Seth Rogan to Donald Trump Jr.: Ask your dad to resign

I never thought I would live in an age in which I would believe that Twitter might save the nation. But right now, they’re my lighthouse in the storm. Not only do I glean a great deal of stories from Twitter, it’s providing endless entertainment for me as I try to make sense of what’s happening around me. The latest Twitter happening is compliments of Seth Rogen. Although incredibly laid back, Rogen is very politically active. Like many other celebrities, his Twitter of late has been mostly taking swipes – both funny and serious – at #45 as well as retweeting pertinent information about the administration.
Rogen noticed that #45 Junior was one of his followers. Since #45 didn’t respond to him, he decided maybe he should appeal to Junior in a way only Rogen could do:
Yo! @DonaldJTrumpJr! I noticed you follow me on Twitter. Please ask your dad to resign before he destroys the planet. Thanks dude.
— Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) February 16, 2017
Then he decided, what the hell, why not Direct Message Junior:
Let's see if this works! pic.twitter.com/q5b3d8U4Nx
— Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) February 16, 2017
Sliding in to your DMs like: pic.twitter.com/zsUT4e2CnG
— Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) February 16, 2017
And while he was messaging anyway, Rogen made a suggestion that maybe Junior could convince Utah Rep. Jason Chaffetz to investigate Michael Flynn:
If @jasoninthehouse won't investigate Flynn's ties to Russia, maybe I can get his boss' son to help me do it. pic.twitter.com/bmOfDDepC3
— Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) February 16, 2017
Imagine how excited Junior must have been to see a DM from Seth Rogen. Maybe he called Low Rung (Eric) excitedly, “Dude, you will never guess what just happened – Seth Rogen DM’d me on Twitter. I waited until I called you to read it… oh, shoot… it’s just about Dad… again.” Then again, I wonder if this just went straight to Junior’s ego.
I wish Rogen could DM Ivanka.
I was trying to find out if Junior had unfollowed Rogen (he hasn’t) for this and was too lazy to go through all of Rogen’s followers. So I decided to follow Junior so I could just go though our common followers. As soon as I pressed the “Follow” button, Twitter crashed. True Story. I’m not saying associating in any way with the current First Family is asking for a roadmap to a hellmouth but… I’m not saying it isn’t.
Photo credit: Twitter and Fame/Flynet Photos
Heros come in all forms.
It’s funny that you say your twitter crashed when you followed junior. I’m finding that sometimes my phone freezes or slows down when I click on negative stories about the administration. Coincidence? You decide
Lots of traffic
Can’t blame a guy for trying.
Exactly.
I love Hecate’s imagined scenario about Jr’s reaction to getting a message from Rogen. And I love that she called Eric “Low Rung.” Lol. What tools.
Somewhat off topic, I joined Twitter only a couple weeks ago and was loving it at first, so many funny and smart comments. But now I feel like I keep seeing the same stuff over and over. Maybe I’m not following enough people/outlets?
You probably do need to follow more people. But ofcourse, with 45 Shades of Orange in the Oval Office, Twitter is a bit of a Groundhogs Day of WTF? these days so you might still see some repetition.
If you really want to get a glimpse at how deep the Russian ties go, follow Adam Khan on Twitter. He is unraveling the very complex web of connections – I truly fear for his life. It reads like a scary conspiracy novel. Then you’ll need a palate cleanser – maybe kitten pics or something:-)
Vauvert, I read some of his feed. Hot damn.
Thanks for the tips. I’m currently following about 150 accounts, I will start expanding with Adam Khan.
Thanks for the recommendation, vauvert! I’m following Adam Khan now too.
I detest Trump, but at the least enough republicans hate him to keep tension in the ranks. If he goes, Pence gets in. As one of Washington’s own, the troops will rally round him, including neoliberal Dems. After that, all “resistance” will stop, it will only be theater.
There is a lot of comedy within replies to Daddy’s tweets. I wonder if he or his kids are grasping reality.
Resigning would be a good idea, if unwilling to change and learn. Just go out in a blaze of blaming everyone else.
Cheetolini can personally blame me for jobs leaving the rust belt, the heroin epidemic, Russian hacks, White House infighting and his twitter addiction. He can blame me for all of it as long as he effin’ leaves.
As for Rogen, it’s worth a try my dude. But also it’s just important that Trump & Co. be constantly reminded that this foolery is not ok with a very large number of American citizens and we are never gonna be ok with it. No justice. No peace.
*insert gif of the lady from Bad Girls Club banging on pots and pans*
“I ain’t be gettin’ no sleep because of you. Now you ain’t gonna get no sleep because of me!”
Good for Seth … it takes guts to put yourself out there. Unfortunately, if p*ssygrabber conman Trump were smart enough to resign he would have been smart enough to not run in the first place . Trump never gives up and never gives in … even when his actions scream incapable, incompetent and possibly over the edge.
LOL Seth smokes the good stuff that makes you think you have super powers. I love it.
Donald Trump has no interest in his sons nor their opinions. If you want him to resign talk to Ivanka.
Isn’t that the truth though? They probably even use Ivanka as a go-between themselves. Such a sick, f**ked-up family.
I know, a while back I read an account of a guy who went to college with one of the sons, and it sounds like the relationship is not good at all.
But those guys are also trophy hunters, so f them.
Am I the only one who actually hear Seth Rogan’s voice reading those messages? I’m not a big fan or anything, but I love his laugh.
