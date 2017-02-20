Kim Kardashian’s getting her stretch marks removed & belly button ‘tightened’

Here are some photos of Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and their children, North and Saint. The family was out and about in Woodland Hills on Sunday – they took the kids out to eat at Something’s Fishy and they were joined by bodyguards and Kourtney Kardashian and her kids. The Kardashian-Wests left New York shortly after Kanye showed his latest Yeezy collection at NYFW. The collection was… sort of well-received. I mean, the reviews weren’t crazy-positive, but most people were just grateful that the show was brief and uncontroversial. As for these photos… Kim and Kanye make beautiful children. Saint is SO cute!

Meanwhile, did you know that Kim visits her cosmetic surgeon more often than she visits the gym? True story. I mean, I can only assume. Kim Snapchatted her visit to her cosmetic surgeon, and she’s apparently having her stretch marks removed:

Kim Kardashian West isn’t afraid to detail what goes into her amazing body, whether it’s intense workouts or a little help from cosmetic surgery. The 36-year-old reality star took to Snapchat on Sunday to reveal that she had just visited cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Simon Ourian to get rid of some of her stretch marks. Using a voice-changing filter on Snapchat that gave her cute bunny ears, Kardashian West told her fans that she was leaving the doctor’s office after they “worked on stretch marks.” “I feel so excited that I finally did it,” she said. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star continued, “I’ve been so scared to do it thinking it hurts so badly, and it didn’t hurt that badly. So I’m so grateful, and I’m so excited. I love you Dr. Ourian!” This isn’t the first time the mother of two has taken her cosmetic surgeries to social media. Just last week, she revealed that she had visited Dr. Ourian to get work done on her belly button. “So I’m spending my Saturday with Dr. Ourian and it f—— kills but it will be worth it,” she explained at the time. “We are lasering. You guys, I never thought I could love someone and hate someone so much at the same time. If anyone that’s had babies understand what it’s done to your belly button, then you really understand how much you need Dr. Ourian to tighten around your belly button so it could look back normal,” she added. In August, Kardashian West documented a procedure with Dr. Ourian called “skin-tightening,” a way to get your stomach in shape without surgery, on Snapchat. U.K. cosmetic surgery group Transform reports that they have seen a 73 percent increase in inquiries from patients citing Kardashian family members as inspiration. The trend article calls the plastic surgery craze the “Dash Effect,” and states that after Kylie Jenner admitted to having lip fillers earlier this year, they received a 700 percent rise in inquiries about the procedure overnight.

[From People]

I don’t think Kim is lying, meaning… I believe she’s really going to plastic surgeons to get work done on her stretch marks and belly button. I just also believe that she’s getting lipo, Botox, fillers, lip injections and other stuff. As for the process of removing stretch marks… if you’re lucky enough to never deal with stretch marks, God bless you and your genetics. They suck. I would be interested in finding out how much it costs to remove them, and I would be interested in finding out how painful the process is. Like, if it’s really painful… that’s a no from me. I’ll just live with them.

Here’s Kim’s Snapchat about her stretch mark visit.