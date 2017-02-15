“‘Feud’ looks really good, but wasn’t Susan Sarandon canceled?” links

Are we going to be into Feud? I just can’t with Susan Sarandon these days, but otherwise it looks fun and silly. [LaineyGossip]
Kate Upton got three covers of Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Edition. [Jezebel]
Alanis Morissette was robbed of $2 million worth of jewelry. [Dlisted]
This is what the new Tracy Reese collection looks like. [Go Fug Yourself]
Donald Trump whined on Twitter all morning. [Pajiba]
Ariel Winter, what are you wearing? [Popoholic]
French Vogue puts its first transgender model on the cover. [OMG Blog]
Bethenny Frankel is moving again, for some reason. [Reality Tea]
Mike Comrie is being investigated for rape. [The Blemish]
Natalie Portman isn’t campaigning anymore, I suspect. [Moe Jackson]
Blake Lively wore a cute heart-printed dress. [Wonderwall]
Susan Sarandon understands and cares about what it takes to advance a progressive platform. She also doesnt use twitter to call people Nazi c-words.
Kinda hard for me to care about a progressive platform when the steps to advance it ruin the economy, the environment, foreign relations, the school system, the healthcare system and just about everything else I care about *besides* the progressive platform. I loved Bernie, but his unicorn-riding student-loan-rainbow pooping kittens message seemed unlikely to be implemented. I’m not willing to destroy everything else to try either.
Feud is a NO from me
I’m interested to see what comes of this Mike Comrie rape allegation, it seems odd that it was a threesome too, guess we’ll get more facts over time. I’m not surprised if it’s true though, he’s such a sleaze ball, ugh.
Those Kate Upton shots are terrible. SI has a different one on their webpage and I swear they must be trolling her, because it’s so bad.
i want her model career to sinkk so bad.if the 3 covers rumour is true ,this is no a good look
They seem fine to me – why do you think they’re bad?
I think SI consistently chooses unflattering photos of Upton. The first where she’s wearing the chains is decent, but the other 2 covers aren’t great (the one on the far right is especially unflattering. Go onto SI’s front page and see what they’ve posted. They have to be trolling her.
i agree the webpage one is atrocious
@melody styling and models are usually better for this.beyonce one was georgeous
Damn, feud does look good. And you know jessica Lange isn’t going to be on a crappy show…. and I’m hoping this whole Susan being dumb will blow over. I want to like her and I think she’s a great actor! I’m going to watch this though. For sure!
Susan Sarandon is cancelled because she has a political opinion you don’t agree with? Is this Trump overtaking this blog? Or you mean something else? I can’t really agree with her on her views but at least she exposes them with arguments and sincerity. And she’s a great actress.
Wait wasn’t the story that there would be three SI covers; Upton, Serena Williams, and Christy Brinkley? I mean…maybe that was just a rumour? But if not?!? Ohhhhhh, there will be some stories coming out about this!! 😒
