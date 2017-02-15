Kellyanne Conway is out there, retweeting white nationalists with heart emojis

I loathe Kellyanne Conway. I loathe the fact that she still gets sent out to do interviews. I loathe the fact that media outlets still speak to her (although that seems to be changing). Many people believe that Conway will be one of the next heads to roll in the Baby Fists administration, mostly because her double-speak and nonsensical arguments have become a liability. Yesterday morning, Matt Lauer’s interview with Conway went viral because Lauer actually did his job and called her out on her BS.

I’ll admit it – while I’m glad that journalists are rediscovering their stones, I couldn’t even watch this whole interview because she’s so f–king terrible. Still, she tweeted this yesterday, almost as if she knows that she’s in danger of being fired:

I serve at the pleasure of @POTUS. His message is my message. His goals are my goals. Uninformed chatter doesn't matter. — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) February 14, 2017

Meanwhile, Conway is still dealing with her “go buy Ivanka’s stuff” pronouncement on Fox News – the US Ethics Office is calling for a full investigation of the matter and Conway specifically.

And here’s the last thing – Kellyanne’s Twitter account retweeted and sent love to a white nationalist/Nazi. When asked about it by Buzzfeed, Conway basically said that someone else had tweeted that from her account. The tweets were later deleted. Mother Jones compiled a list of all the times Trump and his people cozied up to white supremacists online and then tried to act like they had no idea what they were doing.