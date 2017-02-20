“John Oliver wants to talk to us about Russia & Vladimir Putin” links
  • February 20, 2017

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Here’s John Oliver’s segment about Russia and Vladimir Putin. [Pajiba]
Aaron Carter tried to be a clever racist, I think. It didn’t work. [Dlisted]
Terrence Malick’s Song to Song trailer is here. [Jezebel]
Did Matt Damon just “Norbit” Casey Affleck’s Oscar chances? [LaineyGossip]
I really wasn’t feeling this dress on Sienna Miller. [Go Fug Yourself]
Twin Peaks is coming back in 2017. [OMG Blog]
Lindsay Lohan is still desperate for attention. [Buzzfeed]
I laughed out loud at Kendall Jenner’s Marc Jacobs hat. [Celebslam]
Amber Portwood explains her eviction. [Starcasm]
Countess LuAnn is an actress now! [Reality Tea]
I will never not love this Chris Christie meatloaf story. [The Blemish]

John Oliver during an appearance on NBC's 'Late Night with Seth Meyers.'

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

4 Responses to ““John Oliver wants to talk to us about Russia & Vladimir Putin” links”

  1. Lucy says:
    February 20, 2017 at 12:23 pm

    I think Disney would be willing to pay Lindsay NOT to ever associate herself with The Little Mermaid or them in any shape or form, again.

    Reply
  2. jerkface says:
    February 20, 2017 at 12:40 pm

    Lord I read through that Zima post and I was scared for humanity. Like whaaaaaaaaaaat was happening there?

    John Oliver is a very funny and smart man. I loved it.

    Reply
  3. LoveIsBlynd says:
    February 20, 2017 at 12:45 pm

    Senator John McCain is inconsistent in his calling for an investigation into the “45th’s legitimacy via Putin’s influence. Investors (possibly every republican in the senate) in russian oil fields stand to make billions, so why lift sanctions? In the words of Rachel Maddow, “raise your hand if you think Jeff Sessions (current Atty General) will actually investigate the Russian issue’?

    Reply
  4. Original T.C. says:
    February 20, 2017 at 2:08 pm

    Poor HiddleSwift, the joke about their famewhoring romance even made it to John Oliver’s Putin-Trump takedown! Didn’t expect it.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment