“John Oliver wants to talk to us about Russia & Vladimir Putin” links

Here’s John Oliver’s segment about Russia and Vladimir Putin. [Pajiba]
Aaron Carter tried to be a clever racist, I think. It didn’t work. [Dlisted]
Terrence Malick’s Song to Song trailer is here. [Jezebel]
Did Matt Damon just “Norbit” Casey Affleck’s Oscar chances? [LaineyGossip]
I really wasn’t feeling this dress on Sienna Miller. [Go Fug Yourself]
Twin Peaks is coming back in 2017. [OMG Blog]
Lindsay Lohan is still desperate for attention. [Buzzfeed]
I laughed out loud at Kendall Jenner’s Marc Jacobs hat. [Celebslam]
Amber Portwood explains her eviction. [Starcasm]
Countess LuAnn is an actress now! [Reality Tea]
I will never not love this Chris Christie meatloaf story. [The Blemish]
I think Disney would be willing to pay Lindsay NOT to ever associate herself with The Little Mermaid or them in any shape or form, again.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lord I read through that Zima post and I was scared for humanity. Like whaaaaaaaaaaat was happening there?
John Oliver is a very funny and smart man. I loved it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Senator John McCain is inconsistent in his calling for an investigation into the “45th’s legitimacy via Putin’s influence. Investors (possibly every republican in the senate) in russian oil fields stand to make billions, so why lift sanctions? In the words of Rachel Maddow, “raise your hand if you think Jeff Sessions (current Atty General) will actually investigate the Russian issue’?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Poor HiddleSwift, the joke about their famewhoring romance even made it to John Oliver’s Putin-Trump takedown! Didn’t expect it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse