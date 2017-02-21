“Kendall Jenner partied in London while wearing a velvet robe” links

Kendall Jenner partied in London in what looks like a velvet robe. [Moe Jackson]
Is Logan a Best Picture Oscar contender? Eh. [LaineyGossip]
This waving lizard is so cute!! [Dlisted]
Donald Trump has a new National Security Advisor. [Jezebel]
Kylie Jenner shows off her latest “work.” [Popoholic]
Ciara is probably pregnant with a son. [Wonderwall]
Dustin Lance Black & Tom Daley are still together. [JustJared]
That Sad Batfleck movie lost its director already. [IDLY]
Jack Black went on The Price Is Right? [Seriously OMG WTF]
Lisa Rinna is still on social media, doing things. [Socialite Life]
She looks great.
she really does, and i love the outfit.
Ya know what? Me too! And thats not my style at all, but i like it on her
I need my glasses. I thought it said partied in London while wearing a velvet rope.
I know it’s none of our business but seeing as the world is burning and we are on a gossip site, do you think Kendall has no interest in relationships right now like a normal young woman her age? She’s just focusing on her career and brand and living her life? Or does she fly under the radar and those rumors about her being sexually fluid get her by without detection? The reason this is asked is because her family makes a living off dating other famous people. Thoughts? Objections?
Also, she is killing it in that robe.
Recently she has been photographed on “dates” (not sure that’s what they were, could just be friends) with A$AP Rocky.
Of course
Personally I think she’s just a young woman focusing on her career, as I would if I were in her situation.
I don’t mean this as an offense to gay people at all, but it kind of disgusts me how people are constantly trying to insinuate she’s a lesbian (always in negative terms)…Just because she’s not constantly dating like her sisters…
I feell like part of the reason people do it is because they resent her sisters…They make fun of Kylie/Khloe for skipping from relationship to relationship and it’s a regular point of criticism with the Kardashians, but because Kendall doesn’t do that, they can’t tease her that way…So they make up gay rumours.
i’m bisexual, and i hate all gay rumours. you shouldn’t assume a person’s sexual orientation, but every time there’s some sort of rumour about a celeb being gay it’s done in a vaguely offensive manner e.g. just look at the karlie/taylor thread smh
i think she might date casually, but she’s focusing on her career the most. which is pretty cool.
I always thought she was gay.Nothing wrong with that at all.I just PMK thinks it would be bad for her image.
A great look I must say. Suits her really well.
Ha!! The Price is Right video w/ Jack Black & the waving bearded dragon just made my day!
I am loving this outfit. She’s the best Kardashian when it comes to style lol
