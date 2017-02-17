CoverGirl’s coverboy James Charles ‘joked’ about Africa & ebola

A post shared by James Charles (@jamescharles) on Feb 10, 2017 at 4:12pm PST

Last fall, CoverGirl did something interesting: they named their first-ever “CoverBoy” to be a brand ambassador for the company. They chose 17-year-old James Charles, a sort-of model who enjoys wearing makeup. I felt the same way about the ambassadorship as I felt about Jaden Smith becoming the face of Louis Vuitton womenswear: while it’s great that the youngsters see themselves living in a genderless society, we aren’t actually there yet, and it feels like these are specific jobs that could have and possibly should have gone to a woman. I’m more understanding in James’s case, because his ambassadorship makes a valid point, which is that there are a lot of men who consume/buy makeup too.

Anyway, that happened and it was a story and James shot a commercial with Katy Perry and all was well. And then this week, James tweeted this:

I will no longer support your company as long as he's on the campaign. This was stereotypical & degrading to Africa. @COVERGIRL @COVERGIRL pic.twitter.com/RpgMp1lqfg — IG/SC: ParisHeelton (@ImTheBombDotCom) February 16, 2017

“‘I can’t believe we’re going to Africa today omg what if we get Ebola.’ ‘James we’re fine we could’ve gotten it at chipotle last year’….” He later deleted it, but only after leaving it up for several hours. NY Magazine pointed out that he blocked anyone who tried to tell him that the tweet was tone-deaf and offensive. Hours later, he posted this apology. Where he called Africa a country.

And then he had to tweet another explanation for calling “Africa” a country:

I misspoke & said country because we are traveling specifically to South Africa only. I know Africa is a continent and wanted to post an — James Charles (@jamescharles) February 16, 2017

ACTUAL, GENUINE, apology as soon as physically possible. I have a million things in my head right now. I am sorry and want to fix it somehow — James Charles (@jamescharles) February 16, 2017

So… yeah. He’s 17 years old. People are total a–holes at that age. And I’m glad he acknowledged his privilege. Still, there are people calling for CoverGirl to cancel him. CoverGirl did issue a statement to NY Mag:

James Charles’ tweet does not represent COVERGIRL’s perspective. We agree his statements were inappropriate but appreciate that he has issued an apology. We are an inclusive brand and respect all people and cultures.

Basically, they’re going to wait and see if this thing blows up any further. If everything dies down in the next few days, he’ll stay on. But if he screws up again… yeah, he’ll probably lose his contract.

