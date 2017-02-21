Emma Watson in Louis Vuitton at the ‘Beauty’ Paris photocall: meh or cute?

Do you realize that we’ve gone this far without having me chime in on The Beauty and the Beast nonsense? Hecate and CB have talked about it, but I’ve managed to avoid it. I think that’s by design… or something. Like, this live-action remake isn’t for me. The target audience is the same demographic as the audience for that completely f–king awful live-action Cinderella movie with Cate Blanchett. Disney is currently going on a live-action binge and they’re having a great deal of success with it, so who am I to say that these films look dreadful?

Anyway, the promotional tour for the film has started, and these are some pics from the photocall/premiere event in Paris on Monday. Emma wore a custom Louis Vuitton dress which… you wouldn’t know this is custom, because it looks just as awful as everything else from LV’s current line. I think the worst part might be the booties? No bueno. This dress was crying out for a simple pair of black heels. I’m also including photos of Cousin Matthew, I mean Dan Stevens, plus Josh Gad and Luke Evans. Cousin Matthew plays The Beast. Look at Cousin Matthew’s shoes!!!

Disney just debuted a new clip from the film:

