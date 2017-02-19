Bill Maher gave lots of airtime to fascist Nazi d-bag Milo Yiannopoulos

I haven’t wanted to even write the words “Milo Yiannopoulos” without “got punched in the face” being included in the sentence too, which is why I’ve never written about him. Milo is a Nazi, ladies and gentlemen. We can beat around the bush and call him a “far-right provocateur” (which is how Variety refers to him) or “the most fabulous supervillain on the internet,” which is how he refers to himself. But really, he’s just a run-of-the-mill Nazi. He’s been part of some celebrity-adjacent stories in the past, like when he was banned from Twitter for encouraging people to harass and degrade Leslie Jones. He hates women, he hates Muslims, he hates “political correctness” and he loves cozying up to the Alt-Right and neo-Nazis in general.
Last year, Milo got a lucrative book deal which pissed off a lot of people. Well, his book is out and he’s trying to do a book tour on college campuses and TV shows. The college tour has not gone well, and protesters pretty much come out for all of his scheduled events. So, funny story? Bill Maher invited Milo on his show. And Bill Maher being Bill Maher, the interview didn’t go well. By that I mean, Maher just Milo spout his hate and bulls–t for eleven minutes and Maher even agreed with him several times. If you want to try to get through this video, go ahead. I could only watch it for two minutes, which is when he started degrading black people and women.
Apparently (I say because I can’t watch the entire thing), he also said Bill Maher is “the only good one,” meaning I guess the only good liberal/progressive? He also said: “The Democrats are the party of Lena Dunham. These people are mental, hideous people, and the more that America sees of Lena Dunham, the fewer votes that the Democratic Party is going to get.” When Maher brought up Leslie Jones and Milo’s harassment of her, Milo said: “I said that she looked a dude, which she does” and Maher said “right.” Milo also called Jones “barely literate” and Maher didn’t say anything. What else? Milo criticized female comedians who “used to be funny before they contracted feminism.” You can read more about what words were spoken here at Variety.
Then it got worse when Milo joined the panel discussion, which also included Larry Wilmore. Wilmore is the only reason this video is palatable in the least. While Maher gives Milo all the time in the world to spew hate speech, Wilmore goes in on Milo several times, but the best part comes around the 4-minute mark when Milo uses the code-word “low IQ” in reference to Larry Wilmore (because black peeps, amirite, Nazis?) and Wilmore tells Milo to go f–k himself. NSFW language, but if you’ve made it this far, you’ll want to watch it.
For whatever record, I believe in free speech. Nazis have the right to say whatever they want without the government throwing them in jail. But if you’re Bill Maher or any television host, why would you invite this Nazi douchebag on your show if you weren’t going to challenge him point by point? And therein lies the conundrum, as I see it. It’s the same thing with Piers Morgan saying that Ewan McGregor should have gone on his show and “debated” women’s rights. For Bill Maher to treat Milo’s ideas and words as somehow valid and legitimate makes a mockery of every one of us. Women’s rights are not a debate. LGBTQ rights are not a debate. Minority rights are not a debate. Nazis shouldn’t be given air time on premium cable to show the pearl-wearing gay face of fascism. It normalizes him and his ideas.
Screencaps courtesy of HBO.
Guuuurrrllll BYE.
This dude has no business critiquing Leslie Jones’s appearance when he walks around looking like he stole his wardrobe from Barbara Bush – who wears those pearls WAY better.
Milo’s famwhore shtick is so transparent and people just eat it up. He generates faux outrage (he writes a lot of the angry letters to the editors and college boards himself) in order to generate fame and wealth and people just fall all over themselves giving it to him. He doesn’t even care about politics, not really. He’s so thirsty and doesn’t deserve any time or coverage cause y’all are playing right into it. I’m sure he’s been tickled pink about the protests because that means the alt right idiots will buy more of his book and he gets free publicity everytime his name is mentioned.
I just posted something similar. Completely agree that it feels like a very contrived act more than anything else to me. He’s shameless and annoying, but I’m not convinced that he really believes the outrageously hateful shit that he spews. He’s just like a child who found the best way to get attention from his parents is by misbehaving.
I don’t think he believes much of it either. He saw an opportunity and took it. His strategy is right out of a pretty popular book called, “Trust me, I’m lying” that everyone should read.
I would ever argue that he’s harmless, but at the end of the day giving the guy publicity is exactly what he wants and helps him push his agenda that much further. Here’s a great article on him:
http://observer.com/2017/02/i-helped-create-the-milo-trolling-playbook-you-should-stop-playing-right-into-it/
well, I have bad news for this Milo. the nazis hated gays and ernst röhm who was the most famous gay nazi was murdered during the night of the long knifes. many others were put into concentration camps where they died side by side with the jews, the gypsies, the unemployed, the oposition, some catholics and and and. so when this idiot thinks only because he is colaborating he is safe: he is not. NO ONE IS SAFE when these kind of people (and I mean Bannon) are in power. #RESIST
Aaaaand this is why I don’t f*ck with so many white liberals. Because they all want to hold hands and sing kumbaya with Trump supporters and Nazis as if they have a legitimate political stance. Maher did not challenge this dude at all and even agreed with him. Absolutely not.
When you start trying to legitimize Nazis you also begin to legitimize genocide as a political position. It’s not
This is what I don’t understand. Liberals like Maher (yes, white liberals, as you pointed out) just behave incomprehensibly to me. It is one thing to have someone on your show who wants to have a respectful discussion about things you disagree with but WHY WHY WHY are they so damn desperate that the worst of the worst like them? They all want to be that one liberal that’s cool. That will accept this vile, disgusting, inhuman garbage as a legitimate political opinion. I don’t understand. What the hell is his damage? I don’t care if a Nazi f*ck thinks I’m the downfall of society because I’m a loud feminist. GOOD. Then I’m doing it right. This is not right. You don’t see Rush Limbaugh trying to suck up to liberals! Have some self-respect.
Watched it last night with my BF and honestly, the whole thing felt incredibly staged to me. Before last night, I thought this Milo person was a genuinely hateful piece of garbage but now I truly question how authentic his beliefs are, or if he just learned a long time ago that provocative behavior gets attention and cleverly built a career on that.
Not giving him a pass for being a shit stain, just questioning how real it is.
I have heard about this Milo for years but only saw him for the first time yesterday. IThe guy is ridiculous. He is over emotional. He can not debate to save his life. He steals his grandmothers necklaces. He is a joke.
WE built this guy. WE. Liberals, progressives, feminists, democrats. We built his mythology. The only reason the altright attaches to him is because we keep over reacting to him. He has none of the dominant alpha masculinity that the altright espouses. So give him a megaphone and put him on national TV and watch the Left laugh him at him and the Right too embarrassed to breathe a word. Book him on every TV show I say.
The exchange with the panel happened during the “after” segment, that doesn’t air as part of the original show. He directed the low IQ comment at Malcolm Nance. By the end of the segment, Nance, Wilcox, and Maher had all told Milo to shut the f*** up repeatedly.
And having watched the whole show, Nance’s comments about what must be going on behind the scenes is chilling. These leaks from the intelligence community are unprecedented or “unpresidented” if you want Trumpspeak. And our saviors, if there are to be any saviors, will be the CIA and military intelligence.
I’m disgusted Bill Maher even had him on the show. Milo is just an awful human being. Just wait until the alt right comes for gay people Milo. Sad!!!!
