Are we going to be into Feud? I just can’t with Susan Sarandon these days, but otherwise it looks fun and silly. [LaineyGossip]
Kate Upton got three covers of Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Edition. [Jezebel]
Alanis Morissette was robbed of $2 million worth of jewelry. [Dlisted]
This is what the new Tracy Reese collection looks like. [Go Fug Yourself]
Donald Trump whined on Twitter all morning. [Pajiba]
Ariel Winter, what are you wearing? [Popoholic]
French Vogue puts its first transgender model on the cover. [OMG Blog]
Bethenny Frankel is moving again, for some reason. [Reality Tea]
Mike Comrie is being investigated for rape. [The Blemish]
Natalie Portman isn’t campaigning anymore, I suspect. [Moe Jackson]
Blake Lively wore a cute heart-printed dress. [Wonderwall]

12 Responses to ““‘Feud’ looks really good, but wasn’t Susan Sarandon canceled?” links”

  1. Luke says:
    February 15, 2017 at 12:37 pm

    Susan Sarandon understands and cares about what it takes to advance a progressive platform. She also doesnt use twitter to call people Nazi c-words.

    Reply
    • Melody says:
      February 15, 2017 at 12:59 pm

      Kinda hard for me to care about a progressive platform when the steps to advance it ruin the economy, the environment, foreign relations, the school system, the healthcare system and just about everything else I care about *besides* the progressive platform. I loved Bernie, but his unicorn-riding student-loan-rainbow pooping kittens message seemed unlikely to be implemented. I’m not willing to destroy everything else to try either.

      Reply
  2. PettyRiperton says:
    February 15, 2017 at 12:38 pm

    Feud is a NO from me

    Reply
  3. Jess says:
    February 15, 2017 at 12:38 pm

    I’m interested to see what comes of this Mike Comrie rape allegation, it seems odd that it was a threesome too, guess we’ll get more facts over time. I’m not surprised if it’s true though, he’s such a sleaze ball, ugh.

    Reply
  4. Bridget says:
    February 15, 2017 at 12:40 pm

    Those Kate Upton shots are terrible. SI has a different one on their webpage and I swear they must be trolling her, because it’s so bad.

    Reply
  5. Margo S. says:
    February 15, 2017 at 12:55 pm

    Damn, feud does look good. And you know jessica Lange isn’t going to be on a crappy show…. and I’m hoping this whole Susan being dumb will blow over. I want to like her and I think she’s a great actor! I’m going to watch this though. For sure!

    Reply
  6. Ana says:
    February 15, 2017 at 12:58 pm

    Susan Sarandon is cancelled because she has a political opinion you don’t agree with? Is this Trump overtaking this blog? Or you mean something else? I can’t really agree with her on her views but at least she exposes them with arguments and sincerity. And she’s a great actress.

    Reply
  7. Mia4S says:
    February 15, 2017 at 1:00 pm

    Wait wasn’t the story that there would be three SI covers; Upton, Serena Williams, and Christy Brinkley? I mean…maybe that was just a rumour? But if not?!? Ohhhhhh, there will be some stories coming out about this!! 😒

    Reply

