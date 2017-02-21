Judd Apatow on the Trump presidency: ‘I feel like I’ve just been raped’

Judd Apatow is political now. I think it started when he (weirdly) became the voice of the anti-Bill Cosby movement, then Judd sort of morphed into anti-Donald Trump stuff. To be fair, everyone started getting political during the election cycle and to be fair, I don’t think Judd Apatow ever claimed to be the voice of any kind of liberal movement. He was just bitching on Twitter like the rest of us, and he was the one getting a lot of attention. Anyway, post-election, Judd has been moving through the five stages of grief. He blamed Hillary Clinton for a while, and maybe he still does. But now he’s using stand-up to talk about how the Trump presidency makes him feel “raped.” Apatow took part in a stand-up gig to promote the new HBO show Crashing, and his stand-up act was the most popular:
When Trump was elected, Apatow said, he felt like “a person about to get raped, but I didn’t know how bad it would be.” Now that Trump is president, he added, “I feel like I’ve just been raped and I just don’t know if I’m going to get murdered.”
The L.A. crowd applauded, knowingly.
Soon, he had moved on to the First Family, including Melania Trump, who has refused to even move into the White House. “That’s pretty bad,” he said. “I mean, think about it: Hillary Clinton didn’t move out of the White House and her husband got a blowjob in it.” As for Melania, he said he “understands” why she’s staying away. “Every day she’s not in the White House is a day she’s not getting f–ked by Donald Trump,” Apatow said. “Wouldn’t you stay away?”
Apatow even included a few jokes about Barron Trump, a risky move that got Saturday Night Live writer Katie Rich suspended from the show last month. But unlike that controversial tweet, Apatow’s joke was not at the 10-year-old Trump’s expense.
“He f–king gets it,” Apatow said of the president’s youngest son. “You ever see the look on his face when Trump’s talking?” he asked, imitating the aloof expression. “People are like, ‘Is there something wrong with him?’ No! He knows his dad’s a f–king a–hole!”
Later, he expanded on a common observation about Trump: He doesn’t laugh. “Laughter is how we connect, it’s how you show people you love them,” Apatow said. “He only laughs when he makes someone feel bad. What does he do to laugh, just go on YouTube and watch Special Olympics bloopers?”
Maybe you had to be there to find it funny? Because this doesn’t read as that funny. I laugh more while reading random Twitter trolling of Emperor Baby Fists. Those Swedes were hysterical over the weekend! As for the “rape” comparison… ugh. Comedians always want a different set of rules for when they’re working out material on-stage and I don’t think Judd was, like, mocking the experience of being raped? But he was dancing on the edge of making light of it. It feels like Judd is coming close to telling rape victims, “Ladies, I know how you feel now that Trump is president.” And that is not a great thing for a male comedian. Plus, there’s a lot of evidence that suggests that the entire election and Trump’s electoral victory was genuinely triggering and traumatic for victims of rape and sexual assault. Is Judd making light of that?
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Certain things are not to be joked about.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Everything can be joked about. But not everyone can joke about everything.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t know if I agree with this, but if you’re going to joke about such a painful subject you better be damn sure it’s funny.
This was NOT funny.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree! Why does anyone think they know what it’s liked to be raped or about to be raped unless they have experienced it themselves? Just UGH!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
devils advocate here: must one personally experience something to know the gravity of the topic?
surely it cannot only be “rape victim” or “he who doesn’t take rape seriously”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When it’s rape, yeah. You don’t just go around saying “I feel like I’ve just been raped” when you don’t know what an actual rate feels like. That kind of negates his whole joke, unless he actually has been raped. How does he know he feels like he’s just been raped if he’s never been raped?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
i meant to edit to add, I’m a victim of rape, if it even matters.
everything in life is in some degree something that other people just can’t fully grasp unless they experience it themselves. the rest is our interpretation and response. on everything. working, staying at home. having money. being beautiful. losing a child. being abused. being raped.
there are those who struggle with empathy, and those who really do their best to understand. I think in drawing comparisons to things one hasn’t experienced, one has to be careful, but I think JA was coming from a place of most innocent comparisons (considering the topic)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The trauma of Trump taking office has been extreme for me, but I would not jump to a rape analogy. More like being afraid to fall asleep because Freddy Krueger is coming for me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, this is what I was going to say. I get that he was trying to come up with a powerful analogy because Trump evokes powerful feelings but he crossed the line.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think it’s possible to make funny (and righteous) rape jokes. For example, the rape joke in Blazing Saddles is both funny and ethical because it is satirising bad attitudes towards rape.
What is NEVER funny is to make a joke that trivialises rape by centring yourself as a victim of something and this is somehow equivalent to having been raped.
The stupidity of many male comedians who seem unable to see the differences never fails to amaze me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Do not. Talk about rape or the Holocaust. Unless you are actually talking about. Rape or the Holocaust.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh FFS, Judd. You were not raped. You don’t know what that feels like. STFU.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When has a rape analogy (especially by a man who has an extremely low chance of ever being raped) ever worked?
As upsetting as a Trump presidency is, this is a false equivalency and is tone deaf to actual victims.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jesus, here we go AGAIN.
You know what is like rape? Rape.
End of.
So, so sick of hearing this phrase tossed out,
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Only rape is rape. Not funny.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think he was purposefully making light of anyone’s trauma, but it wasn’t a smart joke.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not remotely funny or clever.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No. You don’t. STFU. And leave the kid alone. He’s the one person in that family who’s not complicit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1000
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Barron is off limits. Period.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I concur.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
People need to stop comparing things to being raped. We should know better by now
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No No No and No! Rape is no joke and this type of “joke” by celebrities don’t make it ok. It makes it “business as usual” and an ordinary thing. That’s just wrong especially coming from him.. We didn’t march for this. We protesting on the streets for our rights alright and among this the virtual trolling bashing sexism that we have to go against each day. So for Apatow to go after Cosby and then make this type of joke is f..ing sad. I don’t know I have a line for him say “It remind me of how I felt when my manhood was fingered during a sex orgy with a straight mate of mine”.. See no need to bring rape on the table
Report this comment as spam or abuse
mark of a failed comedian? almost past his sell-by date?
there are many more creative ways to make fun of Trump, especially since Trump himself gave new materials every time he breathes.
to use rape or invokw Godwin’s law so early in the game and in such a tastless unimaginative way is it not a sign of laziness and lack of creativity?
much like when Emily Ratajkowski reminded people about the many things we can be joking about Melania without descending into calling her sl*t or wh**e.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Unless you are a rape victim, for the love of god do NOT use that word as a verb for your political arguments. So hurtful for actual rape victims. It’s abusive, disgusting, and beyond disrespectful. Grow up and develop a vocabulary.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Judd is a tool. I used to like him but I do think he’s quite selfish and full of himself. He’s starting to give me a jerry Seinfeld vibe.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Gross. He could have said that he feels violated by the current political climate to express himself. Apatow is canceled.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was just gonna post the same thing. He could have said “violated” or “robbed” and the rest of the joke would still work.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh FFS isn’t he a writer? There are so many words and phrases out there and he has to pick that one. how about violate? thesaurus is your friend.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nope.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
NO, Apatow, you elitist asshat. Just no.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He shits me. I always felt there was something off about him. His book title “Sick in the Head” might be a clue.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If Apatow had ever been raped, I doubt he would use it in a comedy act. He’s using it as hyperbole here, and for me that just falls flat.
Report this comment as spam or abuse