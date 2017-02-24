Justin Theroux on politics: ‘We can’t all have it on f–king Twitter’

Justin Theroux has a new interview in TimeOut New York to promote the new season of The Leftovers. It’s the new season, but it’s also the last season, and Justin wants you to know that’s on purpose. He says in the interview that he signed up for The Leftovers knowing that it would only last a few seasons, although… I’m not sure if I believe that. Anyway, you can read the full TimeOut interview here. Some highlights:
He spent months working in Texas: “I could easily see myself spending my entire retirement there.”
His back tattoo: “It’s a big rat and a New York City pigeon.”
Living in LA with Jennifer Aniston: “I used to hate L.A., and I had a big chip on my shoulder about that. New York always felt [like] home, no matter where I was in my life, and I think it’s because you’re constantly physically in proximity to every kind of person in the world. It’s not all actors, it’s not all directors and producers: It’s dancers, journalists, painters, poets—and you’re all together. It felt very creatively alive, and I think for any creative art form, you kind of need to be around as much of that as possible. But now L.A. is this place where I feel comfortable being, and I can appreciate the things I couldn’t appreciate earlier.
His happiness that this is The Leftovers’ final season: “What makes long-running television become frustrating is that you inevitably get the sense that writers are painting themselves into corners that they can’t really get out of. Even before we shot the pilot, Damon was like, “This is not a show that’s going to go five years,” which is one of the reasons why I signed up for it.
The viral photos of his bulge: “You can’t predict when those kinds of things will happen. I don’t pretend to know what women feel like. I think they have it way worse on a much more consistent basis. I mean, every awards show has whole [segments] dedicated to the sizing up of women. But it wasn’t fun, and I never really knew quite how to react to it.
On the current state of politics: “I could never understand people who, when Obama was in office, thought that it was essentially the apocalypse. And now the shoe is clearly on the other foot. I guess we’re feeling what they were feeling? [But] there has to be some face-to-face contact with the other side; we can’t all have it on f–king Twitter. I have a wonderful stepfather who’s Republican; he’s one of the kindest guys, and we’ve had big disagreements, but it’s always been with respect and love and kindness. And I feel like [America’s] kind of lost that.
On social media: “Social media is just sort of this outrage machine where you get to shout whatever you want, and usually, you shout much louder than you would in person. It has the appearance of being democratic, [but] it’s actually not a democracy. Just because something has more likes doesn’t mean that more people believe that and vice versa. It’s more of a dictatorship on the internet than it is a democracy.
“I could never understand people who, when Obama was in office, thought that it was essentially the apocalypse. And now the shoe is clearly on the other foot. I guess we’re feeling what they were feeling?” I disagree, respectfully. I don’t blame him for trying to make sense of the current state of our country, but unhinged, ignorant people – and many of them were racists – thought Obama was the apocalypse because OMG BLACK GUY and HIS MIDDLE NAME IS HUSSEIN and HE MUST BE SECRETLY MUSLIM. The apocalyptic vibe these days is legitimate, in that our current president is a lunatic who will likely kill us all in a war with Australia.
I also disagree with him about social media too – it is what you make of it. Some people use it as a tool for democracy and as a way to organize, disrupt and challenge authority. Some people use it for sh-tty reasons, to be sh-tty people.
Justin also posted this several days ago:
I NEED season 3 of Leftovers!!!!
Ok, back to politics. I understand what he’s saying. But if we have convictions, it’s hard to just understand. You have to take a stand.
I watched the Bannon segment of the CPAC yesterday and it was fucking scary. This is not about someone’s stepfather. It’s about fascism.
Oh dear god.. ‘It’s dancers, journalists, painters, poets—and you’re all together’
I think you can find other people in NY and in LA too as everywhere else in the world.
Maybe you don’t want to see them but they’re there.
Celebrities think that what really pushes their world is art.
How about plumbers, builders, carpenters, electricians, lawyers, engineers, architects, doctors and many other? They are people too.
Yeah, he’s generally wrong here. That said, I bloody love The Leftovers, including Justin’s patented lip wobble.
It’s such a great show. And he’s a really good actor, lip wobble and all. I’ll admit I hadn’t seen much of his work until the show and I was pleasantly surprised.
The way he phrased the sentence about the switching of sides, as a question, makes me think he doesn’t believe it either but is trying to make sense of it.
I don’t think he’s ignorant of the racist component in it. At least that’s how I took it.
As for social media, I think he’s talking about trolls and how much they played in the election and still do in today’s political climate.
I guess I see where he’s coming from. It’s just a matter of choosing your sources and where you go on social media.
Some sites or pages do tend to give you inkling as to what you’re going to find!!!
Of course, everybody wishes social media was used only to raise awareness or spread a positive message.
Alas…
Oh, and I believe him about not wanting to make the series very long.
The Leftovers is very well written, very intense and, I suppose, expensive. It was never going to be, because if it’s extreme narrative, an incredibly successful series. It has to end quickly so as to not spoil the good writing and it’s audience.
I like him. He’s kind of off center and not easy to categorize. There’s something nerdy yet edgy, airhead yet smart and philosophical about him. He likes diversity when it comes to lots of things it seems and he’s not easy to pin down. However, his comparisons about how people feel about Trump vs the other side weren’t well thought out imo. He could have said it better.
I live in NYC and it always makes me chuckle how elitist people describe it, soundly utterly clueless. Also, that tattoo sounds, uh, unappetizing.
He sounds so stupid here ‘It’s dancers, journalists, painters, poets—and you’re all together’
I can’t stop rolling my eyes
Good grief, when is The Leftovers back??!!!!?????!!!!
I don’t like it when people try to equivocate people’s reaction to Obama with people’s reaction to Trump. First of all, it normalizes him.
Second of all, very different things drive the reactions, duh. Small minded haters being scared of the black dude with the funny name, being afraid that he was anti-white just because he is black and slandering him in the process is very different than people being offended and concerned about Trump’s anti-woman, anti-POC, anti-Muslim, anti-Semitic, anti-LGBTQ, anti-immigrant, anti-environmentalist, anti-free press, pro Russia rhetoric and actions. Like, big difference here. Trust, people weren’t terrified of Obama’s policies. They were terrified of him just for existing.
Not the same, Justin.
