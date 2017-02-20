Tom Hiddleston wasn’t aggressively cringey on the ‘Graham Norton Show’

74th Golden Globe Awards - Press Room

As previewed, Tom Hiddleston appeared on The Graham Norton Show on Friday in the UK. I believe this episode airs here in the US on BBC America next weekend. Tom has a weird history on Norton’s couch. I tend to think he’s very dependent on the other guests, and if he’s sitting with people he really admires, he turns into a dancing bear and a LOOK-AT-ME try-hard. Remember when he was on the same show as Kenneth Branagh and Robert DeNiro? My god, the cringes. His next visit went over a lot better, possibly because he was sitting beside Samuel L. Jackson, and Tom chilled out a bit (he made the effort). And this most recent interview wasn’t that bad. Yes, Tom is still extra. Yes, he overexplains his stories. But it wasn’t cringey.

Here’s the clip where Tom talks about being at Eton with Eddie Redmayne and doing a school production of A Passage to India.

Here’s a clip where Tom is talking about filming in Hawaii for Kong: Skull Island, and then the couch – which also involved Ruth Wilson, Ricky Gervais and Tinie Tempah – going off on a tangent as they talked about taxidermy and more. There’s an interesting part where Tom admits to Ruth Wilson that he too is afraid of sharks in swimming pools. Like, both Ruth and Tom have a fear of a shark coming into a swimming pool. Tom says the fear comes from Thunderball, the Bond film.

Basically, Tom’s appearance did no harm. I’m interested – very interested – in seeing the American promotional tour though. Tom blanketed the media last year when he was promoting I Saw the Light, so imagine how much bigger it’s going to be with a King Kong movie.

74th Golden Globe Awards - Press Room

Photos courtesy of Fame/Flynet.

 

12 Responses to “Tom Hiddleston wasn’t aggressively cringey on the ‘Graham Norton Show’”

  1. Sixer says:
    February 20, 2017 at 7:44 am

    He was going to agree with Kyrie Irving that the Earth is flat – a belief he has held for some time now, thanks to Eton immersion in the classics – but was too scared of Ricky Gervais and his new-fangled atheist turn of phrase. So he kept quiet. If only I’d realised before that Flat Earthism works better than a ball gag. My internet fantasy sex life would have been very different.

    Reply
  2. Birdix says:
    February 20, 2017 at 7:44 am

    The neighborhood pool where I grew up had a deep diving pool that was painted a darker color and I always thought there could be a mad scientist who had created a secret trap door through which a mechanical shark would swim. I’m a little relieved to know I’m not alone in my irrational fears…

    Reply
  3. Chef Grace says:
    February 20, 2017 at 8:13 am

    I don’t like getting in any kind of water.
    Fell overboard in the Gulf of Mexico as a child and never have enjoyed water since.
    Anyway I am waiting to see one thing only and that is will Hiddle Piddle have new shoes to wear on his most excellent monkey promo tour.
    ;)

    Reply
  4. WTF says:
    February 20, 2017 at 8:17 am

    Man U guys just can’t get over the Hiddz huh? The other guests were SO MUCH MORE captivating. That actress is gorgeous! Gervais was a good time and Norton even showed Hiddz up. It’s a real spell he has you all under….time to check yourselves into Hiddz addicts anonymous

    Reply

