Lindsay Lohan claims she was ‘racially profiled’ in NYC for her head scarf

Lindsay Lohan was interviewed on Good Morning Britain this morning. I don’t know why? I mean, to describe her as a “has-been” seems overly generous at this point. She was once genuinely famous, then she was genuinely infamous for her criminal behavior, and nowadays… who even knows? She sort of lives in London. She goes on vacation a lot. She has shady friends and shady business associates. She makes mysterious trips to Russia and Turkey and she claims she wants to help refugees. I can’t even say “at least she seems to have cleaned up her act” because I’m absolutely positive that she’s still partying like the good old days.

Anyway, so she went on Good Morning Britain for some unknown reason. She looked like she was coming off a bad bender, and she talked about how she is probably-maybe converting to Islam.

Interestingly enough, Lindsay claims that she was “racially profiled” when she recently returned to New York. This is what she said:

“When I was flying to New York recently I was wearing a headscarf and I got stopped at the airport and was racially profiled for the first time in my life. [The agent] opened my passport and saw Lindsay Lohan and started apologizing but said, ‘Take off your headscarf.’ I mean, it’s OK. But what scared me was that moment, how would another woman who doesn’t feel comfortable taking off her headscarf feel? That was really interesting to me. I was kind of in shock. It was strange… I’m from New York, born and raised. I was a little intimidated.”

[From Us Weekly]

One, it’s not racial profiling. It’s Muslim-profiling, perhaps, if this incident even really happened. But she’s a white woman from Long Island. They weren’t profiling her based on her skin color, they were profiling her based on her head scarf. Two, Muslim women who wear hijabs won’t just “take them off” to go through Customs. If Lindsay says that she’s “studying” the Koran and that she’s working on converting, sure, I guess I’ll take that at face value. But it feels more like she just wore a scarf to provoke attention, because she was wandering around New York days earlier without a scarf.