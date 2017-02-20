Ivanka Trump’s sad perfume is now the #1 scent on Amazon, because of course

Last week, we discussed how Ivanka Trump’s clothing/jewelry/shoe/accessories lines have been dumped by hundreds of stores. In the short time Ivanka’s orange, fascist father has been in office, the #GrabYourWallet campaign has been surprisingly effective. By this month, Nordstrom, Belk, Neiman Marcus, Sears, Burlington, TJ Maxx and Marshalls have all dumped Ivanka’s line or deeply discounted the products. The official excuse has mostly been “no one is buying, this is a corporate-not-political decision,” which may even be true. Meaning, the #GrabYourWallet campaign was effective and stores won’t carry a line which is being boycotted by thousands (if not millions) of women. But there’s bad news too. Because the Alt-Right loves to feel martyred, they believe Ivanka is being bullied by mean liberals, as opposed to “this is how capitalism works, dumbasses.” So the Alt-Right has been flocking to… Amazon? To buy Ivanka’s perfume.

Stores like Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, and T.J. Maxx are all distancing themselves from the Ivanka Trump brand name, but over on Amazon, her popularity is skyrocketing. Her perfume is currently the site’s top-selling women’s fragrance, and reviewers are making it clear they’re flocking to the scent to support the first daughter in light of calls to boycott her line. “I bought this perfume in support of Ivanka Trump,” one review reads. “I had no idea how it smelled. I have to say I was pleasantly surprised and I LOVE it!!” Another reads, “I have purchased & will continue to purchase Ivanka Trump items … The perk of this scent is that it’s a liberal repellent as well!!!! Yay!!!!” And one user asks, “Does this perfume contain any trace of the exquisite scent of liberal tears? Thanks!” A 3.4-ounce bottle of the perfume sells for $36, which means those who want to #BuyIvanka can purchase it without putting an enormous dent in their wallets. There’s also a $15 roller-ball option, which is currently the third-top-selling women’s scent. Ivanka has said she doesn’t want to “politicize” her brand, and she reportedly got mad at Kellyanne Conway for pulling her clothing line into the partisan fray. But shoppers don’t see it that way; liberals and conservatives are engaged in a kind of monetary tug-of-war over her sensible sheaths and shoes. While Trump skeptics are celebrating Nordstrom’s decision, supporters are busy closing their accounts and buying “all kinds of stuff” at places like Dillard’s, which still carries the line.

[From NY Mag]

Since I enjoy perfume and writing about perfume, I was curious about the actual smell of this. The actual perfume is called “Ivanka Trump by Ivanka Trump” because I guess Estee Lauder might have already trademarked Nazi Butthurt. The perfume is described this way: “bergamot, pepper, apple, pineapple, jasmine, peach blossom, rose cedarwood, patchouli, amber, vanilla.” Yikes. Sounds WAY too heavy. Then again, I love my J.Lo Glow and if I want something heavier, I go with Ralph Lauren’s Safari (it’s a great winter fragrance). My absolutely favorite is Estee Lauder’s Private Collection Gardenia Tuberose. What were we talking about? Oh, yeah. Well, I’m glad Ivanka found some way to “win” or succeed or whatever. And hey, if the Alt-Right thinks they’re sticking it to us, who cares? They’re the ones cloaking themselves in patchouli sadness and vanilla fascism.

Oh, and this happened last week but I forgot (“forgot”) to post this photo. Ivanka sitting behind the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office. NOPE.

A great discussion with two world leaders about the importance of women having a seat at the table! 🇺🇸🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/AtiSiOoho0 — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) February 13, 2017