Donald Trump tweets that the media is ‘the enemy of the American people’

There’s been some talk among journalists, regular folks and tech people about whether Twitter should ban Donald Trump. Like, that’s the conversation at this point – we’ve all resigned ourselves to the fact that the current president of the United States tweets like a 13-year-old Mean Girl on his unsecure Android phone from the White House. We’ve all thrown up our hands on that one. So now people wonder if Twitter should shut him down. I don’t think they will, first of all. Second of all, I don’t think they should – Trump is the worst person in the world and he’s going to kill us all, but I’d rather deal with his tweets out in the open, rather than having sh-t be all covert. That being said, I’m literally breaking out in stress rashes whenever I look at Trump’s tweets, and sure, I wish he wasn’t such a fascist a–hole. Speaking of, these are just some of his tweets from Friday and Saturday:

So, yeah. Trump isn’t just at war with the intelligence community, Australia, the Democratic Congressional minority, sanity, immigrants, women, Muslims, refugees, John McCain and facts. He’s also going to war with the media. He’s literally saying that the free press is an enemy of the American people. That we would all be better off if the press was just “nice” to him, I guess. We would all be better off if he alone controlled the media. If there were no checks and balances. If he was our baby-fisted authoritarian despot. Obviously, #NotTheEnemy trended on Twitter throughout Friday and Saturday, and I would suggest looking through those posts.

Oh, and Easy D completely made up a terror attack in Sweden. Because FAKE NEWS.

What else? Trump made an unhinged speech at a Boeing plant in South Carolina on Friday. He decided to make a “joke” about Air Force One. “What can look so beautiful at 30? An airplane.” Because once a woman is 30, you might as well trade her in for two 15-year-olds, I suppose. That’s the way it is in Emperor Baby Fists’ Rusmerica.

  eXo says:
    

    He’s “campaigning” again, he just loves it…. and he loves being worshipped by his supporters. So embarrassing.

    
  LinaLamont says:
    

    McCain is all talk. All these Republicans will go down in history as traitors…losers..the worst.

    INDIVISIBLE… PLEASE READ and ACT

    http://www.politico.com/story/2017/02/protest-movement-republicans-234863

    https://www.indivisibleguide.com/web/

    https://www.indivisibleguide.com

    
  sarri says:
    

    What’s wrong with him and Kellyanne that they make up terrorist attacks?!

    
  Lolo86lf says:
    

    Any news, even the ones that have been fact-checked, that he does not like are fake to him. He is such a fascist.

    
  Digital Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
    

    The way he talks about the media is just how all other dictators do, plus it concerns me what he will do to silence them. The US constitution is under threat – he seems to think that just cause he’s President that he can just change it whenever he wants, esp if he has support from some of the people.

    Journalists get a raw deal – many good ones are lubbed together with the tabloid rags that do make things up *cough*Daily Fail*cough*. The world and democarcy needs a free press.

    So Donald its not the press who is the enemy of the state – its YOU and your cohorts!

    
  Paris says:
    

    Not again! Please stop… Melania or Ivanka! … just delete his twitter account and destroy his Iphone. Please!

    
  Patricia says:
    

    Please please please will someone take him down from his position? Come on intelligence community, double time it!!
    I can’t wait for the day he’s escorted out of the White House in handcuffs. I’ll finally sleep well again at night. This is all so worrying and scary. How can he say these things??!

    If the intelligence community can’t save us maybe his own arteries will because the Orange Narcissist is looking awful. He looks like he’s gained a bunch of weight, bloated as hell, probably living off of junk food and not exercising for even ten minutes from day to day.

    
  ida says:
    

    please, never ever consider stop being outraged and protest, protest, protest. this man will be IMPEACHED! it just takes time but it does not take long! until then STAY STRONG!

    
  mia girl says:
    

    I.CAN’T.STAND.HIM

    
  Seriously says:
    

    Just. Go. Away. Donald.

    
  greenmonster says:
    

    He wants to discredit media (FAKE news, not covering terrorist attacks) and then he MAKES UP terrorist attacks – his supporters swallow hook, line and sinker. That’s his goal. Once his supporters are blinded by his “truth” he can do whatever he wants. This is crazy and so scary.

    
  Indira says:
    

    He will go down as the worst president ever.

    
    LinaLamont says:
      

      The whole bunch (all the Republicans) is the worst. They HATE America. They hate the constitution. They hate every amendment, except the 2nd, which they contort into something it’s not. They’re the most unpatriotic bunch we’ve ever had. Every single one of the current Republican senators should be tried for treason for enabling and supporting the Traitor-in-Chief.

      
  Christin says:
    

    Nixon tried to discredit the media and the leaker. Methinks the media should keep doing their job.

    
  SusanneToo says:
    

    This is an ugly, ugly man, both inside and out.
    http://twitter.com/chris_meloni/status/833176347182657536

    
  SusanneToo says:
    

    Just in case you missed it, the dictatorship wants to eliminate PBS, NEA, Americorps, and Legal Services.
    http://twitter.com/wangcecillia/status/832801851753984001

    
  Indiana Joanna says:
    

    He is threatened by information that hasn’t yet been reported. His ties to Russia and Putin are well established, but the details haven’t been flushed out. His sons are setting up millions of branding deals in other countries thereby using the WH as a platform to shill. His WH is a broiling disaster. He didn’t get the adulation he expected from visiting world leaders these past few days. His WH staff is a mess and he has compromised intelligence. He is a lunatic and wants to intimidate everyone who doesn’t endorse his madness.

    He is truly evil and I feel terrified.

    
  Dragonlady sakura says:
    

    God help us! Sphincter face is our President! I cannot drink enough to get this reality out of my mind.

    
  robyn says:
    

    “The press is the enemy of the people,” Trump says. Translating this latest BS, it likely means “the Donald” is the enemy of the people and he knows it. Some say we don’t see things as they are; we see things as WE are. Most see a free press as a big part of achieving democracy. So-called president Trump sees that facts are his enemy and truth is breathing down his neck. At this latest “speech” (I could only stand a few seconds) he wore no tie and seemed relaxed but I can only imagine he will hang himself eventually with his own cacophony of lies and words.

    
  Nicole says:
    

    Time for everyone to go including the GOP. Those assholes are spitting on the constitution as we speak. Did you see that trump finally got his trademark from China? So he used the POTUS office to broker a business deal w/them. We should be starting impeachment proceedings already. Trump is going to cost us more in a few months than Obama in an entire year. The GOP is no longer holding town halls with constituents.

    America is legit a dumpster fire right now. If I wasn’t so numb I would be crying over the real possiblity of a civil or world war.

    
  Beth says:
    

    The enemy of the American people or the enemy of the monster they’re reporting about? Every day he gets more immature

    
  Syko says:
    

    So tired of his claims that he inherited a mess. Obama’s the one that inherited the mess, and got a great deal of it turned around in spite of the Congressional obstruction Also tired of the US having to maintain three White Houses and pay for him and Melania to travel to Florida separately every damn weekend. Tired of any news that doesn’t praise him being fake. Basically just very tired of him and wish he’d go away.

    
  LinaLamont says:
    

    @krtmom
    “He’s been the president for a month!”
    He’s been colluding with Russia longer.
    What’s your point? We should give treason more time? We should wait until our democracy and constitution are destroyed?

    (This showed up in the wrong place. It’s a response to comment #12)

    

