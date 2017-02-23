Pedro Pascal is agnostic: ‘I think the idea of God can be really quite silly’

While Matt Damon became the (white)face of The Great Wall’s promotional tour, it’s worth noting that hottie Pedro Pascal is also in the film. It’s not that I gave Pedro a pass, it’s just that there are limited opportunities for Latino actors and while Pedro doesn’t really belong in a film about a white guy saving China, I wasn’t going to bitch about it too much. Anyway, there’s one good thing about Pedro being in The Great Wall – there are new interviews with him! And he covers the latest issue of Solar Magazine, where he wears the “Bad Hombre” title with pride. He IS a Bad Hombre. The best Bad Hombre ever. Here are some highlights from the interview, plus some quotes from Pedro’s recent interview with Jorge Ramos:

On starring in the Kingsman sequel: “Kingsman 2 was a particularly interesting experience because it was like a g-ddamn circus of amazing movie stars: Halle Berry, Jeff Bridges, Julianne Moore, Colin Firth, Channing Tatum… It was actually extremely terrifying, but I think that the fan boy in me is so loud, that it over road the fear of being in that company.” On Brexit: “I was in London when Brexit happened. It was dramatic how the atmosphere of the city changed over night. It was terrifying, sad and heartbreaking to see so many people shocked and bewildered by what they hadn’t predicted in terms of that vote.” On religion and spirituality: “I don’t know what I believe in, at all, if anything I am a complete agnostic. I think the idea of God can be really quite silly. It’s not like spirituality is a foreign subject to me, but I personally haven’t developed any kind of relationship to it, but I do know that the most important thing is being a good person.” He was a refugee, coming into America as a child: “I am a refugee, my parents fled Chile under Pinochet in 1976 when I was 9 months old, and my parents were able to start from nothing and make lives for themselves in the United States. I didn’t choose to come to the United States but being raised here has shaped exactly who I am today, and I can’t imagine that being taken away from me.”

I didn’t realize that he had been born in Chile and come to America as a baby. That’s such an interesting backstory. And it directly relates to all of those Dreamers who are now being rounded up by ICE and deported under Emperor Baby Fists. As for what he says about Brexit… I can imagine. I can imagine because it felt like that in America when Donald Trump won.