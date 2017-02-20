Seth Rogan to Donald Trump Jr.: Ask your dad to resign

FFN_KMFF_SausageParty_LAPremiere_080916_52144754

I never thought I would live in an age in which I would believe that Twitter might save the nation. But right now, they’re my lighthouse in the storm. Not only do I glean a great deal of stories from Twitter, it’s providing endless entertainment for me as I try to make sense of what’s happening around me. The latest Twitter happening is compliments of Seth Rogen. Although incredibly laid back, Rogen is very politically active. Like many other celebrities, his Twitter of late has been mostly taking swipes – both funny and serious – at #45 as well as retweeting pertinent information about the administration.

Rogen noticed that #45 Junior was one of his followers. Since #45 didn’t respond to him, he decided maybe he should appeal to Junior in a way only Rogen could do:

Then he decided, what the hell, why not Direct Message Junior:

And while he was messaging anyway, Rogen made a suggestion that maybe Junior could convince Utah Rep. Jason Chaffetz to investigate Michael Flynn:

Imagine how excited Junior must have been to see a DM from Seth Rogen. Maybe he called Low Rung (Eric) excitedly, “Dude, you will never guess what just happened – Seth Rogen DM’d me on Twitter. I waited until I called you to read it… oh, shoot… it’s just about Dad… again.” Then again, I wonder if this just went straight to Junior’s ego.

I wish Rogen could DM Ivanka.

I was trying to find out if Junior had unfollowed Rogen (he hasn’t) for this and was too lazy to go through all of Rogen’s followers. So I decided to follow Junior so I could just go though our common followers. As soon as I pressed the “Follow” button, Twitter crashed. True Story. I’m not saying associating in any way with the current First Family is asking for a roadmap to a hellmouth but… I’m not saying it isn’t.

FFN_RIJ_NEIGHBORS2_051616_52060451

FFN_Celebs_BBC_FFUK_042516_52034252

Photo credit: Twitter and Fame/Flynet Photos

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

18 Responses to “Seth Rogan to Donald Trump Jr.: Ask your dad to resign”

  1. Shambles says:
    February 20, 2017 at 7:19 am

    Heros come in all forms.

    It’s funny that you say your twitter crashed when you followed junior. I’m finding that sometimes my phone freezes or slows down when I click on negative stories about the administration. Coincidence? You decide

    Reply
  2. Bex says:
    February 20, 2017 at 7:33 am

    Can’t blame a guy for trying.

    Reply
  3. Giulia says:
    February 20, 2017 at 8:25 am

    I detest Trump, but at the least enough republicans hate him to keep tension in the ranks. If he goes, Pence gets in. As one of Washington’s own, the troops will rally round him, including neoliberal Dems. After that, all “resistance” will stop, it will only be theater.

    Reply
  4. Christin says:
    February 20, 2017 at 8:47 am

    There is a lot of comedy within replies to Daddy’s tweets. I wonder if he or his kids are grasping reality.

    Resigning would be a good idea, if unwilling to change and learn. Just go out in a blaze of blaming everyone else.

    Reply
    • Radley says:
      February 20, 2017 at 9:27 am

      Cheetolini can personally blame me for jobs leaving the rust belt, the heroin epidemic, Russian hacks, White House infighting and his twitter addiction. He can blame me for all of it as long as he effin’ leaves.

      As for Rogen, it’s worth a try my dude. But also it’s just important that Trump & Co. be constantly reminded that this foolery is not ok with a very large number of American citizens and we are never gonna be ok with it. No justice. No peace.

      *insert gif of the lady from Bad Girls Club banging on pots and pans*

      “I ain’t be gettin’ no sleep because of you. Now you ain’t gonna get no sleep because of me!”

      Reply
  5. robyn says:
    February 20, 2017 at 8:55 am

    Good for Seth … it takes guts to put yourself out there. Unfortunately, if p*ssygrabber conman Trump were smart enough to resign he would have been smart enough to not run in the first place . Trump never gives up and never gives in … even when his actions scream incapable, incompetent and possibly over the edge.

    Reply
  6. jerkface says:
    February 20, 2017 at 9:05 am

    LOL Seth smokes the good stuff that makes you think you have super powers. I love it.

    Reply
  7. nemera34 says:
    February 20, 2017 at 9:40 am

    Donald Trump has no interest in his sons nor their opinions. If you want him to resign talk to Ivanka.

    Reply
  8. Scarlet Vixen says:
    February 20, 2017 at 9:52 am

    Am I the only one who actually hear Seth Rogan’s voice reading those messages? I’m not a big fan or anything, but I love his laugh.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment