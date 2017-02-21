Lindsay Lohan claims she was ‘racially profiled’ in NYC for her head scarf

Lindsay Lohan was interviewed on Good Morning Britain this morning. I don’t know why? I mean, to describe her as a “has-been” seems overly generous at this point. She was once genuinely famous, then she was genuinely infamous for her criminal behavior, and nowadays… who even knows? She sort of lives in London. She goes on vacation a lot. She has shady friends and shady business associates. She makes mysterious trips to Russia and Turkey and she claims she wants to help refugees. I can’t even say “at least she seems to have cleaned up her act” because I’m absolutely positive that she’s still partying like the good old days.

Anyway, so she went on Good Morning Britain for some unknown reason. She looked like she was coming off a bad bender, and she talked about how she is probably-maybe converting to Islam.

Interestingly enough, Lindsay claims that she was “racially profiled” when she recently returned to New York. This is what she said:

“When I was flying to New York recently I was wearing a headscarf and I got stopped at the airport and was racially profiled for the first time in my life. [The agent] opened my passport and saw Lindsay Lohan and started apologizing but said, ‘Take off your headscarf.’ I mean, it’s OK. But what scared me was that moment, how would another woman who doesn’t feel comfortable taking off her headscarf feel? That was really interesting to me. I was kind of in shock. It was strange… I’m from New York, born and raised. I was a little intimidated.”

[From Us Weekly]

One, it’s not racial profiling. It’s Muslim-profiling, perhaps, if this incident even really happened. But she’s a white woman from Long Island. They weren’t profiling her based on her skin color, they were profiling her based on her head scarf. Two, Muslim women who wear hijabs won’t just “take them off” to go through Customs. If Lindsay says that she’s “studying” the Koran and that she’s working on converting, sure, I guess I’ll take that at face value. But it feels more like she just wore a scarf to provoke attention, because she was wandering around New York days earlier without a scarf.

Lindsay Lohan talks refugees with President of Turkey and First Lady

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

28 Responses to “Lindsay Lohan claims she was ‘racially profiled’ in NYC for her head scarf”

  1. Arock says:
    February 21, 2017 at 11:06 am

    If that did happen, my money would be on security recognizing her and assuming there’s crack hidden up in there or the drugs dogs perked up as she came around the corner.

    Reply
  2. lower-case deb says:
    February 21, 2017 at 11:10 am

    are you sure it’s not for past criminal records and pending criminal charges and/or contraband?

    Reply
  3. Merry says:
    February 21, 2017 at 11:10 am

    What the hell England, you gave Peirs Morgan a show?!

    Reply
    • MC2 says:
      February 21, 2017 at 11:47 am

      This!!! I couldn’t believe it- “Good Morning Britain” with that guy?! Watching this interview made me skin crawl every time he spoke. He really is a vile creature & I can’t believe people wake up to watch this man at the start of the day- he is the turd in a tea party.

      Reply
  4. minx says:
    February 21, 2017 at 11:14 am

    I say this every time I see her, but she’s so young to look so old.

    Reply
  5. hobbi says:
    February 21, 2017 at 11:17 am

    So they are profiling crackheads now?

    Reply
  6. WingKingdom says:
    February 21, 2017 at 11:19 am

    Her poor face. It looks so painful.

    Reply
  7. Sushiroll says:
    February 21, 2017 at 11:27 am

    Bitch please. If this happened to pretty much anybody else it would deserve to be taken seriously. But her, lol no. The headscarf, the Muslim posturing, it’s yet another giant neon sign that says “Look at me, LOOK AT MEeeeeee! I’m desperate here!!!!!”

    Expect her to cycle through several borrowed identities until she finally dissolves into a pile of sad crack and cigarette ashes.

    Reply
  8. Izzy says:
    February 21, 2017 at 11:42 am

    That poor kid in the last picture looks like she’s trying to save herself from this cracked-out mess.

    Reply
  9. Talie says:
    February 21, 2017 at 11:45 am

    Is this press tour being sponsored by some random despot? You never know with her…seeing Whoopi Goldberg be way to conciliatory toward her was kind of gross. Her activism is bought and paid for.

    Reply
  10. Disco Dancer says:
    February 21, 2017 at 11:45 am

    As a Muslim I can tell you, I am sick and tired of having non Muslims convert to Islam and then go on to do terrible things all in the name of Islam. If Lindsay wants to reform herself, by all means do it but I don’t need this druggie narcissist using my religion to do so and give my religion a bad name. Islam already has a bad reputation now as it is.

    Reply
  11. greenmonster says:
    February 21, 2017 at 11:49 am

    My guess is the guard said “Take off the head scarf! Aren’t muslims suffering enough without you trying to throw yourself into this conversation?”

    Reply
  12. Kiki says:
    February 21, 2017 at 11:52 am

    She is lying.

    Reply
  13. Sam the Pink says:
    February 21, 2017 at 12:07 pm

    Isn’t it possible that she was just randomly selected for a security screening? That does happen. But of course, she thinks “they’re after ME.”

    Also – she says she had it on out of “respect” to the Muslim women she was with. I have never heard of such a thing. I have Muslim female friends that I have gone out with and never, ever have any of them suggested I should cover my head in their presence – mostly because they get that I am not Muslim. My bare head does not offend them in the least. So that just sounds….weird to me. I get it inside a mosque (and I have done that) but this was an airport.

    Reply

