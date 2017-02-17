CoverGirl’s coverboy James Charles ‘joked’ about Africa & ebola

Last fall, CoverGirl did something interesting: they named their first-ever “CoverBoy” to be a brand ambassador for the company. They chose 17-year-old James Charles, a sort-of model who enjoys wearing makeup. I felt the same way about the ambassadorship as I felt about Jaden Smith becoming the face of Louis Vuitton womenswear: while it’s great that the youngsters see themselves living in a genderless society, we aren’t actually there yet, and it feels like these are specific jobs that could have and possibly should have gone to a woman. I’m more understanding in James’s case, because his ambassadorship makes a valid point, which is that there are a lot of men who consume/buy makeup too.
Anyway, that happened and it was a story and James shot a commercial with Katy Perry and all was well. And then this week, James tweeted this:
I will no longer support your company as long as he's on the campaign. This was stereotypical & degrading to Africa. @COVERGIRL @COVERGIRL pic.twitter.com/RpgMp1lqfg
— IG/SC: ParisHeelton (@ImTheBombDotCom) February 16, 2017
“‘I can’t believe we’re going to Africa today omg what if we get Ebola.’ ‘James we’re fine we could’ve gotten it at chipotle last year’….” He later deleted it, but only after leaving it up for several hours. NY Magazine pointed out that he blocked anyone who tried to tell him that the tweet was tone-deaf and offensive. Hours later, he posted this apology. Where he called Africa a country.
— James Charles (@jamescharles) February 16, 2017
And then he had to tweet another explanation for calling “Africa” a country:
I misspoke & said country because we are traveling specifically to South Africa only. I know Africa is a continent and wanted to post an
— James Charles (@jamescharles) February 16, 2017
ACTUAL, GENUINE, apology as soon as physically possible. I have a million things in my head right now. I am sorry and want to fix it somehow
— James Charles (@jamescharles) February 16, 2017
So… yeah. He’s 17 years old. People are total a–holes at that age. And I’m glad he acknowledged his privilege. Still, there are people calling for CoverGirl to cancel him. CoverGirl did issue a statement to NY Mag:
James Charles’ tweet does not represent COVERGIRL’s perspective. We agree his statements were inappropriate but appreciate that he has issued an apology. We are an inclusive brand and respect all people and cultures.
Basically, they’re going to wait and see if this thing blows up any further. If everything dies down in the next few days, he’ll stay on. But if he screws up again… yeah, he’ll probably lose his contract.
Photos courtesy of James Charles’ Instagram.
My god. People need to calm down. He’s a 17 year old boy who said something idiotic. The point is, his apology is pretty good, even great for a guy that age. If I remember correctly, they’re not prone to apologies. I know men in their 30ies who’ve never apologized and meant it. He f*cked up and owned it, I’m not going to ask for more.
He apologized sure..he went into his experiment/trip with complete ignorance and disrespect. 17 years is not a 5 year old,people need to learn,its ridiculous at this point.
Same, he’s 17. He will say stupid shiz until he’s 25 or so.
And I am suppose to take someone seriously that says they are boycotting CG named Paris Heeltin?? Come on.
I understand that he is a kid, but if you can’t treat people with respect and can’t bring yourself to LEARN and THINK before you speak/tweet, then you don’t belong in the public eye.
Sorry but this kid is just another privileged dummy. No sympathy here.
The thing is that he has been saying racist and offensive things for years. He deleted his Tweets but the reciepts are there. He has to go I don’t care about his age.
And THANK YOU,that too!! Entitled Privileged little immature uneducated idiot.
Yep. Kid is seventeen and still has a lot to learn. His apology seems sincere so I’d urge everyone not to tar and feather him just yet. Just hopes he knows he’s on notice. Twitter can be an unforgiving place.
Now on to the superficial. His makeup style looks a little too Kardashianesque for me to find it appealing (winged eyeliner being the exception) but I appreciate that he’s not afraid to go out there and be himself.
I’ve seen some of his videos on youtube and find him kind of annoying but he’s literally a child. And his apology seemed more genuine than apologies written by celebs twice or three times his age. He clearly has a long way to go and perhaps we shouldnt be giving celebs this young such a platform because honestly even as a WOC I’ve thought and said some messed up things at 17 and would hate to have it broadcasted for the world to see.
That being said, he should step away from social media a bit and grow up BUT his ‘sassiness’ and being super visible on social media is part of his ~brand (which is crazy to think someone at 17 has a brand but I digress…) so I doubt he will
Africa/ebola are never clever or funny. They just seem so…bottom of the barrel.
He apologized so all you can do is take him at his word. If it continues, well maybe Cover Girl should reconsider their relationship with him. Seems like it was a dumb off the cuff microaggression. Lots of people are guilty of committing microaggressions that offend POC and other marginalized people. Hopefully calling it out gives everyone something to think about it and we all do better going forward.
But as for the male model thing, I feel like Cover Girl could’ve done better.
Good apology. Ignorant twit owns up to being ignorant twit and tries to do better.
This is, like, so bloody unusual for a celebrity called out on wankiness, I’ve decided to like him even though I have absolutely no idea who he is and even less interest in cover girls, let alone cover boys.
Eh! That’s the age when you gotta gather em and get em together and explain what’s what before they turn into Trump Voters and such, so, he f*cked up and people told him where he got us all f*cked up
I would agree with you but this dimwit has been posting racist crap for years before he got the contract, I’m assuming covergirl did a sweep and deleted all his offensive tweets, but he’s a racist undercover.
The hazards of a culture that worships youth. We’re supposed to admire and embrace fools like this. He’s not aspirational, interesting, admirable, or eloquent. Maybe he will be in 10-15 years. Will they hire him then? Right now he’s a child and an ignorant one at that. Shut him up Cover Girl, or face the consequences.
Hope he’s not wearing a face full of make up over there. Not safe for a guy (unless you’re on stage) at the best of times. His apology was pretty good and I can still say dumb sh*t in my 50s … so giving him a one time pass.
I have joked about not going to various places because of West Nile,Zika, etc.It was obviously a joke when he mentioned Chipotle.
Ebola vs E coli
I accept his apology. He’s a kid and kids say stupid things. Sadly, this type of joke is common and I’m glad that he now realizes it’s offensive.
On another note, I’ve said the same thing in Jaden Smith threads where people say that he’s not a kid and we shouldn’t make excuses for him (Jaden is a year older than James) when he says dumb things.
@freebunny…Agreed, and at least he had the courage to give a real apology. None of the usual If I offended anyone bs.
Agreed. He f-ed up and owned it. Move on.
