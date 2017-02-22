David Cassidy is battling dementia: ‘part of me always knew this was coming’

After struggling to remember the lyrics to some of his most famous songs during a concert this weekend, David Cassidy has revealed that he is suffering from dementia and has decided to retire from touring. David was a teen idol in the ’70s both for his solo music career and his role on the TV show The Partridge Family. The disease runs in David’s family as both his grandfather and mother suffered from it. This is really sad news.
The 66-year-old actor, widely known for his starring role as Keith Partridge on the 1970s series The Partridge Family, reveals to PEOPLE that he is fighting the memory loss disease.
Cassidy, who watched his grandfather battle the disease and witnessed his mother “disappear” into dementia until she died at age 89, tells PEOPLE of his diagnosis: “I was in denial, but a part of me always knew this was coming.”
Of his mother’s struggles, Cassidy recalls: “In the end, the only way I knew she recognized me is with one single tear that would drop from her eye every time I walked into the room. … I feared I would end up that way.”
Now that he’s come to terms with his condition, Cassidy has made the decision to stop touring as a musician to concentrate on his health and happiness. “I want to focus on what I am, who I am and how I’ve been without any distractions,” he says. “I want to love. I want to enjoy life.”
David has been plagued with issues from many years now. Most recently his third wife divorced him, he filed for bankruptcy and he was involved in a hit-and-run accident. Prior to that, David was arrested for multiple DUIs, which led to him finally seeking rehab in 2014. Not sure how familiar you are with David but he was huge in his youth. HUGE. As a solo artist, his tours sold out stadiums in one day. As Keith Partridge, his fame (briefly) eclipsed his step-mother, Shirley Jones, who played his mother on the show. His life has been plagued with sadness. He never quite recovered from a fan’s death who was crushed during one of his concerts in London. His father, actor/singer Jack Cassidy, with whom David and his three half-brothers struggled, died quite tragically. I am not excusing any of David’s DUIs, just giving framework for his demons. And David wants everyone to know that his current issues do stem from dementia and are are not in any way a relapse.
I didn’t know much about David’s mom, Evelyn Ward, and had no idea about her Alzheimer’s/Dementia but apparently it led to David becoming a spokesperson for the Alzheimer’s Research & Prevention Foundation. (I admit, his half-brother Shaun is one of my true-loves and I know much more about him.) David traveled the nation telling his story about watching his mother’s decline. According to David, he had no idea his mother was suffering initially because her husband was an old-school ‘don’t air your dirty laundry‘ type. When he died prior to Evelyn, a neighbor called David, who was living on the separate coast, and that’s how David first found out. I can only imagine the fear of waiting all this time for the signs to appear in him and knowing what the future holds. He is close to all of his half-brothers and his daughter, actress Katie Cassidy, so he has that support network. I believe he is also still close to Shirley.
Obviously I am a little soft for David. I wish him the best during this time.
Photo credit: WENN Photos and Getty Images
So sad. Wishing him peace as he copes with his dementia. It’s terrible.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Dementia can be caused by severe alcoholism. I have a feeling this may be the case with David. Regardless, it’s a tragedy. I wouldn’t wish it on anyone.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Dementia can be caused by a lot of things: alcoholism, assorted diseases – anything from a UTI to syphilis to sepsis to Alzheimers, brain injury, drugs both medicinal (like chemo) and the kind you buy on the street that have no medicinal purpose…. and there’s also a strong genetic link. So while I’ve never seen dude’s chart or read any of his medical history, if his mother had it that bad then there is a really good chance that check was in the mail – so to speak- and while the substance abuse couldn’t have helped any, even if he never drank he’d have had to face this anyway. Which is sad and awful.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How sad. My stepdad’s father struggled with Alzheimer’s when I was a teenager, even living with us until he required around-the-clock care. That type of disease really does take a toll on one’s family. My heart goes out to David and his family.
On a side note: it’s funny you should mention your love of Shaun, because somewhere there is a photo of a 6-year-old me wearing a Shaun Cassidy t-shirt. Even at that age I was in love!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was Shaun’s #1 fan back in the day! Seriously, he was my first celeb crush, I gazed at his album covers for hours. My mom even took me to see him in concert at a huge stadium of screaming tween girls, the thought of which makes me shudder now.
I was never really a fan of David’s, and only watched the Partridge Family occasionally when I was home sick from school, but I hope he can find peace and better days ahead.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Every time his name appears in the Emerald City opening credits (executive producer/writer), I squeak and then maybe lay out a few bars of Da Doo Ron Run
Report this comment as spam or abuse
David Cassidy was IT in the 70s! Greatest teen idol of them all, finest head of hair you ever saw. Such a sad story.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It is sad. I watched a 2014 interview he did with Piers Morgan last night in the wake of his third arrest for DUI and divorce and was kind of crushed. It was what he said “to” (as Piers asks him what he would say to her if she’d listen) his then soon-to-be ex-wife (at about 20 minutes in) when I turned off the vid, sorry I’d ever watched it. (Consider that a trigger warning for anyone who doesn’t want to lose their innocence and teen adoration.)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love, light, and peace David C. 💖
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My mom has dementia so I have an understanding of where he is. It’s scary and sad, but you can still live life and enjoy yourself-you just won’t remember it. For me this disease has been a serious crash course in being present and letting go of everything else. You just have to be with that person, where they are today and enjoy them where they are that day and the only thing you need to bring with you is your love and affection for them. That’s it.
Practically-you have to get all your affairs in order, and give strict orders to those who are going to be your caregivers to take care of themselves as well. It would take me too long to chronicle the toll this disease has taken on my life, but I completely underestimated what it would do to me as a caregiver. I’ve been decimated mentally and physically. My mom’s doctor told me it would be harder on me than it was on her. When he said that I didn’t quite get it, now I do.
One of the things I plan to do is to start a support group for people like me whose love ones have dementia. There are support systems but none of them could actually help me when I really needed them, so hopefully I can begin to help fill that gap. I send him and his family lots of love.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is too sad. Happy though he has thrown in the towel re touring.
Totally agree- he was HUGE in his heyday. I really recommend a novel- “I Think I Love You”- author’s name escapes me at present. A fictional accounting of a young woman’s efforts to arrange a meeting with David Cassidy- this after her mother hides from her that she won a meet and greet contest as a young teen. The book does an amazing job of capturing the intense crushes tweens/early teens can get on these teen idols- or, at least they used to get!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Very sad. I had no idea about the tragic death of his father either, or the fan that died. Those events must have shaped had profound effects on him. I hope his family can help make his remaining years peaceful.
Report this comment as spam or abuse