Seth Rogan to Donald Trump Jr.: Ask your dad to resign

I never thought I would live in an age in which I would believe that Twitter might save the nation. But right now, they’re my lighthouse in the storm. Not only do I glean a great deal of stories from Twitter, it’s providing endless entertainment for me as I try to make sense of what’s happening around me. The latest Twitter happening is compliments of Seth Rogen. Although incredibly laid back, Rogen is very politically active. Like many other celebrities, his Twitter of late has been mostly taking swipes – both funny and serious – at #45 as well as retweeting pertinent information about the administration.

Rogen noticed that #45 Junior was one of his followers. Since #45 didn’t respond to him, he decided maybe he should appeal to Junior in a way only Rogen could do:

Yo! @DonaldJTrumpJr! I noticed you follow me on Twitter. Please ask your dad to resign before he destroys the planet. Thanks dude. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) February 16, 2017

Then he decided, what the hell, why not Direct Message Junior:

Let's see if this works! pic.twitter.com/q5b3d8U4Nx — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) February 16, 2017

Sliding in to your DMs like: pic.twitter.com/zsUT4e2CnG — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) February 16, 2017

And while he was messaging anyway, Rogen made a suggestion that maybe Junior could convince Utah Rep. Jason Chaffetz to investigate Michael Flynn:

If @jasoninthehouse won't investigate Flynn's ties to Russia, maybe I can get his boss' son to help me do it. pic.twitter.com/bmOfDDepC3 — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) February 16, 2017

Imagine how excited Junior must have been to see a DM from Seth Rogen. Maybe he called Low Rung (Eric) excitedly, “Dude, you will never guess what just happened – Seth Rogen DM’d me on Twitter. I waited until I called you to read it… oh, shoot… it’s just about Dad… again.” Then again, I wonder if this just went straight to Junior’s ego.

I wish Rogen could DM Ivanka.

I was trying to find out if Junior had unfollowed Rogen (he hasn’t) for this and was too lazy to go through all of Rogen’s followers. So I decided to follow Junior so I could just go though our common followers. As soon as I pressed the “Follow” button, Twitter crashed. True Story. I’m not saying associating in any way with the current First Family is asking for a roadmap to a hellmouth but… I’m not saying it isn’t.