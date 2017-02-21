Judd Apatow on the Trump presidency: ‘I feel like I’ve just been raped’

Judd Apatow is political now. I think it started when he (weirdly) became the voice of the anti-Bill Cosby movement, then Judd sort of morphed into anti-Donald Trump stuff. To be fair, everyone started getting political during the election cycle and to be fair, I don’t think Judd Apatow ever claimed to be the voice of any kind of liberal movement. He was just bitching on Twitter like the rest of us, and he was the one getting a lot of attention. Anyway, post-election, Judd has been moving through the five stages of grief. He blamed Hillary Clinton for a while, and maybe he still does. But now he’s using stand-up to talk about how the Trump presidency makes him feel “raped.” Apatow took part in a stand-up gig to promote the new HBO show Crashing, and his stand-up act was the most popular:

When Trump was elected, Apatow said, he felt like “a person about to get raped, but I didn’t know how bad it would be.” Now that Trump is president, he added, “I feel like I’ve just been raped and I just don’t know if I’m going to get murdered.” The L.A. crowd applauded, knowingly. Soon, he had moved on to the First Family, including Melania Trump, who has refused to even move into the White House. “That’s pretty bad,” he said. “I mean, think about it: Hillary Clinton didn’t move out of the White House and her husband got a blowjob in it.” As for Melania, he said he “understands” why she’s staying away. “Every day she’s not in the White House is a day she’s not getting f–ked by Donald Trump,” Apatow said. “Wouldn’t you stay away?” Apatow even included a few jokes about Barron Trump, a risky move that got Saturday Night Live writer Katie Rich suspended from the show last month. But unlike that controversial tweet, Apatow’s joke was not at the 10-year-old Trump’s expense. “He f–king gets it,” Apatow said of the president’s youngest son. “You ever see the look on his face when Trump’s talking?” he asked, imitating the aloof expression. “People are like, ‘Is there something wrong with him?’ No! He knows his dad’s a f–king a–hole!” Later, he expanded on a common observation about Trump: He doesn’t laugh. “Laughter is how we connect, it’s how you show people you love them,” Apatow said. “He only laughs when he makes someone feel bad. What does he do to laugh, just go on YouTube and watch Special Olympics bloopers?”

Maybe you had to be there to find it funny? Because this doesn’t read as that funny. I laugh more while reading random Twitter trolling of Emperor Baby Fists. Those Swedes were hysterical over the weekend! As for the “rape” comparison… ugh. Comedians always want a different set of rules for when they’re working out material on-stage and I don’t think Judd was, like, mocking the experience of being raped? But he was dancing on the edge of making light of it. It feels like Judd is coming close to telling rape victims, “Ladies, I know how you feel now that Trump is president.” And that is not a great thing for a male comedian. Plus, there’s a lot of evidence that suggests that the entire election and Trump’s electoral victory was genuinely triggering and traumatic for victims of rape and sexual assault. Is Judd making light of that?