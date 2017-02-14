Moby has some pretty believable conspiracy theories about Donald Trump

In the days leading up to Donald Trump’s inauguration, Moby gave an interview claiming that Trump’s people reached out to him and asked if he’d like to perform at one of the inaugural events. Moby is a big liberal/progressive, and he obviously said no and he obviously hates everything having to do with Trump and Trump’s minions. I never really thought of Moby as a big conspiracy theorist, but to be fair… I think the current state of American politics has brought out the conspiracy theorist in everyone. Especially since so many of the conspiracies seem to be real life at the end of the day. So, Moby took to Instagram yesterday and he posted a photo of Trump with Steve Bannon. This is what Moby wrote:

after spending the weekend talking to friends who work in dc i can safely (well, ‘accurately’…) post the following things: 1-the russian dossier on trump is real. 100% real. he’s being blackmailed by the russian government, not just for being peed on by russian hookers, but for much more nefarious things. 2-the trump administration is in collusion with the russian government, and has been since day one. 3-the trump administration needs a war, most likely with iran. at present they are putting u.s warships off the coast of iran in the hope that iran will attack one of the ships and give the u.s a pretense for invasion. 4-there are right wing plans to get rid of trump. he’s a drain on their fundraising and their approval ratings, and the gop and koch brothers and other u.s right wing groups are planning to get rid of trump. 5-intelligence agencies around the world, and here in the u.s, are horrified by the incompetence of the trump administration, and are working to present information that will lead to high level firings and, ultimately, impeachment. i’m writing these things so that when/if these things happen there will be a public record beforehand. these are truly baffling and horrifying times, as we have an incompetent president who is essentially owned by a foreign power. -moby

[From Moby’s Instagram]

Here’s the thing: I read all of this and I thought “yeah, that probably checks out.” Unhinged conspiracy or just the realities of the world we live in now? But I guess Moby got some push-back on that IG, because he later posted another Instagram, this time with a drawing of a clown. He wrote:

Hey, I’m just a clown. I mean, maybe there isn’t a #trump administration plan to go to war with Iran. And maybe trump’s inner circle isn’t filled with Russian operatives. And maybe russia Doesn’t have utterly damning info on trump that’s keeping him under their thumb. And maybe the Koch bros and their pals aren’t looking at options to get trump out of the White House. Just don’t look too closely at Flynn and manafort and the uss Cole and the Russians who’ve disappeared or died recently and what’s currently happening in the Ukraine. Again, I’m just a bald clown who probably knows nothing. I’m going to go make some balloon animals now.

[From Instagram]

Wait, the USS Cole? That was a terrorist attack (by Al-Qaeda) which happened just days before the 2000 election. Russia didn’t have anything to do with it, but maybe Moby is making a point about a terrorist attack that affects politics. But yeah, it’s true that in the past month, at least one Russian – a suspected double-agent and ex-KGB chief who leaked information about Trump’s Russian connections – has died mysteriously. I also believe that “the Koch bros” have never liked Trump and want to throw their weight around. I believe most of the Republican establishment would rather work with a President Pence rather than Baby Fists.