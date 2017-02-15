Kellyanne Conway is out there, retweeting white nationalists with heart emojis

I loathe Kellyanne Conway. I loathe the fact that she still gets sent out to do interviews. I loathe the fact that media outlets still speak to her (although that seems to be changing). Many people believe that Conway will be one of the next heads to roll in the Baby Fists administration, mostly because her double-speak and nonsensical arguments have become a liability. Yesterday morning, Matt Lauer’s interview with Conway went viral because Lauer actually did his job and called her out on her BS.

I’ll admit it – while I’m glad that journalists are rediscovering their stones, I couldn’t even watch this whole interview because she’s so f–king terrible. Still, she tweeted this yesterday, almost as if she knows that she’s in danger of being fired:

Meanwhile, Conway is still dealing with her “go buy Ivanka’s stuff” pronouncement on Fox News – the US Ethics Office is calling for a full investigation of the matter and Conway specifically.

And here’s the last thing – Kellyanne’s Twitter account retweeted and sent love to a white nationalist/Nazi. When asked about it by Buzzfeed, Conway basically said that someone else had tweeted that from her account. The tweets were later deleted. Mother Jones compiled a list of all the times Trump and his people cozied up to white supremacists online and then tried to act like they had no idea what they were doing.

Photos courtesy of Getty.

 

63 Responses to “Kellyanne Conway is out there, retweeting white nationalists with heart emojis”

  1. Diana says:
    February 15, 2017 at 8:44 am

    Gawd she is so effing disgusting!!! Can’t wait to see her go down in a huge flame of glory!

    Reply
  2. Patricia says:
    February 15, 2017 at 8:46 am

    I am SO glad that madame doublespeak is on the decline. She has a rotting soul and I can barely stomach a minute of her. I did watch her NOT ANSWER the essential question over and over yesterday and it made my blood boil.

    But as a human being, as a person who is determined to hold onto my compassion even in the face of such deplorable behavior, I did sadly notice that she looks like she’s lost even more of her badly needed weight and she looks very unwell. And I felt a little bit of sadness for this poor wretch of a woman. I wonder if this is how she thought her life would be?

    Reply
  3. Farah says:
    February 15, 2017 at 8:47 am

    Can we talk about the fact that she’s not lying. She’s just so out of the loop. Morning Joe (I know, I hate myself) said that Bannon and co aren’t telling her things. She just books herself on TV to get Trump to notice her. He literally implied that she books (not the WH press office) herself for these things.

    Other sources are saying that she’s the one leaking the Spicer’s done stories. She wanted to be Press Secretary. Reince Priebus vetoed it. Bannon and Trump didn’t fight for her. Now she’s angling for his job. But she’s just making an enemy out of Bannon. And they used to be close since they’re both Mercer Family shills.

    Reply
    • mia girl says:
      February 15, 2017 at 9:06 am

      Yes! I just posted the Morning Joe clip before seeing your comment. They have totally exposed her. Clearly the fame-hungry Conway SNL skits are based on truth.

      Reply
    • Marlena says:
      February 15, 2017 at 9:10 am

      That’s very interesting Farah. It would certainly make a lot of sense. I have to admit it fill my cold liberal-whiny heart ( did I get that right, safe-spaces-needing-trump-shills?) that there seems to be a huge amount of infighting with the Trump administration. Could not happen to nicer people. I would assume many of them are darwin fans (those that are not evangelical nut jobs that is), so how about it? Survival of the fittest? Let’s see who is still standing when Trumpyboy gets impeached for being too stupid to understand what a blind trust is (among other things) :)

      Reply
    • Merry says:
      February 15, 2017 at 9:14 am

      Morning Joe didnt even imply it. He said it straight up that she books herself on shows even though she knows she is out of the circle. And then Mika muttered multiple times that they will not book her on the show again because she knows nothing but lies to cover that up. I knew Kellyanne saw that clip because every interview she has given since contains the phrases “I spoke to the President this morning and he said…,” and “the President wants me to tell you….” Kellyanne desperately wants us to believe that she is in the circle when she absolutely is not. Getting Trumps phone handler to follow her on Twitter today is evidence that its driving her crazy. Pass the popcorn.

      Reply
    • Neelyo says:
      February 15, 2017 at 9:29 am

      THE MERCER FAMILY!!! They are as bad or worse than the Kochs. Their greed is boundless and they don’t give a fuck if society has to pay for it as long as they get theirs. It would be great if they were somehow implicated in all of this but they are cocooned by all of their money and will probably go on their merry way looking for another political pawn to do their bidding.

      Reply
      • Farah says:
        February 15, 2017 at 10:09 am

        Robert Mercer is legit crazy. He funds Breitbart. He hates democrats because they dared to tax him a few percentage points. He’s the reason Ted Cruz sold his soul to Trump. This time last year Bannon, Conway and Mercer were supporting Lyin’ Ted until he pulled out and they all switched teams.

  4. Sarah says:
    February 15, 2017 at 8:47 am

    Shut up, Kellyanne.

    Reply
  5. Jazz says:
    February 15, 2017 at 8:48 am

    What a scumbag! I’d like to see all of them gone – Bannon, Trump, Pence, this witch and Spicey too.

    Reply
  6. littlemissnaughty says:
    February 15, 2017 at 8:50 am

    I’m constantly surprised at myself for hating someone this much. It’s exhausting and cannot possibly be healthy. But she is such a disgusting human being, I want her to suffer. This is not good. Not good at all.

    I think she’ll soon find out what happens when you get into bed with f*cking Lucifer and friends. I really don’t think this will end well for her.

    Reply
    • Cran says:
      February 15, 2017 at 10:00 am

      I feel the same way. This administration is the only reality show I’ve ever watched and I’m addicted. I’m learning a great deal about how our government works and realize how poorly informed I’ve allowed myself to be.

      Unfortunately I have INCREDIBLE distaste for their actions and also for the hate inside me towards them. Some days I feel like there is a bottomless pit of anger inside me at the audacity of this crew and their blatant greed and power grabs. I’ve never felt this way. Every time I hear “Democrats lost and they need to get over it” or a variation I want to SCREAM!

      We’re ALL paying the price for this amateur presidency. I shudder every time 45 has contact with a foreign leader. OMG STOP WITH THE HAND SHAKING!

      Reply
  7. justsaying says:
    February 15, 2017 at 8:51 am

    History will not be kind to Conway, Spicer etc.

    Reply
  8. Mel says:
    February 15, 2017 at 8:52 am

    Ok, @POTUS pleasure???
    Am I the only one grossed out by this??!!
    Simone Sanders said something brilliant on CNN and I wish I could find the clip on youtube!
    It was after the whole “every woman should have a boss that treats them like the President of the United States treated me today” comment.
    Sanders said “I don’t want a misogynistic p..y-grabbing boss!!” or something like that. The delivery was what made it.
    I also believe Conway was a pawn and is close to having served her purpose.
    I’m also with those who say that she is out of the loop at this point.

    Reply
    • Esmom says:
      February 15, 2017 at 8:57 am

      I know, the “pleasure” comment was super gross. Twitter sure noticed yesterday.

      That top photo is the stuff of my worst nightmares.

      Reply
    • Londerland says:
      February 15, 2017 at 9:03 am

      Not just you. That “pleasure” comment is gross and creepy. She sounds like a concubine, not a spokesperson (or whatever the hell she’s supposed to be).

      Also, it sounds like she’s deflecting blame, too. “I have no thoughts of my own. I do as my overlord commands. I am merely a vessel. (So, ummm, when they start cutting off our heads on the White House lawn, I can claim I was a gaslighted abused woman and the feminists will protect me, right? Cuz vagina? That’s how it works, right…?)”

      Reply
      • Neelyo says:
        February 15, 2017 at 9:26 am

        You mean she’ll follow the Fox News Ladies’ lead and try and rebrand herself as a Feminist Lite?

        She needs to be shunned when this whole fiasco explodes. Never allowed anywhere again. Though I’m sure Ted Cruz will have her back for his next run at office.

    • Patricia says:
      February 15, 2017 at 9:04 am

      That phrase sounds like something straight out of Medieval records about what lords would say about a King. This whole administration is a goddam pre-renaissance, pre-enlightenment throwback to tyrannical
      Monarchy. That’s what it wants to be.

      Reply
    • Odette says:
      February 15, 2017 at 9:04 am

      “I serve at the pleasure of the president” is a longstanding political turn of phrase.

      https://www.archives.gov/publications/prologue/2005/winter/senate-nominations.html

      Reply
    • mrspanda says:
      February 15, 2017 at 9:48 am

      I was also struck by how Kellyanne said ”every WOMAN should have a boss…..”. She knows she’s in jeopardy and she’s playing the ”woman” card directly to Trump himself. She actually has him in an interesting position – he’s clearly a misogynist and having KC as a high ranking and visible campaign director (in his mind) may have assuaged some of those misogyny outcries during the campaign. I notice also in interviews from the past few days she’s really highlighted how Trump is VERY pro women, etc. She’s using this as a bargaining chip to retain her job. I do think she’s a pawn who has served her purpose and she knows it. She was effective for him on the campaign trail (her job is essentially Satan’s PR manager so viewed in that light she was very effective, however despicable). I think she won him the election. However she is slipping these past few weeks and teaming with Trump was never a smart long term strategy.

      Reply
  9. trollontheloose says:
    February 15, 2017 at 8:52 am

    they found her in a dark alley and promised her a makeup over in exchange of relaying whatever whenever. Now she speaks as Trump is her god “his message is my message” i.e I’m only an air headed instrument that has no say but take orders. If I gotta take the hits so be it because I believe in these all white men fraternity.

    Reply
  10. honeybee blues says:
    February 15, 2017 at 8:54 am

    She’s horrible, but DAMN! Girl has aged a decade in the last month. She needs a sandwich and a nap. It is because of her haggard look that I’m beginning to think she just might be human after all; guilty minds don’t rest.

    Reply
  11. Mierke says:
    February 15, 2017 at 8:54 am

    This one has really an unattractive face and annoying voice.

    Reply
  12. Nancy says:
    February 15, 2017 at 8:56 am

    I have no respect for someone who embraces their arrogance and total lack of the truth. She should be first to go. Declaring a massacre occurred carried out by Muslims in her alternative facts world is reason enough to be dismissed. Her utter disregard of truth in every interview by dodging questions or simply not answering yes or no questions is mind boggling. Her days of putting on her pantyhose and heels and going anywhere are over. She is being investigated for the unethical rant to go out and buy the president’s daughter’s clothes and jewelry. Funny to watch her unravel before our eyes, couldn’t happen to a nicer person.

    Reply
  13. anniefannie says:
    February 15, 2017 at 8:57 am

    I could watch that video w/Lauer all day long. She’s certainly lost some of her sass, hasn’t she?
    I was particularly gratified when Lauer said it would appear the administration approved of the communication? The chips are falling…

    Reply
  14. AfricanBoy says:
    February 15, 2017 at 8:59 am

    If she ever needs a new job she could play a Broadway witch, doesn’t even need makeup.

    Reply
  15. EscapedConvent says:
    February 15, 2017 at 9:01 am

    Kelly ConJob is vile beneath a yet undiscovered circle of hell. She may be evil, or she may be one of the dumbest people to walk on the world stage. Either way, she stands and lies to the American people with stunning sincerity. I doubt that anything is too low for her. You have to be a special kind of disconnected nut to say the things she does. CNN won’t have her on anymore, and I expect other shows to follow suit.

    She is truly delusional if she thought she could be Press Secretary. Oh, why why why can’t we get CJ Craig (Alison Janney) from the West Wing? Let’s get President Bartlet while we’re there. Let’s get that whole gang.

    Reply
  16. Alexandria says:
    February 15, 2017 at 9:02 am

    All of them are proven psychos who have problems with women, facts, minorities and science. ALL OF THEM. She puts the K in the KKK. So weird that when you see the lineup of 45 picks you can’t find one normal one with no incriminating history and all of them superficially speaking, look evil.

    Reply
  17. tracking says:
    February 15, 2017 at 9:02 am

    I’m not on Twitter, but read that the White House and DT accounts unfollowed her. She’s done.

    Reply
  18. Kali says:
    February 15, 2017 at 9:09 am

    She’s clearly expendable. Now to get rid of the rest of them.

    Reply
  19. Radley says:
    February 15, 2017 at 9:19 am

    Kellyanne Conway always looks like she was just found unconscious on her office floor, given a shot of adrenaline, then was pushed out the door to do an interview without so much as running a comb through her straw-like hair.

    Girl, re-think ALL your life choices. The ugliness this Administration peddles definitley shows in everyone’s faces. She’s a soulless, amoral, liar just like her boss.

    Reply
  20. nemera77 says:
    February 15, 2017 at 9:27 am

    Looking back at the way SNL has spoofed and portrayed her is now SO SPOT ON.. did they have a crystal ball. People were not getting it at the beginning. But you can see they were so right. She is a media ho and loves the attention. But she knows nothing and will lie at the drop of a hat to spin the lies of his administration..

    Congress makes me SICK. They were so all over Hillary and her emails. But they are pretty silent on this. And the Republicans are trying hard to not address this mess. I saw Dan Rather equate it to Watergate. And we are just at the beginning.

    Reply
  21. Digital Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
    February 15, 2017 at 9:31 am

    She’s desperate – she’s on her way out and is now directly appealing to Bannon with those sort of retweets to save her ass. She has ZERO credibility and if/when she’s fired her career/business is over and there will be no protection from being investigated for breaking the rules of gov employees.

    Reply
  22. Who ARE These People? says:
    February 15, 2017 at 9:46 am

    Morning Joe Mika said Conway’s “not credible” anymore. WAS SHE EVER?

    Reply
  23. Layla Beans says:
    February 15, 2017 at 9:47 am

    Look at the top picture of her, Bannon and Miller. It’s like a trifecta of evil conjured itself into human form. She looks like she just slithered out of her coffin. If you had to buy Bannon a shade of foundation, it would be “Aryan Undead Alcoholic” and Miller looks like he’s about to consume the flesh of the person sitting next to him.

    Reply

