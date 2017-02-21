Judd Apatow on the Trump presidency: ‘I feel like I’ve just been raped’

Judd Apatow is political now. I think it started when he (weirdly) became the voice of the anti-Bill Cosby movement, then Judd sort of morphed into anti-Donald Trump stuff. To be fair, everyone started getting political during the election cycle and to be fair, I don’t think Judd Apatow ever claimed to be the voice of any kind of liberal movement. He was just bitching on Twitter like the rest of us, and he was the one getting a lot of attention. Anyway, post-election, Judd has been moving through the five stages of grief. He blamed Hillary Clinton for a while, and maybe he still does. But now he’s using stand-up to talk about how the Trump presidency makes him feel “raped.” Apatow took part in a stand-up gig to promote the new HBO show Crashing, and his stand-up act was the most popular:

When Trump was elected, Apatow said, he felt like “a person about to get raped, but I didn’t know how bad it would be.” Now that Trump is president, he added, “I feel like I’ve just been raped and I just don’t know if I’m going to get murdered.”

The L.A. crowd applauded, knowingly.

Soon, he had moved on to the First Family, including Melania Trump, who has refused to even move into the White House. “That’s pretty bad,” he said. “I mean, think about it: Hillary Clinton didn’t move out of the White House and her husband got a blowjob in it.” As for Melania, he said he “understands” why she’s staying away. “Every day she’s not in the White House is a day she’s not getting f–ked by Donald Trump,” Apatow said. “Wouldn’t you stay away?”

Apatow even included a few jokes about Barron Trump, a risky move that got Saturday Night Live writer Katie Rich suspended from the show last month. But unlike that controversial tweet, Apatow’s joke was not at the 10-year-old Trump’s expense.

“He f–king gets it,” Apatow said of the president’s youngest son. “You ever see the look on his face when Trump’s talking?” he asked, imitating the aloof expression. “People are like, ‘Is there something wrong with him?’ No! He knows his dad’s a f–king a–hole!”

Later, he expanded on a common observation about Trump: He doesn’t laugh. “Laughter is how we connect, it’s how you show people you love them,” Apatow said. “He only laughs when he makes someone feel bad. What does he do to laugh, just go on YouTube and watch Special Olympics bloopers?”

Maybe you had to be there to find it funny? Because this doesn’t read as that funny. I laugh more while reading random Twitter trolling of Emperor Baby Fists. Those Swedes were hysterical over the weekend! As for the “rape” comparison… ugh. Comedians always want a different set of rules for when they’re working out material on-stage and I don’t think Judd was, like, mocking the experience of being raped? But he was dancing on the edge of making light of it. It feels like Judd is coming close to telling rape victims, “Ladies, I know how you feel now that Trump is president.” And that is not a great thing for a male comedian. Plus, there’s a lot of evidence that suggests that the entire election and Trump’s electoral victory was genuinely triggering and traumatic for victims of rape and sexual assault. Is Judd making light of that?

New York Premiere Of The Sixth & Final Season Of 'Girls'

34 Responses to “Judd Apatow on the Trump presidency: ‘I feel like I’ve just been raped’”

  1. RussianBlueCat says:
    February 21, 2017 at 8:23 am

    Certain things are not to be joked about.

    Reply
  2. Soprana says:
    February 21, 2017 at 8:25 am

    Do not. Talk about rape or the Holocaust. Unless you are actually talking about. Rape or the Holocaust.

    Reply
  3. Jenns says:
    February 21, 2017 at 8:26 am

    Oh FFS, Judd. You were not raped. You don’t know what that feels like. STFU.

    Reply
  4. Torontoe says:
    February 21, 2017 at 8:26 am

    When has a rape analogy (especially by a man who has an extremely low chance of ever being raped) ever worked?

    As upsetting as a Trump presidency is, this is a false equivalency and is tone deaf to actual victims.

    Reply
  5. grabbyhands says:
    February 21, 2017 at 8:27 am

    Jesus, here we go AGAIN.

    You know what is like rape? Rape.

    End of.

    So, so sick of hearing this phrase tossed out,

    Reply
  6. lightpurple says:
    February 21, 2017 at 8:27 am

    Only rape is rape. Not funny.

    Reply
  7. Sam says:
    February 21, 2017 at 8:29 am

    I don’t think he was purposefully making light of anyone’s trauma, but it wasn’t a smart joke.

    Reply
  8. Indiana Joanna says:
    February 21, 2017 at 8:29 am

    Not remotely funny or clever.

    Reply
  9. littlemissnaughty says:
    February 21, 2017 at 8:30 am

    No. You don’t. STFU. And leave the kid alone. He’s the one person in that family who’s not complicit.

    Reply
  10. Mke says:
    February 21, 2017 at 8:30 am

    People need to stop comparing things to being raped. We should know better by now

    Reply
  11. trollontheloose says:
    February 21, 2017 at 8:31 am

    No No No and No! Rape is no joke and this type of “joke” by celebrities don’t make it ok. It makes it “business as usual” and an ordinary thing. That’s just wrong especially coming from him.. We didn’t march for this. We protesting on the streets for our rights alright and among this the virtual trolling bashing sexism that we have to go against each day. So for Apatow to go after Cosby and then make this type of joke is f..ing sad. I don’t know I have a line for him say “It remind me of how I felt when my manhood was fingered during a sex orgy with a straight mate of mine”.. See no need to bring rape on the table

    Reply
  12. lower-case deb says:
    February 21, 2017 at 8:31 am

    mark of a failed comedian? almost past his sell-by date?
    there are many more creative ways to make fun of Trump, especially since Trump himself gave new materials every time he breathes.
    to use rape or invokw Godwin’s law so early in the game and in such a tastless unimaginative way is it not a sign of laziness and lack of creativity?

    much like when Emily Ratajkowski reminded people about the many things we can be joking about Melania without descending into calling her sl*t or wh**e.

    Reply
  13. Catherine says:
    February 21, 2017 at 8:39 am

    Unless you are a rape victim, for the love of god do NOT use that word as a verb for your political arguments. So hurtful for actual rape victims. It’s abusive, disgusting, and beyond disrespectful. Grow up and develop a vocabulary.

    Reply
  14. Margo S. says:
    February 21, 2017 at 8:42 am

    Judd is a tool. I used to like him but I do think he’s quite selfish and full of himself. He’s starting to give me a jerry Seinfeld vibe.

    Reply
  15. NeexKC says:
    February 21, 2017 at 8:50 am

    Gross. He could have said that he feels violated by the current political climate to express himself. Apatow is canceled.

    Reply
  16. vanna says:
    February 21, 2017 at 8:51 am

    Oh FFS isn’t he a writer? There are so many words and phrases out there and he has to pick that one. how about violate? thesaurus is your friend.

    Reply
  17. Zuzus Girl says:
    February 21, 2017 at 8:54 am

    Nope.

    Reply
  18. Donna says:
    February 21, 2017 at 8:58 am

    NO, Apatow, you elitist asshat. Just no.

    Reply
  19. boii says:
    February 21, 2017 at 9:05 am

    He shits me. I always felt there was something off about him. His book title “Sick in the Head” might be a clue.

    Reply
  20. adastraperaspera says:
    February 21, 2017 at 9:07 am

    If Apatow had ever been raped, I doubt he would use it in a comedy act. He’s using it as hyperbole here, and for me that just falls flat.

    Reply

