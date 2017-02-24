Justin Theroux on politics: ‘We can’t all have it on f–king Twitter’

Justin Theroux has a new interview in TimeOut New York to promote the new season of The Leftovers. It’s the new season, but it’s also the last season, and Justin wants you to know that’s on purpose. He says in the interview that he signed up for The Leftovers knowing that it would only last a few seasons, although… I’m not sure if I believe that. Anyway, you can read the full TimeOut interview here. Some highlights:

He spent months working in Texas: “I could easily see myself spending my entire retirement there.”

His back tattoo: “It’s a big rat and a New York City pigeon.”

Living in LA with Jennifer Aniston: “I used to hate L.A., and I had a big chip on my shoulder about that. New York always felt [like] home, no matter where I was in my life, and I think it’s because you’re constantly physically in proximity to every kind of person in the world. It’s not all actors, it’s not all directors and producers: It’s dancers, journalists, painters, poets—and you’re all together. It felt very creatively alive, and I think for any creative art form, you kind of need to be around as much of that as possible. But now L.A. is this place where I feel comfortable being, and I can appreciate the things I couldn’t appreciate earlier.

His happiness that this is The Leftovers’ final season: “What makes long-running television become frustrating is that you inevitably get the sense that writers are painting themselves into corners that they can’t really get out of. Even before we shot the pilot, Damon was like, “This is not a show that’s going to go five years,” which is one of the reasons why I signed up for it.

The viral photos of his bulge: “You can’t predict when those kinds of things will happen. I don’t pretend to know what women feel like. I think they have it way worse on a much more consistent basis. I mean, every awards show has whole [segments] dedicated to the sizing up of women. But it wasn’t fun, and I never really knew quite how to react to it.

On the current state of politics: “I could never understand people who, when Obama was in office, thought that it was essentially the apocalypse. And now the shoe is clearly on the other foot. I guess we’re feeling what they were feeling? [But] there has to be some face-to-face contact with the other side; we can’t all have it on f–king Twitter. I have a wonderful stepfather who’s Republican; he’s one of the kindest guys, and we’ve had big disagreements, but it’s always been with respect and love and kindness. And I feel like [America’s] kind of lost that.

On social media: “Social media is just sort of this outrage machine where you get to shout whatever you want, and usually, you shout much louder than you would in person. It has the appearance of being democratic, [but] it’s actually not a democracy. Just because something has more likes doesn’t mean that more people believe that and vice versa. It’s more of a dictatorship on the internet than it is a democracy.