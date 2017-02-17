Marc Anthony, 48, has a new girlfriend and she’s a 21 year-old model

Whenever I think of Marc Anthony, I remember how his first wife, Dayanara Torres, had to fight him for child support for their two boys, who were then in middle school. Anthony married Torres in 2000 and divorced her in 2004 when J.Lo finally gave him a chance. Then, after splitting with Lopez, he married another model, Shannon de Lima, 26, in 2014. Anthony and de Lima split up last year amid rumors that he was trying to win Lopez back. Well that didn’t work out so and now he has a 21 year-old girlfriend, a model, whom he met at a party. This isn’t the first 21 year-old Anthony has dated, he was seeing a 21 year-old British heiress in 2013, in between Lopez and de Lima. What’s that saying from Dazed and Confused? “That’s what I love about these high school girls, man. I get older, they stay the same age.” I mean at least 21 is no longer a teenager, but barely.

The 48-year-old singer is reportedly dating 21-year-old Mariana Downing — and the news comes just days after his divorce was finalized from model Shannon De Lima. Anthony and Downing have been linked for the past few months, according to TMZ. Anthony and De Lima separated in November. He met the Wilhelmina Miami model at a dinner party and was “immediately smitten,” the gossip site reported. Things seem to be heating up between the pair as they vacationed together in the Caribbean — and Downing has also traveled with him to at least one of his shows, TMZ reports.

[From NY Daily News]

At least adhere to the “half your age plus six” rule, which in Anthony’s case would be 30, which is still plenty young. I guess it’s not young enough to drop everything and be available 24/7, which seems to be Anthony’s priority for his girlfriends. Also being incredibly beautiful and young. I wish these dudes would just date women around their age, but in Anthony’s case I think being able to control his partner factors into it. Lopez has hinted as much in interviews.

👁💋 A post shared by Mariana Isabel Downing (@marianadowningg) on Feb 9, 2017 at 4:24pm PST