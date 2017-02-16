“Michael Fassbender’s hair looked weird in Tokyo this week” links

Michael Fassbender was in Tokyo this week to sell Assassin’s Creed. he looks like he did an at-home dye job and it didn’t work. [LaineyGossip]
Happy birthday to my dream bae, Mahershala Ali. [Dlisted]
Lin-Manuel Miranda will be performing at the Oscars! [Pajiba]
Today is a Day Without Immigrants. [Buzzfeed]
Emily Ratajkowski is pretty in pink. [Celebslam]
Sports Illustrated used another plus-sized model. [Starcasm]
Tom Hiddleston still hasn’t been announced as an Oscar presenter. [JustJared]
Mel Gibson is probably going to direct Suicide Squad 2. [IDLY]
I totally forgot that Channing Tatum is doing a Splash remake. [Seriously OMG WTF]
I need Jason Momoa to rest his massive chest on top of me. [Socialite Life]
what s happening to his face where is gone his xmen first class film sexiness gone?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
These are bad pics. That serial killer angle does nobody any favors.
Kaiser-this is sort of like his Shame ‘do except that was a tad poofier.
I still would.
*shrugs*
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same. He could get it. He looked really good at the Directors Guild Awards though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What happen to him in past 6 years? HE LOOKS TERRIBLE. Michael Fassbender, what happened to you?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s aging like Tom Hiddleston
Still would, though. With both of them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He looks pretty good to me! The Tokyo haircut is really short, though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jason Momoa AND Keanu Reeves?! Yes. Yes, I will watch your film.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What’s wrong with his hair? Looks like it always does to me. In fact, its neater and combed back, which it usually isn’t in candid shots, where he looks like he just rolled out of bed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A female actress could never get away with that kind of cragginess.
Report this comment as spam or abuse