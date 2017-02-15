Tiffany Trump got mean girl’d by the cool fashion people at NYFW

I haven’t been covering much of anything from New York Fashion Week because all that’s happened so far is a bunch of nepotism models have walked a bunch of runways. Kanye West’s NYFW Yeezy show happens later today, and I’ll do a post about it… probably tomorrow. But otherwise, I haven’t really been paying attention to NYFW because there’s so much going in the world of politics and celebrity gossip. Which brings me to this story, about Emperor Baby Fists’ least favorite child, Tiffany Trump. Did you just say, “Aw, that’s so mean, Kaiser”? I know. I am mean. But do you detect any lies? Baby Fists doesn’t really care about Tiffany, and I would argue that she doesn’t really care about him either. But now that her dad is president, she gets invited – ?? – to fashion shows. And when she sits down in the front row, all of the fancy fashion people are like “Hell to the no.” The fashion people Mean Girl’d her!!!

Tiffany Trump caused quite a stir at New York Fashion Week on Monday night — and it wasn’t because of her edgy outfit. The 23-year-old sat front row at the Philipp Plein show at the New York Public Library, but according to a few attendees, the first daughter’s appearance wreaked havoc on the seating assignments because no fashion editors wanted to sit next to her. Alyssa Vingan Klein, the editor-and-chief of Fashionista.com, claimed on Twitter that seating was a mess because Tiffany was essentially being shunned. ‘Seating s***show at Philipp Plein because no editors want to sit near Tiffany Trump. SHOCKER,’ she wrote. Nikki Ogunnaike, a senior fashion editor at Elle.com, responded to Alyssa’s tweet by revealing that she and her colleagues had moved seats. ‘We moved and are down the hall. Come thru,’ she wrote. ‘Phillip Plein at 10PM: 1 hour late start, editors fleeing just so they don’t have to sit behind Tiffany Trump,’ Nikki tweeted a few minutes later. Pictures from the show see Tiffany sandwiched between her friend Andrew Warren and another blonde attendee, but former Wall Street Journal fashion columnist Christina Binkley shared photos of the empty seat next to her earlier in the night. ‘Nobody wants to sit next to Tiffany Trump at Philipp Plein, so they moved and the seats by her are empty,’ she wrote. Christina took a photo of the available seats next to Tiffany, adding: ‘Empty seats next to Tiffany Trump.’ The writer was also apparently near one of Tiffany’s Secret Service agents at the show. ‘Tiffany Trump’s secret service guy says this is his first fashion show. He is going to get the wrong idea about fashion,’ she tweeted.

[From The Daily Mail]

Do you feel sorry for Tiffany Trump? Is she a sympathetic figure simply because she’s so obviously her father’s least favorite child? Is she a sympathetic figure because fashion professionals Mean Girl’d her at a fashion show, like this was an episode of Gossip Girl or something? I don’t know. I have a hard time feeling sympathy for any Trump woman, but I think Tiffany probably didn’t deserve this? Then again, she f–king chose to bring her Secret Service agent to NYFW, which means that taxpayers are footing the bill for her excursions. So, yeah, not so sympathetic after all.