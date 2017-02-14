Tom Hiddleston spent his 36th birthday running in the rain & eating cake

Tom Hiddleston in the press room at the 70th EE British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Albert Hall

Here are some additional photos of Tom Hiddleston at the BAFTAs on Sunday. While Tom wasn’t nominated for a BAFTA, he got to present the final award (Best Film) along with Noomi Rapace (who looked terrible). That’s quite a prestigious presenting position for Tom, and I sort of wonder if he’s “there” yet? Like, is he famous or interesting enough that people are like, “Oh, it makes sense that Tom Hiddleston came out to present the biggest award of the night”? Hm. Especially given that the most recent stories about him were A) his hilariously extra GQ interview in which he over-explained the The Great and Glorious Tiddlebanging of 2016 and B) the BBC running an actual story about whether Tom’s try-hard is ruining his celebrity “brand.”

Anyway, in the midst of all of the Hiddledrama and Hiddleshame and Hiddlextra, I sort of missed that his birthday fell on February 9th. That was the day after his GQ interview dropped, incidentally. So he spent the day before his birthday reading coverage of his GQ interview and how poorly that was received. Then yesterday (Monday the 13th) he tweeted this:

This is being called “the saddest birthday” tweet ever. I don’t know, you guys. Like, this makes me feel a little bit sorry for him, that he’s being mocked because of his birthday tweet. There’s no crime in spending your birthday quietly, going for a run and having a piece of cake. Although I hate to exercise when it’s raining – the high humidity slows me down and makes me sweat even more than usual. But Tom loves to run, so maybe he just decided to do what he wanted for his birthday.

Also: do you think his tweet was aimed at garnering sympathy? Perhaps.

The 2017 EE British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs)

Noomi Rapace and Tom Hiddleston in the press room at the 70th EE British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Albert Hall

Photos courtesy of WENN, Pacific Coast News.

 

41 Responses to “Tom Hiddleston spent his 36th birthday running in the rain & eating cake”

  1. Alleycat says:
    February 14, 2017 at 8:45 am

    How is that the saddest birthday ever? I call anytime you don’t have to work on your birthday a success. He’s 36, not 21. He’s not going to be throwing a huge star studded event with a paid photographer like an ex girlfriend would. I think it’s one of the least thirstiest things he’s done since the summer.

    Reply
  2. QueenB says:
    February 14, 2017 at 8:46 am

    Tom, let it go. i understand he has to be seen as the victim before master victim Taylor says she was the victim but this is just pathetic.

    Reply
    • SilverUnicorn says:
      February 14, 2017 at 8:56 am

      He’s a bit pathetic…..

      “do you think his tweet was aimed at garnering sympathy?”

      Yes. Also, I don’t think he ran for the whole day and only ate cake, right? He wanted to highlight those two things in particular, which undoubtedly had the effect of making him look sad and pathetic.

      Reply
    • Ramona says:
      February 14, 2017 at 9:14 am

      Maybe the tweet was passive aggressively aimed at his family and friends. As in they all forgot and poor Tom was too Eton educated to mention it, so he ended up cry-running in the rain and buying himself a frozen Sara Lee pound cake. Who hasnt been there :(

      Reply
  3. Mia4S says:
    February 14, 2017 at 8:50 am

    Logically neither he or Noomi Rapace are big enough names for “last award” but maybe the BAFTAS was just “meh, whomever”.

    That tweet! From most people it would barely register but from him? Fits the pattern. Oh honey, unclench, seriously.

    Reply
  4. Chrissy says:
    February 14, 2017 at 8:51 am

    I don’t think there’s anything wrong with how he spent his birthday. Each year, I feel like it’s just another day. But Tom should look into getting/changing his PR, he seems to unintentionally manage to do things that add fire to the fuel…as if the Internet wouldn’t make fun of that tweet. Come on.

    Reply
  5. Jenns says:
    February 14, 2017 at 8:51 am

    No one had a sadder birthday than Kirk Cameron.

    https://www.yahoo.com/news/blogs/cutline/story-behind-kirk-cameron-sad-birthday-photo-212734689.html

    (I will use any excuse to post this picture, because it’s my favorite thing)

    Reply
  6. Peeping Tom says:
    February 14, 2017 at 8:52 am

    Lmao!!

    Reply
  7. lower-case deb says:
    February 14, 2017 at 8:54 am

    unfortunately while #SadKeanu moves my heart to comfort the man if i ever came across one,
    #SadTom just doesn’t move me at all.

    Reply
  8. Jessie says:
    February 14, 2017 at 8:54 am

    I remember some time ago someone pointed to someone in guardian theatre pages who claimed to have some knowledge acalled him extremly ambitious and very lonely. All his stans insisted that commentator was just a troll. More and more I think that was the truth. He just seems like a guy who has no work and life balance. Like he’s all about becoming the next hw superstar.

    Reply
    • SilverUnicorn says:
      February 14, 2017 at 9:00 am

      “I remember some time ago someone pointed to someone in guardian theatre pages who claimed to have some knowledge acalled him extremly ambitious and very lonely.”

      Friend of mine claimed the same, although she was an acquaintance of an ex girlfriend, not sure how we can rely on that info…
      As a general rule, people involved in theatre and movies tend to be ambitious and lonely, all of them, call it a collateral effect of the job. It’s one of the reasons (or one of the most important ones) I abandoned the entertainment field in my 20ies.

      Reply
      • Elle R says:
        February 14, 2017 at 9:05 am

        Most of the people I know in entertainment have pretty large social circles. There’s so much networking required for the job that they’re pretty social animals.

        That said, Tom has always struck me as a bit of a loner. He’s one of the only actors who I can’t recall ever seeing with friends on social media posts.

      • Jessie says:
        February 14, 2017 at 9:17 am

        I used to work behind the stage in theatres when I was a student here in London just so I could see free shows. Wouldn’t say most theatre actors are lonesome. On the contrary most of them are outgoing and peoples persons. People like Tom hardy for instance ambitious and hardworking yes, but would also hang out with us “randoms” behind the stage people after the show. A lot of them were quite approachable and fun. It’s definetly a very social job more so then any other industry I have been involved in. Hiddles seems to be very serious like he’s always in work mode.
        I think the loneliness comes at a later stage when they have reached a certain level, where their fame is alienating them from other people

    • Spiderpig says:
      February 14, 2017 at 9:13 am

      I work in theatre in London (have posted about it many times here) and yeah, his ambitions and thirst are super well known and gossiped about it. Absolutely nothing wrong with it — ambition and having goals are really good, important things – but even by industry standards he is especially ambitious.

      I don’t know about lonely. I don’t know about film as I’ve worked very little there, but theatre is super social and you really do have to find your “tribe” and your own people and support network if you’re planning a long career here. I’m lucky to be working at and to have previously worked with some amazing companies and theatres that are truly supportive. I think it is a theatre thing and that theatre is very different from film, but I don’t think in general the industry is a lonely place unless you let it be. Though it does depend on what job you do. I acted briefly and found it much harder psychologically than doing a creative role behind the scenes. Just so much competition and you’re actively thrust into direct competition in a way directors, writers etc rarely are.

      Gosh that’s long! Can you tell I’m procrastinating deadlines?

      Reply
      • LinaLamont says:
        February 14, 2017 at 9:59 am

        Film and tv are social. Meals, parties, socializing offset, between jobs, etc.. Obviously, there are individuals who are loners, but, usually, crews hang out, post-prod people hang out, talent hangs out with its/their own group(s) outside of work. Lots of bonds and friendships are made on sets and in post.

        “As a general rule, people involved in theatre and movies tend to be ambitious and lonely, all of them, call it a collateral effect of the job.”
        For these people, is not an effect. These types are drawn to the work. You have the cause and effect backwards.

      • Crox says:
        February 14, 2017 at 10:06 am

        Can you even be an actor without huge ambition, self esteem, love for attention and exhibitionism? It sounds such a dog eat dog industry to me. I’d hate it if I had to compete with my friends for jobs all the time.

        Does that ever cause a problem? I think it must suck to think you lost a job you deserved to somebody you deem less worthy, but it must suck twice as hard if that person is your friend (or your worst enemy). Or are actors usually mature enough to understand this isn’t personal?

  9. QueenB says:
    February 14, 2017 at 8:55 am

    also:

    How many Tom Hiddlestons do you need to change a light bulb? None, “just let me sit here, all alone in the dark…”

    Reply
  10. Dids says:
    February 14, 2017 at 9:01 am

    The sad thing isn’t the way he spent his birthday, its that tweet! From the first word to the last…
    I cannot believe there isn’t anyone in his entourage to say : “Ok Tom, now, just shut up for a while.”

    Reply
  11. Ninette says:
    February 14, 2017 at 9:02 am

    Generally speaking, I don’t think that the interview was badly received.

    Reply
    • justme says:
      February 14, 2017 at 9:07 am

      I was about to say – I don’t think it was badly received at all. Taffy’s twitter feed and remarks I saw on twitter were pretty positive. As to the tweet, it was what he did after all. I didn’t see it as sad at all. He likes to run and he likes cake and he wanted to acknowledge all the good wished he got from his fans. As for the rain – it’s England in the winter, rain is expected.

      Reply
    • shelly says:
      February 14, 2017 at 9:09 am

      Me neither Ninette, his fans would have loved his interview, the people who dislike him would have hated it, and everyone else would have just taken it at face value, instead of over analysing it endlessly. IMO.

      Ditto his Birthday tweet.

      Reply
  12. Elle R says:
    February 14, 2017 at 9:11 am

    Wait, am I the only one who thought the tweet was supposed to be dryly humorous? (Pun not intended) The last line just sounds kind of sarcastic.

    Reply
  13. M.A.F. says:
    February 14, 2017 at 9:20 am

    At some point doesn’t one stop celebrating their birthday? I have one friend who is always throwing a party (it’s going out to dinner with her husband and a bunch of friends). And every year, I’m thinking (like the a-hole that I am) “aren’t we a little too old to keep doing this?” I might want to plan something else on that day. We are in our mid-thirty’s. In your twenties I can see it but after the age of 30, doesn’t one just want to have a piece of cake and call it day? Again, the older I get, the more of an a-hole I become.

    Reply
  14. Chef Grace says:
    February 14, 2017 at 9:37 am

    When I saw the title of this bit, what popped into my head was that song, MacArthur Park.
    Yes I am that old.

    Reply
  15. Monsi says:
    February 14, 2017 at 9:56 am

    I like running in the rain… after a particularly tough break up, I used to go run in the rain and I felt re-energized afterwards for some reason…. And i get that sometimes you don’t feel like making something big on your birthday, especially if you are going through something difficult, which seems to be the case
    But why it has to be so public? He’s like “hey, look at me I’m still mourning the end of my 3 month relationship, look how sensitive I am!” This reminds me of Taylor and those pics of her in a park looking sadly at the swans after a breakup ( I swear this two are meant to be together)
    I feel like this guy is a 12 year old drama queen trapped in a grown man body

    Reply

