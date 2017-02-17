Donald Trump was a complete lunatic at his Thursday press conference

When I was eating lunch yesterday, I saw that Donald Trump was going to be doing some kind of press conference to announce a new cabinet nomination, and no one really knew if he was going to be taking questions. Baby Fists hadn’t had a real press conference all week, and he hadn’t answered any questions about the Michael Flynn situation, or the fact that he’s openly at war with the intelligence community, or that there’s an epidemic of reporting about his campaign and his administration’s unseemly, illegal and unethical ties to Russia.
I didn’t expect Baby Fists to do a full press conference so I ran my errands and went about my business. When I returned home, I turned on the TV and caught the last 15 minutes or so of what turned out to be the craziest f–king press conference in the history of the United States of America. Journalists said afterwards that everyone in the newsroom and everyone in the Capitol were just watching the conference with their mouths agape. I don’t even have the words to describe the performance. Dismissing Trump as “crazy” or “an ill-tempered despot” doesn’t do it justice. So here’s just a small fraction of what went down, and you can read WaPo’s excellent transcript here:
He won’t shut up about “fake news.” Fake news is whatever he claims it is. Fake news is any news he doesn’t like. Fake news is any news that he finds mean. Fake news is often honest and truthful reporting, or simple fact-checking of his and his administration’s hourly lies. His goal is to make people distrust everyone in the media. His goal is to rip apart the fourth estate with his tiny baby fists. His goal is to keep the attention on his war with the media more than anything else.
“I inherited a mess.” He kept saying that. Like Obama left the country in shambles. That’s another lie.
He won’t shut up about the election. He mentioned Hillary Clinton repeatedly. He mentioned his electoral college win repeatedly. He claimed he had “the biggest Electoral College win since Ronald Reagan.” He did not. That was a flat lie. Obama had a bigger electoral college win in both 2008 and 2012. Bill Clinton also had a larger electoral college win. He was later pressed about that and he said he had the biggest electoral college win for a Republican since Reagan. He did not. George H.W. Bush also had a larger electoral college victory in 1988.
Poor April Ryan. April Ryan is an African-American woman and a journalist with the American Urban Radio Networks. She’s been part of the White House press corps for years and years. She asked Trump if he would be unveiling any plans to work on urban areas and if he planned on taking any meetings with the CBC. Trump didn’t know what CBC was. It’s the Congressional Black Caucus. Once she told him that, he said: “Well I would, tell you what, do you want to set up the meeting? Are they friends of yours? Let’s go, let’s set up a meeting. I would love to meet with the Black Caucus.” Because Trump just assumes that all black folks know each other, and that a journalist can set up a meeting between the president and the CBC.
He’s going to issue a new travel ban. Through an executive order. He said it will happen next week.
Secret plans for secret wars. One of the most chilling exchanges was when he was asked if he would be doing anything about the Russian spy ship sitting off the coast of Connecticut. Trump went off, saying in part: “I’m not going to tell you anything about what I’m going to do. I’m not going to talk about military stuff… I don’t talk about military and certain other things. You were going to be surprised to hear that, by the way, my whole campaign I said that. I don’t have to tell you.” He also mentioned how he’s not going to tell us what he’s going to be doing in Mosul, Iran and North Korea. For a question about Russia.
He’s obsessed with Hillary Clinton. He made a reference to Hillary’s “stupid plastic button,” which was a gift she gave to the Russian foreign minister in 2009 as a symbol of our two nations’ “reset.” He also said: “Does anyone believe Hillary Clinton would be tougher on Russia. Does anybody in this room really believe that?” Yes. All of us believe that.
The Flynn story is ridiculous. He was trying to be clever and talk in circles without being nailed down on anything, but basically he said he “fired” Flynn because Flynn lied to Mike Pence. But Trump also claims that Flynn was supposed to be talking to Russia, especially about the sanctions imposed by the Obama administration, and if Flynn hadn’t discussed it with Russian officials, “I would have directed him to do it if I thought he wasn’t doing it. I didn’t direct him, but I would have directed him because that’s his job.” So… he fired Flynn because Flynn was doing what he intuitively knew to do on Trump’s behalf and then he lied about it to Pence? Sure. IMPEACH!
There’s a million more pieces of insanity – Politico also had a pretty good compendium here if you want to read about it. Vox also compiled some of his most unhinged quotes. I also watched some of the post-presser coverage and journalists were literally like “um… I don’t even know what to say.” Political analysts who have been working in DC for decades, people who have seen everything, they are all like “this is uncharted territory, the president is a lunatic and we’re all going to die.”
Photos courtesy of Getty, cover courtesy of Time.
Let me correct that. DT IS a complete lunatic. Anywhere. Anytime.
Absolutely, BUT the real question is will the REPUBLICAN dominated houses of government bring themselves to put the needs of the country before their own political ambitions?
I think I did a somersault and got close to break all of my bones when he mentioned the nuclear holocaust as something anyone would casually drop in a conversation.
We’re toast. And I don’t even live in USA.
Uranium. 20%. Bad.
What do you even SAY to someone who talks like that?
And oh my dear god, the uranium quotes….
I started to laugh, but then became utterly terrified.
Sixer-
my stock reply would be “a sphincter says what”, but that just seems too mellow FOR THESE TIMES.
Kay – Mr Sixer burst into hysterical laughter at the uranium bit. Sixlet Major told him off for making light of it. Sixlet Minor and I just tried to fend of the tears of fright!
@Sixer
Nothing. He’s totally out of his mind. Without even starting to say how bad it is that someone could hope for a use of nuclear weapons without even thinking he’s not going to exist either after that.
As a Physics teacher I can genuinely say that I would be disappointed if those comments about Uranium had come from a 10 year old. Most children of that age know there is a link between nuclear bombs and Uranium and most know that nuclear bombs are bad. They would, however, be able combine those ideas into a more logical and better phrased sentence or two. Do you think he writes as badly as he speaks?
On the plus side I found Jake Tapper and Shepard Smith, who as a Brit i had never heard of, and their comments on the press conference made me smile.
RIP America. He is truly going to kill SOMETHING before he’s taken out of the WH in handcuffs. You know you’re psychotic when Shep Smith from FOX NEWS is like, “this bitch is bonkers”
I am torn between watching and giving him publicity (plus having to listen to his stupid face) and just reading about it and quietly seething and continuing to resist.
I cannot believe this is our world.
Here is the Shepard Smith clip, if anyone is interested.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H8C5E4geDzU
RIP indeed.
I’m getting really, really close to breaking one of Celebitchy’s basic rules when it comes to this moron…
In all seriousness, I can’t look at people I know who voted for him the way I used to. I am so pissed at what they have done to us. This man is absolutely unhinged and Paul Ryan and the rest of those assholes are going along with the lunacy in order to hold onto power. We are doomed folks, we are doomed.
Agreed. I even disconnected my Facebook account because I couldn’t mentally handle all the political talk..and people I used to think I knew, I was starting to dislike….
Paul Ryan and the rest of the Republican coalition have shown themselves to be truly venal and craven. They will literally destroy the country before they will risk giving up power.
2018 can not come fast enough. My Rep is Barbara Comstock and her seat is VERY vulnerable. She won’t even hold an in-person town hall. She’s only been doing phone town halls where her people pick who gets to ask questions.
I read that nearly all GOP reps are skipping February town halls. Bunch of cowards.
The Republican reps had a thing called the “Patriot Meeting” where they discussed how to handle their constituents when back home. So clearly they know people are really upset but they don’t think it’s worth their time to do anything about it.
thank god i do not have trump voters in my inner circle, but i would at least respect if they would now admit that they were fooled or thought it would turn out differently.
But all these comments i read still cheering him on, full of vitriol for the “liberals”. i am sorry, but i do not have any common ground with them and I would not spend one word trying to convince them otherwise. Lost effin cause.
I can’t even wrap my head around this entire situation (him being our president)…still….honest question…how do we get him out of this job? It doesn’t make any sense to me…
Congress probably isn’t going to do anything as long as they can keep getting their agenda passed. The republicans have done a pretty good job or supporting Trump while also keeping their distance for political reasons. The only thing we can do is call our senators/representatives daily and give them a piece of our minds. GO TO TOWN HALLS! Get on your senators/reps email lists, etc. Join your local chapter of Indivisible!
https://www.indivisibleguide.com
Oh, and VOTE IN THE MIDTERMS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
My thoughts exactly everytime I start to analyze it further I stop and shake my head and take a break onto something else its like my mind can’t process it because it is just so ??????? see I can’t explain it
Congress won’t do a darn thing. It’s soooo frustrating. And the protests don’t seem to be helping. This fool is so deluded, he thinks people are marching in support of him and his policies. I feel truly hopeless.
I don’t understand how this can be real.
Ditto. As demented as I expected him to be, this is even crazier. This isn’t a skit, it’s not a what-if. This is really happening. This is THE PRESIDENT OF THE USA.
I’m seriously just waiting for him to nominate a horse for a cabinet post now. Go full Caligula, why not?
“People are saying, I will nominate a horse for my new press secretary. FALSE NEWS. Everybody knows horses are dumb… Dogs are better, dogs are smart. Meet my press secretary …………………………. Nero! He’s fantastic. Fantastic. Best in show.”
He is tweeting thanks this morning to those who complimented yesterday’s performance and claims Limbaugh says that it was the greatest press conference ever. The man is totally insane. It is time for this to happen.
Whenever the Vice President and a majority of either the principal officers of the executive departments or of such other body as Congress may by law provide, transmit to the President pro tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives their written declaration that the President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office, the Vice President shall immediately assume the powers and duties of the office as Acting President.
Thereafter, when the President transmits to the President pro tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives his written declaration that no inability exists, he shall resume the powers and duties of his office unless the Vice President and a majority of either the principal officers of the executive department or of such other body as Congress may by law provide, transmit within four days to the President pro tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives their written declaration that the President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office. Thereupon Congress shall decide the issue, assembling within forty-eight hours for that purpose if not in session. If the Congress, within twenty-one days after receipt of the latter written declaration, or, if Congress is not in session, within twenty-one days after Congress is required to assemble, determines by two-thirds vote of both Houses that the President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office, the Vice President shall continue to discharge the same as Acting President; otherwise, the President shall resume the powers and duties of his office.
I don’t really want to say he’s mentally unwell but its not really normal behaviour to go around saying that whatever you have done is the ‘greatest thing ever’. The man has a obsessive need to be constantly praised.
In reference to your spot-on comments, I remembered this piece in which his personality is biopsied. Pretty good read.
https://www.theatlantic.com/magazine/archive/2016/06/the-mind-of-donald-trump/480771/
I’m crossing fingers for you.
All four of us here at chez Sixer sat and watched that transfixed. Even the Sixlets. It’s beyond satire now, isn’t it?
That said, there is really nothing less outlandish in the self-destruction going on in the current British situation. It’s just that the presentation is marginally better. If we’d had Boris instead of Theresa post-referendum, we’d be in exactly the same position.
(BTW – as I was saying yesterday, I’m trying to remove mental health pejoratives from my vocabulary at the moment. And I’m finding it nigh on impossible to describe that presser without using them.)
God, Boris as PM is my absolute worst nightmare. He was considered a joke as London Mayor – I wonder how long it will be before he does something stupid that gets him fired.
ITA – May is another Trump, thou she’s just a better at hiding her true motivations and mistakes.
Did you see the BBC NewsNight interview where the Trump aide called the BBC ‘fake news’? Evan Davis did really well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep. I can’t stand Evan but even I pitied him there. And yes – the only difference between each side of the Pond is that this side is maintaining a bit more decorum front of shop. Behind shop? Same shit.
If one of my colleagues behaved this way in court, he or she would be placed on administrative leave and sent for a “Fitness for Duty” evaluation. Multiple doctors would have to certify enough stability to do the job before the person could return to work.
And that speech he gives at the beginning was written. He was reading that. Which means somebody wrote it and reviewed it.
I don’t see any other eventual outcome, do you? Something like that will happen, or else he himself will flounce out of office shouting DISRESPECT! IMPOSSIBLE!
And then you’ll be left with Pence and Ryan.
Oh God.
By the way, here is some fuckwittery from the UKIP conference currently going on:
http://twitter.com/jimwaterson/status/832557619634176000
(UKIP is the UK’s Tea Party equivalent but a separate party, not a wing of one of the main parties. Drivers of Brexit.)
@Sixer, we would be left with Pence. Pence would then get to nominate a new VP, which Congress would have to approve. Ryan only moves up if both Trump and Pence go out together before a new VP is approved.
Sixer, in matters of uranium/plutonium the UK is even worse than USA. May said she wouldn’t shy away from pressing the ‘button’ if needs arise (she said it in a press conference ages ago) and we actually have more uranium and plutonium per person than anyone in the United States of America.
I have nothing but contempt for Boris, but I loath Michael Gove. I danced around the room when he was dispatched.
Yes, we are all going to die.
he inherited a mess?
he’ll be leaving a mess… if you can call world war 3 a mess.
seeing him act and listening to him talk at hat presser, i’m thinking thst at this rate, he’s not going to be around to be impeached. stress is getting to him, the bronzer is coming off him like the wheels and screws off a bus.
He claimed he and he alone was the only one who could fix it all. Now that the reality of the job has set in, he’s whining and crying that it’s a mess. Toughen up, cupcake.
This meltdown is too much. Either Trump is unhinged or he’s wildling out on purpose to hide wrongdoing. Either way Trump has to removed from office…if the Republicans in Congress grow a spine.
I LOVE how he is making Melania into a victim and touting that she is going to do incredible things for women and be the best first lady..ever….
OK, HOW? What’s her plan and when does she start it?!!
Her plan is the witness protection program.
Indeed, it was horrendous and all over the international news – people around the world were aghast. He really came across as unhinged. The way he attacked the press, esp a press who’s freedom of speech IS IN THE CONSTITUTION – i just don’t have the words. Esp to the reporter he asked to setup a meeting for him to the CAUCUS party – WTF!!!
I just despair that no matter how many times he’s caught lying, people still defend him. What is it going to take for the sheeple to wake up and smell the sh!t.
I watched it live as I was cleaning my house. It. Was. Nuts. He is quite literally out of his mind. He’s unraveling. I give it a another month before he’s impeached, arrested, carted out in a stretcher to a mental hospital, or has a stroke.
I found his body language to be very interesting – he kept swinging his lower body around, it was like a bored toddler who couldn’t decided whether or not he needed to pee pee.
This has been my thought. I gave him six months before stroking out.
It’s like watching the more insane train wreck in the history of train wrecks. It’s sad, disgusting, and infuriating, but you just can’t stop watching….
We watched live too. Couldn’t look away.
You know, though, Shambles? I think he was having a whale of a time. He’d obviously sat in the White House, fuming and feeling impotent because his spokespeople were SAD BAD FAILING. And I bet, this morning, he genuinely thinks that he saved the day.
He’ll probably still believe that on the day the train finally leaves the tracks and the whole thing derails.
I think you are right, that the depth of his delusion is that strong. The hilarious “Trump’s book reports” tweets that went around after one of the debates still is as apt as ever — he’s like a student who hasn’t read the book and is fully confident he can BS his way through a book report, the best book report ever. TIMES A MILLION.
That press conference was the ramblings of a desperate man. He knows the media is on to his shady dealings and they will keep digging. What scares me the most is what will he do to deflect the media and also show the country he is Commander in Chief?
Desperate ramblings is spot on. I cannot see how he can sustain this “performance” much longer.
That was beyond embarrassing to watch. I couldn’t believe it was real…still can’t. He’s more than delusional, much more.
He is a pathological liar and behaved liked a mad lunatic who forget to take his meds at this Press Conference. Even the conservative broadcasters were shaking their heads and rolling their eyes. I ask this every day, but how is it possible he is president.
I watched the entire “press conference” and went back and forth between being horribly embarrassed for our country and determined to become more politically active. I’ve just been calling my senators and rep every day for the last 4 days. Each day brings a new level of unhinged terror. When will enough be enough?
There is a Not My President’s Day rally in DuPont Circle, DC on February 20th from 2-4pm. Hope to see some of my Celebitches there!!
So. Words matter. They matter a lot, now more than ever ever. I would urge everyone to fight against calling him a lunatic or otherwise using any sort of language that’s classifies him as mentally ill. He isn’t..
https://mobile.nytimes.com/2017/02/14/opinion/an-eminent-psychiatrist-demurs-on-trumps-mental-state.html?_r=1
This letter to the editor says it better than I can. As someone who has had several psychotic breaks and has PTSD, I can tell yo you that “crazy” people don’t act like Donald Trump And it does a disservice to the work we all do to get well and stay well.
Thanks for the article. You are completely right.
I’m trying. Honest.
And this whole Trump (and Brexit cos I’m British) thing has made me realise how entrenched mental health pejoratives are in everyday language.
You guys I really think that press conference was crazy on purpose. The heat was on him from all angles so he had to deflect…Cue crazy presser. He got people talking about this and less about Flynn, Russia, and his other shady politics. We have to keep the momentum. We can’t stop until he is out.
If that was Trump’s strategy, it’s the stupidest strategy ever. The news coverage of his Russian connection had over 24 hours to bake in to people’s minds. Then he has an unhinged press conference where he talked more about Jim Acosta (CNN reporter) then he did about Alexander Acosta (labor secretary nominee and supposed reason for the press conference). So now there is a full week of negative Trump coverage.
Are we all tired of winning yet?
It’s not. Trump is not smart enough to plan something like that. He is obsessed with the New York Times, CNN and Morning Joe. And since all of this outlets have been calling him on his crap, he became enraged and wanted to yell at him. It’s was basically a hour long temper tantrum.
I’m scared.
I’ve only watched through the first forty minutes & then highlights online but it reminds me of a few of the authoritarian pressers I have seen (from confirmed dictators.）
Trump appears incompetent, often nonsensical, dictatorial & facist – the worst part, in my opinion, was his ‘view’ (i.e. rambling incoherence) on uranium & nuclear geopolitics – there is no coming back from an unstable president with nuclear fantasies.
He scares me because of history…no joke.
The thing that I couldnt understand is, WHY ?? WHY there are still many people support him and believe that he can make America great again? (from those #maga things on twitter)
If my President acted like him, I’d better prepare for the worst. He is not only not capable doing his job. He is completly lunatic
reflection. that’s why. dumb people see a dumb president. so being dumb is no longer a shame.
I was watching CNN last night and they interviewed a few Trump supporters in Arizona. While they did say that still supported him, they also said they want him to move past the election. They even admitted that some of the stuff he said made no sense.
I got the impression that their support will not hold for long if he keeps this up. His approval rating dropped to 39%. There will always bee the hardcore supporters, but if he keeps acting like this, he’ll start losing the white support. And that’s when Republicans will panic.
ETA: Here is a tweet I just saw:
“Donald Trump won 48% of college whites in the exit poll. His approval w/them in Pew Thursday = 36%; Millennials at 24%. Not all are enthused”
https://twitter.com/RonBrownstein/status/832571972475170816
We are f*cked, you guys. This is how Planet of the Apes begins
Exactly.
Let’s keep the focus where it ought to be: RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA. Call upon EVERYBODY to investigate the links. And at this point I think we need to investigate Ryan, McConnell, Chaffetz, and Nunes as well. They’re not just being silent, they’re being obstructive, as if they, too, are compromised and afraid to have this come to light.
I just wanted to take a moment to say thank you to Kaiser, Celebitchy and all of you commentors for continuing to speak out about Trump and his administration. I’m from a red state (although I no longer live there now) and this election has caused so much strain to friendships and relationships within my family. So many of my family members are either Trump supporters or are burying their heads in the sand. When I speak out, I’m told I’m ‘drinking the kool-aid’ or ‘reading misinformation sites’. It has always been difficult being a Democrat from a Republican family, but I keep trying to reiterate that this is not a normal administration. Celebitchy has become a haven for me. Thank you!
Well, after yesterday’s freak show, any of the few ounces of respect foreign countries had for us is now officially dried up. The end of the American empire is upon us. There hasn’t been an empire that hasn’t fallen, so I guess it was only a matter of time. I just never thought a lunatic (who might be on some kind of stimulants….judging by his behavior yesterday) like DT would be the one to take us down. There must be a special seat reserved for him in Dante’s hell, with golden showers and all.
No golden showers in Dante’s inferno, he’d be probably trapped into ice forever, head down first…
I can’t believe that suddenly people are surprised..he clearly hasn’t been playing with a full deck for years, and now everyone notices? oh, please.
“Phillydude
@Fairwinds
Only thing missing from #TrumpPressConference was a Festivus pole & Trump challenging Jim Acosta to feats of strength.
#AiringofGrievances
5:00 PM – 16 Feb 2017 · Portland, OR
156 312″
http://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/trump-press-conference-reaction_us_58a67a8ce4b07602ad533c3d?pua92r5r9prsve7b9&
This will end in blood.
I’m glad her held that press conference. And I’m glad he looked like a total lunatic. Because whenever it comes to Trump and his antics, the Republican party is all “New phone, who dis?”
It’s going to be harder to ignore that he is not fit to hold the office of the presidency. The IC is watching all of this, and they may be more inclined to blow the whistle knowing that the country and the world is in crisis with this man as it’s leader. Lives are at stake here. And his attacks on the press are only going to intensify their reporting. Even Fox News reported this morning that Trump was fully briefed on the Flynn situation three weeks ago.
This cannot go on. We are only 29 days in.
Saw this gem on Reddit and had to share the joke. And yes…we are all going to die because the Republicans are power-hungry enough to stay quiet while they push their various agendas through.
Donald Trump also answers the following question: What is 2+2?
“I have to say a lot of people have been asking this question. No, really. A lot of people come up to me and they ask me. They say, ‘What’s 2+2?’ And I tell them look, we know what 2+2 is. We’ve had almost eight years of the worst kind of math you can imagine. Oh my god, I can’t believe it. Addition and subtraction of the 1s the 2s and the 3s. Its terrible. Its just terrible. Look, if you want to know what 2+2 is, do you want to know what 2+2 is? I’ll tell you. First of all the number 2, by the way I love the number 2. It’s probably my favorite number, no it is my favorite number. You know what, it’s probably more like the number two but with a lot of zeros behind it. A lot. If I’m being honest, I mean, if I’m being honest. I like a lot of zeros. Except for Marco Rubio, now he’s a zero that I don’t like. Though, I probably shouldn’t say that. He’s a nice guy but he’s like, ’10101000101′, on and on, like that. He’s like a computer! You know what I mean? He’s like a computer. I don’t know. I mean, you know. So, we have all these numbers and we can add them and subtract them and add them. TIMES them even. Did you know that? We can times them OR divide them, they don’t tell you that, and I’ll tell you, no one is better at the order of operations than me. You wouldn’t believe it. That I can tell you. So, we’re gonna be the best on 2+2, believe me. OK? Alright. Thank you.”
I scared everyone around me with my loud donkey laughing 😂
I hear Mark Zuckerberg is thinking about running for office. It must be a Facebook v Twitter thing.
I’m living abroad atm, originally from near where Kaiser lives, and this is all making me afraid to come back.
I am just terrified at this point. I truly believe that there is something very wrong with Trump. He as always been a racist ass douchebag but he is now become unhinged. I have never wished ill will on someone but everyday I wake up hoping that something has happened to stop this man. His followers are just as unhinged as he is and refuse to see all the harm he is causing or just don’t care because it doesn’t affect them. I drove thru my old neighborhood this week and there is a man who has built a Trump monument in his front yard complete with Trump flags, 4ft sculpture of Trump’s name and the make America great again carved in wood surrounded by American eagle wood sculptures. I honestly contiplated setting it on fire. I seriously am going crazy living in Trump capital.
I am worried that this opposition is exhausting people and they will lose their drive…. it is only been one month, but it feels that people have been in the trenches for much longer.
I see less comments and articles on my Facebook page and I am not sure, if people are just giving up and accepting the current situation as status quo. That worries me much more than the actual government.
The only thing missing from that press conference was to end on a shout of ‘Benghazi’ and dropping the mic.
