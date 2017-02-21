Emma Watson in Louis Vuitton at the ‘Beauty’ Paris photocall: meh or cute?

'Beast And Beauty - La Belle Et La Bete' Paris Photocall At Hotel Meurice

Do you realize that we’ve gone this far without having me chime in on The Beauty and the Beast nonsense? Hecate and CB have talked about it, but I’ve managed to avoid it. I think that’s by design… or something. Like, this live-action remake isn’t for me. The target audience is the same demographic as the audience for that completely f–king awful live-action Cinderella movie with Cate Blanchett. Disney is currently going on a live-action binge and they’re having a great deal of success with it, so who am I to say that these films look dreadful?

Anyway, the promotional tour for the film has started, and these are some pics from the photocall/premiere event in Paris on Monday. Emma wore a custom Louis Vuitton dress which… you wouldn’t know this is custom, because it looks just as awful as everything else from LV’s current line. I think the worst part might be the booties? No bueno. This dress was crying out for a simple pair of black heels. I’m also including photos of Cousin Matthew, I mean Dan Stevens, plus Josh Gad and Luke Evans. Cousin Matthew plays The Beast. Look at Cousin Matthew’s shoes!!!

'Beast And Beauty - La Belle Et La Bete' Paris Photocall At Hotel Meurice

'Beast And Beauty - La Belle Et La Bete' Paris Photocall At Hotel Meurice

Disney just debuted a new clip from the film:

Photos courtesy of Fame/Flynet.

 

12 Responses to “Emma Watson in Louis Vuitton at the ‘Beauty’ Paris photocall: meh or cute?”

  1. Meow says:
    February 21, 2017 at 7:12 am

    What the fuck is that dress??

  2. savu says:
    February 21, 2017 at 7:17 am

    I’M SO EXCITED FOR THIS MOVIE. Granted, I’m a 90s kid through and through – but I always identified with Belle because she was a bookworm and people thought she was weird for it, but she just lived her life and did her thing.

    I once watched a DVD extra or something (it may have even been a VHS extra…) with the voice of Belle talking about how the fact that her sacrifice for her father got kind of glossed over in reception of the movie, and, I’m paraphrasing, but she was a really strong female character when Disney hadn’t had many of them who set examples like that for little girls. I wrote a paper in college about how Belle was the most feminist of all the Disney princesses.

    That dress is weird but interesting. I don’t hate it. I just hate it with the boots.

    Edit: Has anybody seen that episode of House Hunters where the husband is a bodybuilder and slicks back his black hair and wore a red shirt with khaki shorts?! GASTON!

  3. Shambles says:
    February 21, 2017 at 7:20 am

    Yeah, the boots are horrid, especially with that dress length. But she is a lovely woman.

    I’ll see this, but only because I grew up with the Disney movies AND Harry Potter, and I will always love her because she was Hermione (my spirit animal)

  4. savu says:
    February 21, 2017 at 7:23 am

    One of the top comments on youtube: “The baker didn’t say “Marie! The baguettes!” Literally unwatchable.﻿”

  5. Ashamed 2 b a Fl girl says:
    February 21, 2017 at 7:25 am

    That dress just says to me that everything has already been designed. We can only go downhill from here.

  6. Ever bloom says:
    February 21, 2017 at 7:27 am

    Her acting is one dimensional, the role should have gone to someone new and talented.

  7. Danielle says:
    February 21, 2017 at 7:28 am

    I like the dress, I think it’s fun.

  8. lower-case deb says:
    February 21, 2017 at 7:28 am

    what is that extra large duct tape around her upper body for? did she just break free off a chair in a dungeon somewhere?

  9. Digital Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
    February 21, 2017 at 7:29 am

    I want to see this but am put off by Emma as she’s not a very good actress – shame as its has a great cast otherwise.

    She seems like a sweet person but given her recent comments about not being able to get out of bed after getting some, fairly tame, negative criticism about her activism leads me to think she is a bit of a delicate snowflake. Then there are the stories about her behaviour over La La Land after it got all those Oscar etc.. noms, she’s alleged to have raged at her agents over it (even thou it was her decision to pull out of it to do Beauty and the Beast). Thou I don’t think it would have gotten all the accolades if she was in it – Stone and Goslings chemistry is partly what makes it.

