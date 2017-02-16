“Michael Fassbender’s hair looked weird in Tokyo this week” links

Michael Fassbender was in Tokyo this week to sell Assassin’s Creed. he looks like he did an at-home dye job and it didn’t work. [LaineyGossip]

Happy birthday to my dream bae, Mahershala Ali. [Dlisted]

Lin-Manuel Miranda will be performing at the Oscars! [Pajiba]

Today is a Day Without Immigrants. [Buzzfeed]

Emily Ratajkowski is pretty in pink. [Celebslam]

Sports Illustrated used another plus-sized model. [Starcasm]

Tom Hiddleston still hasn’t been announced as an Oscar presenter. [JustJared]

Mel Gibson is probably going to direct Suicide Squad 2. [IDLY]

I totally forgot that Channing Tatum is doing a Splash remake. [Seriously OMG WTF]

I need Jason Momoa to rest his massive chest on top of me. [Socialite Life]