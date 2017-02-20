Tom Hiddleston wasn’t aggressively cringey on the ‘Graham Norton Show’

As previewed, Tom Hiddleston appeared on The Graham Norton Show on Friday in the UK. I believe this episode airs here in the US on BBC America next weekend. Tom has a weird history on Norton’s couch. I tend to think he’s very dependent on the other guests, and if he’s sitting with people he really admires, he turns into a dancing bear and a LOOK-AT-ME try-hard. Remember when he was on the same show as Kenneth Branagh and Robert DeNiro? My god, the cringes. His next visit went over a lot better, possibly because he was sitting beside Samuel L. Jackson, and Tom chilled out a bit (he made the effort). And this most recent interview wasn’t that bad. Yes, Tom is still extra. Yes, he overexplains his stories. But it wasn’t cringey.
Here’s the clip where Tom talks about being at Eton with Eddie Redmayne and doing a school production of A Passage to India.
Here’s a clip where Tom is talking about filming in Hawaii for Kong: Skull Island, and then the couch – which also involved Ruth Wilson, Ricky Gervais and Tinie Tempah – going off on a tangent as they talked about taxidermy and more. There’s an interesting part where Tom admits to Ruth Wilson that he too is afraid of sharks in swimming pools. Like, both Ruth and Tom have a fear of a shark coming into a swimming pool. Tom says the fear comes from Thunderball, the Bond film.
Basically, Tom’s appearance did no harm. I’m interested – very interested – in seeing the American promotional tour though. Tom blanketed the media last year when he was promoting I Saw the Light, so imagine how much bigger it’s going to be with a King Kong movie.
Photos courtesy of Fame/Flynet.
