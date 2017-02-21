Why won’t Donald Trump explicitly condemn the rise in anti-Semitic hate crimes?

Ever since the election, there’s been a rising tide of antisemitism. Swastikas and Nazi language has cropped up in graffiti on Jewish sites and community centers. There’s been a rise in hate speech specifically targeting Jewish people. Throughout the campaign and beyond, Trump supporters have been explicitly and implicitly anti-Semitic online and on social media. Just in the past few weeks, suspected bombers have been captured before they launched attacks on Jewish community centers, and there’s been a rash of bomb threats to Jewish centers around the country. Over the weekend, a Jewish cemetery in St. Louis was vandalized and 100 headstones were destroyed.

And President Donald Trump has been utterly silent about all of it. Some would even say that Trump and his people have gone out of their way to avoid any mention of the threats made against Jewish Americans. After all, this is the same White House which didn’t feel it was necessary to explicitly mention the millions of Jews murdered by the Nazis on Holocaust Remembrance Day. When a Jewish reporter pressed Trump to answer direct questions about anti-Semitic terrorism last week during Trump’s unhinged press conference, Trump literally told the reporter to “sit down” and then Trump launched into a disturbing diatribe about how he’s the least racist and least anti-Semitic person ever and that the reporter was not nice for asking the question.

The White House did issue a vaguely-worded statement about the vandalization at the Jewish cemetery, but once again, there was no specific mention of anti-Semitism or specific threats to Jewish communities. So now people are like “why is it so f–king difficult for Donald Trump to just say some words about this?” It’s getting so bad that Ivanka Trump – who converted to Judaism to marry Jared Kushner – had to do some damage control on Twitter:

America is a nation built on the principle of religious tolerance. We must protect our houses of worship & religious centers. #JCC — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) February 20, 2017

That didn’t placate anyone, because Ivanka Trump is not the leader of the free world (ugh, I just made myself sick). And then this morning, Hillary Clinton decided to chime in:

JCC threats, cemetery desecration & online attacks are so troubling & they need to be stopped. Everyone must speak out, starting w/ @POTUS. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) February 21, 2017

Is this just Hillary poking at Baby Fists a little bit and trying to make him angry? I think it’s a little bit of that, but mostly she’s just saying “It shouldn’t be this difficult to speak out on hate crimes.” Of course, I doubt Emperor Baby Fists would ever go up to the podium and speak directly to all of the neo-Nazis and white supremacists who voted for him and tell them to cut that sh-t out.

Update: Trump just made a statement: “I will tell you anti-Semitism is horrible, and it’s going to stop and it has to stop. Of course, and I do it [denounce it], wherever I get a chance, I do it.”