Tiffany Trump got mean girl’d by the cool fashion people at NYFW

I haven’t been covering much of anything from New York Fashion Week because all that’s happened so far is a bunch of nepotism models have walked a bunch of runways. Kanye West’s NYFW Yeezy show happens later today, and I’ll do a post about it… probably tomorrow. But otherwise, I haven’t really been paying attention to NYFW because there’s so much going in the world of politics and celebrity gossip. Which brings me to this story, about Emperor Baby Fists’ least favorite child, Tiffany Trump. Did you just say, “Aw, that’s so mean, Kaiser”? I know. I am mean. But do you detect any lies? Baby Fists doesn’t really care about Tiffany, and I would argue that she doesn’t really care about him either. But now that her dad is president, she gets invited – ?? – to fashion shows. And when she sits down in the front row, all of the fancy fashion people are like “Hell to the no.” The fashion people Mean Girl’d her!!!
Tiffany Trump caused quite a stir at New York Fashion Week on Monday night — and it wasn’t because of her edgy outfit. The 23-year-old sat front row at the Philipp Plein show at the New York Public Library, but according to a few attendees, the first daughter’s appearance wreaked havoc on the seating assignments because no fashion editors wanted to sit next to her.
Alyssa Vingan Klein, the editor-and-chief of Fashionista.com, claimed on Twitter that seating was a mess because Tiffany was essentially being shunned.
‘Seating s***show at Philipp Plein because no editors want to sit near Tiffany Trump. SHOCKER,’ she wrote. Nikki Ogunnaike, a senior fashion editor at Elle.com, responded to Alyssa’s tweet by revealing that she and her colleagues had moved seats. ‘We moved and are down the hall. Come thru,’ she wrote. ‘Phillip Plein at 10PM: 1 hour late start, editors fleeing just so they don’t have to sit behind Tiffany Trump,’ Nikki tweeted a few minutes later.
Pictures from the show see Tiffany sandwiched between her friend Andrew Warren and another blonde attendee, but former Wall Street Journal fashion columnist Christina Binkley shared photos of the empty seat next to her earlier in the night.
‘Nobody wants to sit next to Tiffany Trump at Philipp Plein, so they moved and the seats by her are empty,’ she wrote. Christina took a photo of the available seats next to Tiffany, adding: ‘Empty seats next to Tiffany Trump.’
The writer was also apparently near one of Tiffany’s Secret Service agents at the show.
‘Tiffany Trump’s secret service guy says this is his first fashion show. He is going to get the wrong idea about fashion,’ she tweeted.
Do you feel sorry for Tiffany Trump? Is she a sympathetic figure simply because she’s so obviously her father’s least favorite child? Is she a sympathetic figure because fashion professionals Mean Girl’d her at a fashion show, like this was an episode of Gossip Girl or something? I don’t know. I have a hard time feeling sympathy for any Trump woman, but I think Tiffany probably didn’t deserve this? Then again, she f–king chose to bring her Secret Service agent to NYFW, which means that taxpayers are footing the bill for her excursions. So, yeah, not so sympathetic after all.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
I would have sympathy for her if she hadn’t already tried to capitalize on Gargamel’s ascension. Btu she did, and I don’t.
Why was she getting front-row seats in the first place? She’s neither a fashion editor nor style arbiter. A few rows back, please.
I don’t have much feelings about this cos it’s Tiffany. My qn is isn’t the secret service point moot? They have to be around her anyway, fashion show or not?
Why’d she ruin her outfit with those shoes?
Does she have a choice about secret service protection. Not certain, but I don’t think she does. But I have a hard time feeling sorry for her!
Pretty sure adult children of the President aren’t forced to have Secret Service. Trump’s family chose it.
Well let’s be real here, there are plenty of people who would like to kill her right now. I’m inclined to give her the benefit of the doubt. We know very little about her and her political views. She has a domineering madman for a father and that ain’t easy. She may have conflicting feelings about supporting him as her dad or have learned over time that it’s easier to keep him at arm’s length but appear supportive some of the time. Did you know that she may be attending Harvard Law? Tiffany fun fact!
yup, she’s over 16 and doesn’t live in the white house, her secret service detail is not mandatory.
BY LAW, the Secret Service protects the president and his family, the vice president and their family, the president-elect and his family and the vice president-elect and their family.
Former presidents and their spouses also get lifetime protection. A spouse will lose a Secret Service detail if he or she gets remarried. Children of former presidents under the age of 16 are also covered.
https://www.secretservice.gov/protection/
it is immature. when they go low… don’t go lower. ignore, but don’t hate
I’m cheering for Tiffany to break free and give us a tell-all or something. Supposedly her boyfriend is a Democrat who was openly pro-Hillary. I think there might be hope for her.
She seems very eager to take opportunity of her new found fame. No pity here. I think a lot of people will be worse off with her father’s politics.
You lay down with dogs….get up with fleas. whatever.
Nope. I didn’t feel sorry for Kendall J. boohooing about being bullied by other models and I don’t feel sorry that the fashion community is running away for Tiffany either.
It is not as if she was at a big name show anyway. I could see if it was Calvin Klein, Proenza Schouler, The Row, Narciso Rodriguez or Altuzarra but this show was second tier at best.
nope, i don’t feel sorry for her at all. this is the same tiffany that said she was excited all the white house insta she’s gonna take.
and why is she at a second tier show? and she turned up to nyfw with those shoes and that outfit? yeah, she deserves to be mean girled just for the ensemble alone.
as for secret service, she’s over 16, it’s not mandatory for her to have one, so her secret service detail is taking up some fashionista’s place.
“You can’t sit with us.”
LOL.
I’m also pretty sure that’s what her father says to her on a regular bases.
Best comment EVER.
Didn’t Anna Wintour meet with the Orange One recently? I would not be surprised this is a stunt to get the public used to seeing more of Tiffany( she has been mostly absent from the public eye most of her life) Then watch there will be a Vogue limited edition focusing on the First daughters of presidents. The cover photo will be of Tiffany and Ivanka of course. Just wait and see
She’s a trump out of injection only. She and mom were exiled to the West Coast to live their lives albeit with a boatload of cash. She is basically a one parent child whose father is president and gives zero effs about her. So yeah, I feel a certain amount of empathy for her. The unwanted and almost unheard daughter witnessing the ridiculous amount of attention dad bestows upon the golden girl ivanka.
Other than for Ivanka, Trump was completely hands off on his others kids childhoods. Tiffany isnt the outlier, Ivanka is.
I’m with you. I mean they live the life of luxury for sure, but she’s completely neglected by them. She and her mom go home to Georgia a good bit according to IG so hopefully she has a family base there.
I’m not going to lie…I’m a product of neglect (albeit from someone poor). if I was a 23 year old who’s dad obviously only gave me money and no love or attention, I’d take him for everything he offered and more. I can’t really judge her for using him, you know? Not at that age, not with those daddy issues.
Sorry @Pansy. You’re probably better off without a person who would neglect his daughter. The best revenge is to be happy and live a good life and prove he means nothing to you. @Merry…how is Ivanka the outlier. She wasn’t pushed out of the family, she works side by side with him and is attending meetings in the flipping WH. He talks about the older sons, but not the kid. It seems as though the children he had with Ivana are the only ones he considers his blood. Maybe the children of his trophy wives don’t matter. He’s a sick F.
I agree. You can’t choose your family.
Bye Gurl.
She looks a little like McKenzie Phillips.
She does. Good call. Ironic that they both have daddy issues.
She looks vain and I don’t like this look on anyone.
I’ll never understand why anyone who wasnt actually in that industry would attend a fashion show. What for? To watch unwearable “clothes” and a couple of wearables you have seen a billion times on the streets already? I’ll go further, sorry if this offends fashion week stans but that entire corner of the clothing market and its inhabitants are ridiculous. No surprise that this is how Tiffany spends her free time.
Why is she the least liked? Is she not pretty enough for ole’ Don to bear the name Trump???? Not so beautiful or voluptuous like hot girl Ivanka?
Does she have a job? Support herself? Anyone know?
If Tiffany had pulled a stunt like the Osbourne’s eldest daughter did when filming “The Osbournes,” then I’d feel sorry for her.
I recall the eldest Osbourne child refusing any coverage during the show’s run. Correct me if I’m wrong.
So is that the secret service guy in the fuzzy parka and skull print leggings? 🤣
Baby Fists had a complete Twitter meltdown this morning in which he attacked the FBI & CIA, Hillary Clinton and Obama and all news media covering his campaign’s involvement with Russia and then all the tweets disappeared.
Really?
I hate him so much.
She’s 23 for Pete’s sake. I get why it might not be great for PR reasons to be photographed seated next to her, but be brave and be nice.
She’s 23 i e. an ADULT for half a decade already.
No one is obliged to be nice to her considering she is to all appearances fully on board with the hell her piece of shit father has unleashed on the country.
and Kaiser, this “poor Tiffany” narrative is just as bs as the “secretly horrified liberal Ivanka” one. They’re both shit.
Don’t feel bad! I know someone who went to Penn U with her and — you guessed it! — she’s a huge bratty bitch in real life. Total snob. Don’t feel bad for Tiffany.
So she inherited her father’s personality…..she really IS a Trump!
No, I do not give any fucks that an industry fuelled by women and gay men shunned the so-called ‘least favourite’ of Agent Orange’s spawn.
She chose to use his name to get into those shows, she can take what comes with that – ie to a lot of people, she represents something absolutely vile.
Well I feel sorry for her!
I can’t imagine how it would have
affected me, had my dad treated me
the way DT has treated her.
As a mother, daughter and woman I feel
her pain, so I’ll go easy on her!
