Marc Anthony, 48, has a new girlfriend and she’s a 21 year-old model

Whenever I think of Marc Anthony, I remember how his first wife, Dayanara Torres, had to fight him for child support for their two boys, who were then in middle school. Anthony married Torres in 2000 and divorced her in 2004 when J.Lo finally gave him a chance. Then, after splitting with Lopez, he married another model, Shannon de Lima, 26, in 2014. Anthony and de Lima split up last year amid rumors that he was trying to win Lopez back. Well that didn’t work out so and now he has a 21 year-old girlfriend, a model, whom he met at a party. This isn’t the first 21 year-old Anthony has dated, he was seeing a 21 year-old British heiress in 2013, in between Lopez and de Lima. What’s that saying from Dazed and Confused? “That’s what I love about these high school girls, man. I get older, they stay the same age.” I mean at least 21 is no longer a teenager, but barely.
The 48-year-old singer is reportedly dating 21-year-old Mariana Downing — and the news comes just days after his divorce was finalized from model Shannon De Lima.
Anthony and Downing have been linked for the past few months, according to TMZ. Anthony and De Lima separated in November.
He met the Wilhelmina Miami model at a dinner party and was “immediately smitten,” the gossip site reported.
Things seem to be heating up between the pair as they vacationed together in the Caribbean — and Downing has also traveled with him to at least one of his shows, TMZ reports.
At least adhere to the “half your age plus six” rule, which in Anthony’s case would be 30, which is still plenty young. I guess it’s not young enough to drop everything and be available 24/7, which seems to be Anthony’s priority for his girlfriends. Also being incredibly beautiful and young. I wish these dudes would just date women around their age, but in Anthony’s case I think being able to control his partner factors into it. Lopez has hinted as much in interviews.
I mean, if young women want to date old rich men in order to be taken care of financially, then I guess that’s their choice.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sadly it’s fairly typical. Most men, regardless of their age, prefer women in their early twenties: http://jezebel.com/mens-favorite-ages-are-20-21-22-and-23-a-data-dive-1731660984
Report this comment as spam or abuse
From the article linked,
“Another way to put this focus on youth is that males’ expectations never grow up. A 50-year-old man’s idea of what’s hot is roughly the same as a college kid’s”
It may be common, but it’s not a good look. Sexual expectations and attraction are influenced by culture as strongly as biology, when we glamorize youth and the desirable feminine traits are soft and submissive this is the outcome.
I would say it’s our cultural values being reflected by a class that is not forced to examine their attraction/preferences, and as such acts as a mirror for the most basic cultural obsessions.
When someone is always willing to please and your buddies all feel the same, why be introspective? They’d rather see you bring home a ‘trophy’ and continue to value women only as pliable objects.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That is why I like Chris Evans,
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ugh. He’s so gross.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah and he looks like the Crypt Keeper.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ewww, she’s soo young! Come on Marc! She could be the older sister of his kids
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Gross, that’s way too young for him, and it says more about his maturity level than anything. His face always reminds me of skeletor.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Doesn’t Jennifer Lopez and Madonna also prefer dating men in their young twenties (even younger in Madonna’s case) Is it also gross when they do it? Just wondering
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, she’s got her picture plastered all over the celebrity sites now so mission accomplished.
I feel bad for her. Poor girl can’t close her lips.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m 60. EVERY single man I know, in my age range, want to date a much younger woman. They’re quite vocal about deeming women their own age as “too old.” As for Marc, well, no surprise he’s picked another young one.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m not going to infantilize this girl, she knows how old he is and is fine with his age. As long as they don’t do something stupid like get married then I don’t care.
Report this comment as spam or abuse