“Lindsay Lohan was allowed back into America for some reason” links

How in the world did Lindsay Lohan get back into America? [Celebslam]
Chris Evans & David Duke keep fighting on Twitter & it’s amazing. [LaineyGossip]
Nick Cannon is quitting America’s Got Talent. [Dlisted]
Hillary Clinton loves to tweet some shade. [Pajiba]
Speaker Paul Ryan is a spineless appeaser of fascism. [Buzzfeed]
Tyga had to ask Kris Jenner for permission for something. [Starcasm]
Ryan Murphy says words about a feud that no one cares about. [JustJared]
Christina Hendricks still doesn’t know how to dress. [IDLY]
Michael Bolton wishes you a happy Valentine’s Day. [Seriously OMG WTF]
Photos of some of the gorgeous good dogs at Westminster. [Socialite Life]
Further evidence the EO immigration ban is unjust and inhumane.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1000 hahaha
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LMAO!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Lindsay Lohan was allowed back into America for some reason”
And here I thought 2017 couldn’t possible get any worse…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Lindsay Lohan was allowed back into America for some reason”
Making America Great Again?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Carrying messages from pooty to trumpkins?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know this doesn’t really need saying because he’s a literal white supremacist so being a piece of trash is part of his essence but David Duke is lower than scum. What’s it to him if Chris Evans doesn’t date blue eyed, blonde haired girls?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Because Caprain America should meet Dukes standards.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I see she managed to overcome her fear of being persecuted for her new religion if she came back. #nothappening
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Dear America
Please keep her.
Thanks, the rest of the world!
Thou am sure her ‘contacts’ with wealthy men in Russia and the Middle East could come in handy for Trump.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her fact is sooooo round for a woman so thin. That bloat is no joke. I suspect she’s just here to renew her visa, or something equally mundane. She’s been gone a long time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks like she is 50! Long ratty ends extensions are not your friend Lindsay!
Report this comment as spam or abuse