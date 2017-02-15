“‘Feud’ looks really good, but wasn’t Susan Sarandon canceled?” links

Are we going to be into Feud? I just can’t with Susan Sarandon these days, but otherwise it looks fun and silly. [LaineyGossip]

Kate Upton got three covers of Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Edition. [Jezebel]

Alanis Morissette was robbed of $2 million worth of jewelry. [Dlisted]

This is what the new Tracy Reese collection looks like. [Go Fug Yourself]

Donald Trump whined on Twitter all morning. [Pajiba]

Ariel Winter, what are you wearing? [Popoholic]

French Vogue puts its first transgender model on the cover. [OMG Blog]

Bethenny Frankel is moving again, for some reason. [Reality Tea]

Mike Comrie is being investigated for rape. [The Blemish]

Natalie Portman isn’t campaigning anymore, I suspect. [Moe Jackson]

Blake Lively wore a cute heart-printed dress. [Wonderwall]