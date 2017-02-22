Drake doesn’t even want his ‘Rap’ Grammys for pop-song ‘Hotline Bling’

Drake was nominated for several Grammys this year, but he didn’t even show up to perform, present or gather up the two Grammys he ended up winning. He was nominated for “Hotline Bling,” the cheesy, entertaining song which was everywhere last year. If you go back and listen to “Hotline Bling,” you might realize… oh right, Drake sings the entire song. He’s not rapping. So why was “Hotline Bling” nominated in the rap categories? That was one of the big reasons why Drake didn’t even bother to go to the Grammys this year, because he thinks the Recording Academy needs to get their house in order. He sat down for an interview with Apple Music’s OVO Sound radio show, and this is some of what he said:

As a multifaceted Canadian recording artist, he feels like an outsider: “I ever feel like an outsider, it’s usually because I’m not American. That’s when I feel like people are against me. I guess maybe it has something to do with the fact that I have quite an eclectic makeup. I am mixed, I am Jewish… at the end of the day, when it comes to everything else, I’m black.” He didn’t get why “Hotline Bling” was considered a rap song: “I am referred to as a black artist, like last night at [the Grammys], I’m a black artist… I’m apparently a rapper, even though ‘Hotline Bling’ is not a rap song. The only category they can manage to fit me in is in a rap category, maybe because I’ve rapped in the past or because I’m black. I can’t figure out why.” He didn’t get why “One Dance” (his biggest hit in America) was snubbed: “There’s pop obligations they have, and I fluked out. I fluked out and got one of the biggest songs of the year that is a pop song and I’m proud of that. I love the rap world and I love the rap community… I write pop songs for a reason. I want to be like Michael Jackson. I want to be like artists that I looked up to. Those are pop songs, but I never get any credit for that. By the way, I’m speaking to you as a winner from last night. I won two awards last night, but I don’t even want them because it just feels weird for some reason. It just doesn’t feel right to me. I feel almost alienated, or [like they’re] trying to purposely alienate me by making me win rap awards or pacify me by handing me something and putting me in that category because it’s the only place where you can figure out where to put me.”

[From EW]

So, let’s get this straight: there are now a dozen major (black) artists saying (in so many words) that they feel like the Recording Academy is forcibly “ghettoizing” their contributions to music. Those artists include but are not limited to: Beyonce, Drake, Kanye West, Frank Ocean, Kendrick Lamar and more. #GrammysSoWhite and #GrammysSoRacist should be bigger things and changes absolutely need to be made. I didn’t even realize that Drake’s pop songs were nominated in rap categories, which is like Beyonce’s Lemonade only winning in “Urban” categories. The Recording Academy is explicitly telling black artists: stay in your lane, your music isn’t as important as white artists’ music. But in an interview with Recording Academy president Neil Portnow last week, he said “No, I don’t think there’s a race problem at all.” Sure thing. This needs to be a bigger story.