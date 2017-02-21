Lindsay Lohan claims she was ‘racially profiled’ in NYC for her head scarf

Lindsay Lohan was interviewed on Good Morning Britain this morning. I don’t know why? I mean, to describe her as a “has-been” seems overly generous at this point. She was once genuinely famous, then she was genuinely infamous for her criminal behavior, and nowadays… who even knows? She sort of lives in London. She goes on vacation a lot. She has shady friends and shady business associates. She makes mysterious trips to Russia and Turkey and she claims she wants to help refugees. I can’t even say “at least she seems to have cleaned up her act” because I’m absolutely positive that she’s still partying like the good old days.
Anyway, so she went on Good Morning Britain for some unknown reason. She looked like she was coming off a bad bender, and she talked about how she is probably-maybe converting to Islam.
Interestingly enough, Lindsay claims that she was “racially profiled” when she recently returned to New York. This is what she said:
“When I was flying to New York recently I was wearing a headscarf and I got stopped at the airport and was racially profiled for the first time in my life. [The agent] opened my passport and saw Lindsay Lohan and started apologizing but said, ‘Take off your headscarf.’ I mean, it’s OK. But what scared me was that moment, how would another woman who doesn’t feel comfortable taking off her headscarf feel? That was really interesting to me. I was kind of in shock. It was strange… I’m from New York, born and raised. I was a little intimidated.”
One, it’s not racial profiling. It’s Muslim-profiling, perhaps, if this incident even really happened. But she’s a white woman from Long Island. They weren’t profiling her based on her skin color, they were profiling her based on her head scarf. Two, Muslim women who wear hijabs won’t just “take them off” to go through Customs. If Lindsay says that she’s “studying” the Koran and that she’s working on converting, sure, I guess I’ll take that at face value. But it feels more like she just wore a scarf to provoke attention, because she was wandering around New York days earlier without a scarf.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
If that did happen, my money would be on security recognizing her and assuming there’s crack hidden up in there or the drugs dogs perked up as she came around the corner.
This was my first thought also.
I actually LOL’d ..hilarious
They backed off when they realised it was her. Security interest in drug couriers has diminished significantly in favor of muslim profiling. She may be lying but this does happen.
are you sure it’s not for past criminal records and pending criminal charges and/or contraband?
Nailed it!!!! 😆
What the hell England, you gave Peirs Morgan a show?!
This!!! I couldn’t believe it- “Good Morning Britain” with that guy?! Watching this interview made me skin crawl every time he spoke. He really is a vile creature & I can’t believe people wake up to watch this man at the start of the day- he is the turd in a tea party.
I say this every time I see her, but she’s so young to look so old.
+1 what’s different? Her mouth/lips I think. But really it’s everything.
I’m wondering if filler use stretches your skin and ages the elasticity prematurely.
Jesus, look at her legs in that full length pic
Those are the legs of an 80 year old woman
I don’t even have a reasonable explanation as to what could age legs like that…it doesn’t look like strictly sun-damage.
So they are profiling crackheads now?
Her poor face. It looks so painful.
Yeah what’s going on there? Just a lot of fillers…?
She legit didn’t look like she felt well…and she looked puffy. Fillers, botox & puff maybe? When I flew & mixed that with drinking a lot I was bloated for days- I looked & felt like hell. Can’t imagine if I also had some sort of filler/botox to mix in there. It could be for lots of reasons but she doesn’t look like she is on her A-game here.
I can’t stop staring at her upper lip. It doesn’t move!
Bitch please. If this happened to pretty much anybody else it would deserve to be taken seriously. But her, lol no. The headscarf, the Muslim posturing, it’s yet another giant neon sign that says “Look at me, LOOK AT MEeeeeee! I’m desperate here!!!!!”
Expect her to cycle through several borrowed identities until she finally dissolves into a pile of sad crack and cigarette ashes.
That’s the way I see it too. Same old Lindsay.
That poor kid in the last picture looks like she’s trying to save herself from this cracked-out mess.
What I wonder about this last pic is, when and why did she meet with Erdogan…?!
Is this press tour being sponsored by some random despot? You never know with her…seeing Whoopi Goldberg be way to conciliatory toward her was kind of gross. Her activism is bought and paid for.
As a Muslim I can tell you, I am sick and tired of having non Muslims convert to Islam and then go on to do terrible things all in the name of Islam. If Lindsay wants to reform herself, by all means do it but I don’t need this druggie narcissist using my religion to do so and give my religion a bad name. Islam already has a bad reputation now as it is.
With all due respect to you, doesn’t Islam already differentiate between men (umah/infidel).
I just want to say sorry. If Lilo was trying to become the face of something in my world, I would be pissed. This will be seen with an eye roll. And if I had to bet then my money would be on the idea that she is grooming herself for marriage with a man who is Muslim.
My guess is the guard said “Take off the head scarf! Aren’t muslims suffering enough without you trying to throw yourself into this conversation?”
She is lying.
Isn’t it possible that she was just randomly selected for a security screening? That does happen. But of course, she thinks “they’re after ME.”
Also – she says she had it on out of “respect” to the Muslim women she was with. I have never heard of such a thing. I have Muslim female friends that I have gone out with and never, ever have any of them suggested I should cover my head in their presence – mostly because they get that I am not Muslim. My bare head does not offend them in the least. So that just sounds….weird to me. I get it inside a mosque (and I have done that) but this was an airport.
