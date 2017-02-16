“Michael Fassbender’s hair looked weird in Tokyo this week” links
  • February 16, 2017

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Michael Fassbender attends a stage greeting for 'Assassin's Creed'

Michael Fassbender was in Tokyo this week to sell Assassin’s Creed. he looks like he did an at-home dye job and it didn’t work. [LaineyGossip]
Happy birthday to my dream bae, Mahershala Ali. [Dlisted]
Lin-Manuel Miranda will be performing at the Oscars! [Pajiba]
Today is a Day Without Immigrants. [Buzzfeed]
Emily Ratajkowski is pretty in pink. [Celebslam]
Sports Illustrated used another plus-sized model. [Starcasm]
Tom Hiddleston still hasn’t been announced as an Oscar presenter. [JustJared]
Mel Gibson is probably going to direct Suicide Squad 2. [IDLY]
I totally forgot that Channing Tatum is doing a Splash remake. [Seriously OMG WTF]
I need Jason Momoa to rest his massive chest on top of me. [Socialite Life]

  1. nem says:
    February 16, 2017 at 12:33 pm

    what s happening to his face where is gone his xmen first class film sexiness gone?

    Reply
  2. Jamie says:
    February 16, 2017 at 12:38 pm

    He looks pretty good to me! The Tokyo haircut is really short, though.

    Reply
  3. RuddyZooKeeper says:
    February 16, 2017 at 12:42 pm

    Jason Momoa AND Keanu Reeves?! Yes. Yes, I will watch your film.

    Reply
  4. DrunkNachos says:
    February 16, 2017 at 12:50 pm

    What’s wrong with his hair? Looks like it always does to me. In fact, its neater and combed back, which it usually isn’t in candid shots, where he looks like he just rolled out of bed.

    Reply
  5. Boodiba says:
    February 16, 2017 at 1:08 pm

    A female actress could never get away with that kind of cragginess.

    Reply

