Why won’t Donald Trump explicitly condemn the rise in anti-Semitic hate crimes?

Ever since the election, there’s been a rising tide of antisemitism. Swastikas and Nazi language has cropped up in graffiti on Jewish sites and community centers. There’s been a rise in hate speech specifically targeting Jewish people. Throughout the campaign and beyond, Trump supporters have been explicitly and implicitly anti-Semitic online and on social media. Just in the past few weeks, suspected bombers have been captured before they launched attacks on Jewish community centers, and there’s been a rash of bomb threats to Jewish centers around the country. Over the weekend, a Jewish cemetery in St. Louis was vandalized and 100 headstones were destroyed.
And President Donald Trump has been utterly silent about all of it. Some would even say that Trump and his people have gone out of their way to avoid any mention of the threats made against Jewish Americans. After all, this is the same White House which didn’t feel it was necessary to explicitly mention the millions of Jews murdered by the Nazis on Holocaust Remembrance Day. When a Jewish reporter pressed Trump to answer direct questions about anti-Semitic terrorism last week during Trump’s unhinged press conference, Trump literally told the reporter to “sit down” and then Trump launched into a disturbing diatribe about how he’s the least racist and least anti-Semitic person ever and that the reporter was not nice for asking the question.
The White House did issue a vaguely-worded statement about the vandalization at the Jewish cemetery, but once again, there was no specific mention of anti-Semitism or specific threats to Jewish communities. So now people are like “why is it so f–king difficult for Donald Trump to just say some words about this?” It’s getting so bad that Ivanka Trump – who converted to Judaism to marry Jared Kushner – had to do some damage control on Twitter:
America is a nation built on the principle of religious tolerance. We must protect our houses of worship & religious centers. #JCC
— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) February 20, 2017
That didn’t placate anyone, because Ivanka Trump is not the leader of the free world (ugh, I just made myself sick). And then this morning, Hillary Clinton decided to chime in:
JCC threats, cemetery desecration & online attacks are so troubling & they need to be stopped. Everyone must speak out, starting w/ @POTUS.
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) February 21, 2017
Is this just Hillary poking at Baby Fists a little bit and trying to make him angry? I think it’s a little bit of that, but mostly she’s just saying “It shouldn’t be this difficult to speak out on hate crimes.” Of course, I doubt Emperor Baby Fists would ever go up to the podium and speak directly to all of the neo-Nazis and white supremacists who voted for him and tell them to cut that sh-t out.
Update: Trump just made a statement: “I will tell you anti-Semitism is horrible, and it’s going to stop and it has to stop. Of course, and I do it [denounce it], wherever I get a chance, I do it.”
Photos courtesy of Getty.
Because the white supremacists embraced him first and they are his base. Heck he dismantled the Taskforce against hate crimes. He’s got Bannon right by his side. And circumstancial evidence is that his Dad was a Klansman.
Exactly, he’d alienate a chunk of his bigoted supporters.
This, he isn’t going to bite the hand that feeds him.
Exactly. People call Trump “refreshingly honest”. Well it would be refreshingly honest if this clown just admitted that this is why he won’t denounce Anti-Semitism.
He doesn’t explicitly condemn any kind of hate. Some think it’s because his base are haters. Some think it’s because the ones pulling his strings won’t allow it. I think it’s probably both. Trump is beholden to some very nasty characters, I’m convinced of that. Hopefully all will be revealed soon.
Oh, IDK, maybe because it would anger his KKK and deplorable followers? Or maybe because it doesn’t register on his personal scale of importance? Or maybe because he’s an ignorant piece of shit?
He doesn’t care. It’s deliberate. And he doesn’t want to go against his base.
The FBI have opened an investigation. This is normal procedure. Hopefully, we won’t have anymore incidences like this again. I am also hoping that whoever has been involved with these threatening issues will be made known to the public.
Lose the very racist, facist, disgusting Neo-Nazi pathetic loving people who supported Donald Trump. That would be a tough sell for ignorant Jackass of a POUTUS to get rid of. No go for Donald Trump…. that is no go for him.
The question is the answer, really. He’s not doing it.
There is a very worrying rise of anti-”otherness” everywhere. Here in the UK universities are being investigated because a lot of little anti-semitic groups have been popping up here and there on campus.
You need to tackle these things right away and not normalise them. A President has to reassure his citizens and establish a level of decendy and respect for every human being.
Hillary was exactly right to speak out, and we know it will rankle him because he cannot let it go.
She expertly baited him, again.
I’m not over her losing the election. I’m trying but I’m still in the moment I woke up, turned on my phone and saw “president-elect trump”.
He hasnt tweeted anything today, which is highly unusual for him. Even forgetting that Hillary just called him out, when was his last weekday that didnt start with an early morning tweet fest?
I think he just did at the black history museum
Gosh, I love it when she trolls him.
If possible, I would like to add that Trump’s daughter, and daughter in law are Jewish. He has a close relationship with Jared. He has several Jewish friends. Just because you identify as Christian doesn’t mean you are prejudiced against Jewish people.
what?
@ original kay – my thoughts exactly. Just ignore.
Sure. Are you one of those racists who isn’t racist because you have that one black friend?
So he’s not anti-Semitic, he’s just a coward then? Well someday his Jewish grandchildren will come to realize what a disgusting coward he is. He’s a humiliation to his country and his family.
Is it wrong that I find Ivanka hypocritical in this? Yes, she spoke out, but on the other hand she supports everything her father stands for.
“America is a nation built on the principle of religious tolerance.” Oh Ivanka my dear… could you talk to your father about this. You know, the guy who attacks an entire religion?! Just follow the orange brick road and you will find him.
So-called president Trump knows that his followers include deplorables and he doesn’t want to ruffle their feathers. He relies on their support. Trump also didn’t speak out against the man who murdered five innocent men and injured many others in a mosque in Canada. Hate is a two way street and it’s not just the immigrants Trump is afraid of that potentially can cause harm. Murderers, rapists and fanatics come from all walks of life, religions and races.
No one wants to be the word “police” and it’s too easy to let racist comments slide from friends, neighbours and leaders. Not just a president but all people must speak out against hate.
Pink Shirt Day, a project to end bullying, is upon us. We want to teach our children NOT to act the way Donald Trump acts every single day.
Speaking out because your family is threatened is not heroic, it is selfish since she never speaks out against the anti-Mexican and anti-Muslim rhetoric. I’m waiting to see if Trump does away with churches and houses of worship as “safe havens” for immigrants, because if he does what will Ivanka say then?
