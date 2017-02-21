“Kendall Jenner partied in London while wearing a velvet robe” links
  • February 21, 2017

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Kendall Jenner On A Night Out In London

Kendall Jenner partied in London in what looks like a velvet robe. [Moe Jackson]
Is Logan a Best Picture Oscar contender? Eh. [LaineyGossip]
This waving lizard is so cute!! [Dlisted]
Donald Trump has a new National Security Advisor. [Jezebel]
Kylie Jenner shows off her latest “work.” [Popoholic]
Ciara is probably pregnant with a son. [Wonderwall]
Dustin Lance Black & Tom Daley are still together. [JustJared]
That Sad Batfleck movie lost its director already. [IDLY]
Jack Black went on The Price Is Right? [Seriously OMG WTF]
Lisa Rinna is still on social media, doing things. [Socialite Life]

14 Responses to ““Kendall Jenner partied in London while wearing a velvet robe” links”

  1. Nev says:
    February 21, 2017 at 12:34 pm

    She looks great.

  2. Mindy_dopple says:
    February 21, 2017 at 12:37 pm

    I know it’s none of our business but seeing as the world is burning and we are on a gossip site, do you think Kendall has no interest in relationships right now like a normal young woman her age? She’s just focusing on her career and brand and living her life? Or does she fly under the radar and those rumors about her being sexually fluid get her by without detection? The reason this is asked is because her family makes a living off dating other famous people. Thoughts? Objections?

    Also, she is killing it in that robe.

  3. Adriana says:
    February 21, 2017 at 12:49 pm

    A great look I must say. Suits her really well.

  4. L says:
    February 21, 2017 at 12:53 pm

    Ha!! The Price is Right video w/ Jack Black & the waving bearded dragon just made my day!

  5. Mar says:
    February 21, 2017 at 2:49 pm

    I am loving this outfit. She’s the best Kardashian when it comes to style lol

