Vladimir Putin is actually a little bit worried about Trump’s mental state

With this story, you’ve either got to laugh or to cry. I’m choosing to laugh. After Emperor Baby Fists was elected, I said that Vladimir Putin was going to learn an important lesson about getting what you pay for. It seems like my prophecy is coming true! According to NBC News, Czar Putin is somewhat concerned about the Trump situation, and he’s gone so far as to order a complete psychological dossier on Donald Trump. No need to wait, Putin. I’ll give you the low-down right now: our baby-fisted despot is a complete moron and if you say something nice about him and stroke his ego in any way, he’ll be your friend. This whole NBC News piece is full of gems, and you can read the full piece here. Some highlights:

A dossier on Donald Trump’s psychological makeup is being prepared for Russian President Vladimir Putin. Among its preliminary conclusions is that the new American leader is a risk-taker who can be naïve, according to a senior Kremlin adviser.

Trump “doesn’t understand fully who is Mr. Putin — he is a tough guy,” former Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Fedorov told NBC News. The file is being compiled by retired diplomats and some of Putin’s staff, he added. The attempt to get inside the U.S. president’s mind is aimed at helping Putin plan for his first meeting with America’s new leader, the date for which is yet to be decided.

“Very serious preparatory work is going on in the Kremlin, including a paper — seven pages — describing a psychological portrait of Trump, especially based on this last two to three months, and the last weeks,” added Fedorov, who said he has known Trump since 2000. The dossier was being revised regularly, he said, adding that many in the Kremlin believed that Trump viewed the presidency as a business. Fedorov added: “Trump is not living in a box — he is living in a crowd. He should listen to the people around him especially in the areas where he is weak.”

Putin’s government is growing increasingly concerned about Trump’s battles in Washington, according to Fedorov and former lawmaker Sergei Markov, who remains well-connected at the Kremlin. It is worried the president will not have the political power to improve relations with Russia, as he has indicated he might try to do, and even, perhaps, lift some U.S. sanctions. U.S. intelligence agencies concluded that Russia conducted a covert hacking operation to undermine the U.S. election process, which evolved into an attempt to help Trump win the White House. They also believe with “a high level of confidence” that Putin became personally involved in the campaign to interfere in the election.

Fedorov added that Trump’s “constant battle with the mass media” was “worrying us.” The U.S. president “is dancing on thin ice,” he said. “It’s a risky game.”

A former prime minister under Putin said the Kremlin is taking no pleasure at Trump’s struggles.

“Absolutely not — not laughing,” Mikhail Kasyanov said. “The situation is very serious and the whole of [Putin's] team, they are nervous.”