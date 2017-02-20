Kim Kardashian’s getting her stretch marks removed & belly button ‘tightened’

Kim And Kourtney Kardashian Meet Kanye West For Lunch In Woodland Hills

Here are some photos of Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and their children, North and Saint. The family was out and about in Woodland Hills on Sunday – they took the kids out to eat at Something’s Fishy and they were joined by bodyguards and Kourtney Kardashian and her kids. The Kardashian-Wests left New York shortly after Kanye showed his latest Yeezy collection at NYFW. The collection was… sort of well-received. I mean, the reviews weren’t crazy-positive, but most people were just grateful that the show was brief and uncontroversial. As for these photos… Kim and Kanye make beautiful children. Saint is SO cute!

Meanwhile, did you know that Kim visits her cosmetic surgeon more often than she visits the gym? True story. I mean, I can only assume. Kim Snapchatted her visit to her cosmetic surgeon, and she’s apparently having her stretch marks removed:

Kim Kardashian West isn’t afraid to detail what goes into her amazing body, whether it’s intense workouts or a little help from cosmetic surgery. The 36-year-old reality star took to Snapchat on Sunday to reveal that she had just visited cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Simon Ourian to get rid of some of her stretch marks. Using a voice-changing filter on Snapchat that gave her cute bunny ears, Kardashian West told her fans that she was leaving the doctor’s office after they “worked on stretch marks.”

“I feel so excited that I finally did it,” she said. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star continued, “I’ve been so scared to do it thinking it hurts so badly, and it didn’t hurt that badly. So I’m so grateful, and I’m so excited. I love you Dr. Ourian!”

This isn’t the first time the mother of two has taken her cosmetic surgeries to social media. Just last week, she revealed that she had visited Dr. Ourian to get work done on her belly button.

“So I’m spending my Saturday with Dr. Ourian and it f—— kills but it will be worth it,” she explained at the time. “We are lasering. You guys, I never thought I could love someone and hate someone so much at the same time. If anyone that’s had babies understand what it’s done to your belly button, then you really understand how much you need Dr. Ourian to tighten around your belly button so it could look back normal,” she added.

In August, Kardashian West documented a procedure with Dr. Ourian called “skin-tightening,” a way to get your stomach in shape without surgery, on Snapchat.

U.K. cosmetic surgery group Transform reports that they have seen a 73 percent increase in inquiries from patients citing Kardashian family members as inspiration. The trend article calls the plastic surgery craze the “Dash Effect,” and states that after Kylie Jenner admitted to having lip fillers earlier this year, they received a 700 percent rise in inquiries about the procedure overnight.

[From People]

I don’t think Kim is lying, meaning… I believe she’s really going to plastic surgeons to get work done on her stretch marks and belly button. I just also believe that she’s getting lipo, Botox, fillers, lip injections and other stuff. As for the process of removing stretch marks… if you’re lucky enough to never deal with stretch marks, God bless you and your genetics. They suck. I would be interested in finding out how much it costs to remove them, and I would be interested in finding out how painful the process is. Like, if it’s really painful… that’s a no from me. I’ll just live with them.

Kim And Kourtney Kardashian Meet Kanye West For Lunch In Woodland Hills

Kim And Kourtney Kardashian Meet Kanye West For Lunch In Woodland Hills

Here’s Kim’s Snapchat about her stretch mark visit.

Photos courtesy of Fame/Flynet.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

23 Responses to “Kim Kardashian’s getting her stretch marks removed & belly button ‘tightened’”

  1. IMO says:
    February 20, 2017 at 9:22 am

    I have to admit, I saw them also removing old stretch marks over the last few years but I always thought you can’t remove old ones…

    Reply
  2. HeidiM says:
    February 20, 2017 at 9:22 am

    I don’t care for this super long hair on her.

    Reply
  3. Shambles says:
    February 20, 2017 at 9:24 am

    I guess she’s not one of the “I wear my marks with pride” moms. Shocking.
    *shrugs*

    Reply
  4. LadyMTL says:
    February 20, 2017 at 9:26 am

    I’ve had stretch marks since I hit puberty and I just live with them. There were some times where I felt a bit embarrassed – once at a pool party my dad’s now ex-gf once asked me why I had so many on my hips when I’m tall, thin and never been pregnant, which was not fun – but not to the point where I’d go for cosmetic surgery to remove them.

    We all have little things we’d like to tweak, I think, but at the end of the day if the worst thing I can say is “oh, I have stretch marks and some cellulite” then I’m doing pretty nicely. :)

    Reply
  5. Crox says:
    February 20, 2017 at 9:26 am

    Her face looks kind of different, but it could be the glasses or make-up. She looks better to me than when she’s overdone so yay for her. Also, this is the first time I see her in flat shoes, and I like it.

    What I don’t get is the temperature. Kim’s wearing a puffy winter jacket (how are these called in English?) and North is only in a sweater.

    Reply
  6. Tray says:
    February 20, 2017 at 9:26 am

    They look miserable…

    Reply
  7. MissMerry says:
    February 20, 2017 at 9:27 am

    her wig-like hairline is hilarious.

    also, i’ve recently heard of tattooing stretch marks to get the color of them to match the skin around them, that could be a less painful alternative to a type of laser treatment or cosmetic surgery treatment.

    anybody tattoo their stretch marks?

    Reply
  8. Lilalis says:
    February 20, 2017 at 9:27 am

    I wish I could afford to get my stretchmarks removed. The babies took quite a toll on my body. :(

    Reply
  9. paolanqar says:
    February 20, 2017 at 9:27 am

    She would go through pain and beyond to look ‘better’.
    That body has been surgically altered so many times I am actually surprised Kanye doesn’t mind. He has lost his mother due to a plastic surgery gone wrong so you would think he would try to descourage her. Or maybe he doesn’t notice anymore?
    Kim’s body is clearly the result of many procedures. As much as she wants us to believe she got it from the gym i will never believe it.
    No one who is getting in shape through hard work would take a pic of their waist saying ‘ Wow my waist is so thin! LOL’.

    Reply
  10. Slowsnow says:
    February 20, 2017 at 9:28 am

    Can you remove scars? Because that’s akin to a stretch mark isn’t it? I am so confused and a bit puzzled by all the procedures I found out about in this website I did not know existed.

    Reply
    • Willa says:
      February 20, 2017 at 9:52 am

      Yes you can. I’ve had a mole removed on my right eyebrow. I had to have it shaved off rather than have it cut out and stitched back together because it would’ve changed the shape of my eye. It left a scar that you can’t see because I had laser treatment on it to break up the pigment. It didn’t hurt at all.

      Reply
  11. Mel M says:
    February 20, 2017 at 9:33 am

    For Kim her body and her face are he left money makers and her everything so it’s not surprising she’s trying to erase all signs of ever being pregnant.

    I’ve also had stretch marks since puberty and it was from growing hops and boobs super fast. I used to care a lot about them but now that I’ve given birth three times and once to twins I couldn’t care less about them.

    Reply
  12. Lucy says:
    February 20, 2017 at 9:39 am

    I really like her outfit in those pictures. Simple, practical and comfortable.

    Reply
  13. Sonishka says:
    February 20, 2017 at 9:40 am

    I didnt get any stretch marks when pregnant, most women in my family dont.
    But id rather have all the stretch marks and my baby daddy staying with us forever than no marks but no partner either. I guess you cant have it all in life.

    Reply
  14. als says:
    February 20, 2017 at 9:44 am

    The joys of motherhood never stop.

    Reply
  15. JudyK says:
    February 20, 2017 at 9:51 am

    Whoopee Doo

    Reply
  16. BobaFelty says:
    February 20, 2017 at 9:52 am

    It is impossible to ‘remove’ stretch marks. IMPOSSIBLE. They are permanent scars in the skin tissue. You would need skin removal surgery to completely remove a portion of skin with stretch marks (like the formerly morbidly obese get). You can use lasers and tattoos to improve the visual appearance of stretch marks. Lasers can help bring back collagen to the area, decreasing the dimpled appearance of the top layer of skin. Tattoos are used to draw over the stretch marks with an ink that matches the rest of the body’s skin tone. This can be highly effective.

    Reply
  17. Elina says:
    February 20, 2017 at 9:57 am

    Her surgeon is on IG and constantly talks about them, procedures, and cost. Pretty easy to find out.

    Reply
  18. Jess says:
    February 20, 2017 at 10:02 am

    God she’s just so into herself it’s ridiculous. She’s constantly fixing her hair or checking herself out in Snapchat videos, ugh I just hate this family and I cannot understand why they’ve become so popular. These are not people to model yourselves after.

    On a positive note, the kids are super cute.

    Reply
  19. Beth says:
    February 20, 2017 at 10:12 am

    Are those designer sweatpants and t shirts she’s been strutting around in lately? Looks a lot more comfortable than when she wears 10 inch heels and barely anything dresses

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment