone should track the plane carrying his sons around as they surreptitiously go around the world.
^THIS. Hillary said it would happen but what does she know – she’s a woman with EMAILS.
Too bad for the people in China who make her clothes etc.
2017 hasn’t been all bad.
The sacrifices this woman is making for this nation! And her children! Look at her beautiful children! How they too are willing to sacrifice by posing for cute pictures that she can post on Twitter to give us all hope whilst her father is being unfairly attacked by those mean liberals! Even one of her nephews has lost a tooth in this family’s noble struggle! Their sacrifice knows no bounds! She even had to sit at a table and pose for pictures with Justin Trudeau!
#LOCKHERUP!
Yay. I know it’s not the mature response but they all think their above the law and refuse to deal with their conflict to interest issues so yes, I’m glad her business is suffering.
Flynn gone, Ivanka’s business gone and next Bannon.
I love a good old boycott. In my country the First Lady and her shady brother are the owners of two fashion brands, both infamous for using sweatshops. Even though it’s a well known fact, people continue to buy their stuff and even praise them. I cannot understand my people. Go for you, Americans!
