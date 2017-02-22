Gisele Bundchen & Tom Brady will co-chair this year’s Met Gala, ugh

Ugh, the two biggest fashion events of the year are the Academy Awards and the Met Gala. I enjoy covering both events, but honestly… in the past few years, the Met Gala is a bigger deal for fashion and gossip. When the Oscars are done, we have maybe a week of post-gaming and then I have two months to recover. Then it’s time for the Met Gala and every year, it feels like the gala gets more and more extravagant. Last year’s Met Gala brought us TIDDLES, for the love the God. The year before, it was Kimye, Amal Clooney and Beyonce. And the year before that, we had Beyonce, Jay-Z, Solange and the elevator. It’s gotten to the point where we’re still writing about all of the sh-t that goes down at the Met Gala months later.
So what will be writing about this year? I don’t even want to consider it before the Oscars, but here we go. We already know that Katy Perry and Pharrell Williams are co-hosting this year’s gala. But as it turns out, Anna Wintour was looking for some other big-name co-chairs. And she just got them: Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen. Nice victory lap, Egor.
Just when Tom Brady thought he achieved his biggest accomplishment of 2017 (you know, winning the Super Bowl), he just landed another huge honor. It was announced that Brady and his supermodel wife Gisele Bündchen will serve as co-chairs at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s annual Met Gala on May 1.
Back in October we learned that Katy Perry and Pharrell Williams will co-host alongside Vogue’s Anna Wintour at this year’s celebration honoring Comme des Garçons designer Rei Kawakubo’s work. The focus of the exhibition will examine the “Art of the In-Between” and show how her work challenged norms on beauty, taste and fashion. Also new to the lineup, the former Ambassador to Japan, Caroline Kennedy, who will join the Toyko-born designer as an honorary chair.
Gisele and Tom have been to the Met Gala loads of times, but I was looking through the photo archives, and I realized that they haven’t attended since 2014. My guess is that they were going through some issues (marital issues, Deflategate) and didn’t want to partake in their special brand of performative intimacy. But they’ve been doing better this year, so why not?
As for this group – Gisele, Tom, Katy, Pharrell and Caroline Kennedy – er, did it not occur to Wintour to maybe get a Japanese person or Japanese-American to co-chair as well? This might be a moment to think outside the box and ask Yoko Ono to co-chair the event. As for the theme… I suspect people will just grab some vintage Comme des Garcons and wear that, OR they’ll hear “Japanese” and just do that. Then again, I was pleasantly surprised by how NOT racist the China: Through the Looking Glass gala went two years ago, so maybe we should give the fashion people more credit. I hope we don’t see a lot of vintage Comme des Garcons because there are only so many sack dresses I can take at one event.
Photos courtesy of Getty, WENN.
Yawn. Excited about what Pharrell will wear, but what an uninspired list of co-chairs. I guess TB and Gisele are still doing their victory lap. Well, I still have the picture of Ben Affleck’s nanny posing with TB’s rings to feel better!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ugh as if the country needs to suck up more to Tom Brady. #majordouchealert
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yoko Ono. YESSSSS!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I look forward to the Met Gala. The reviews of the outfits are always a lot of fun to read. I wonder if Beyoncé/JayZ or Kimye will attend?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Blah. Tom just wears the most basic, bog standard suits and tuxes, and while Gisele is a great model, in her own time her style is really bland and pretty much just reliant on her stunning figure. Such vanilla choices, which might be fine some years, but not for an event honouring Comme des Garcons.
Not happy about Katy Perry, with her geisha dress-up past. Not sure how Caroline Kennedy fits with this theme either, maybe if it was honouring someone boring like Ralph Lauren.
The hosts are usually not a perfect fit or a bit of a stretch for the theme, but they do normally make more sense than this crowd.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Carole Kennedy was the US Ambassador to Japan during the last years, so maybe there is a bit of a connection…..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And she has a long history of supporting the Met too.
And I’ve met Caroline a number of times. She’s a lot of fun.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The ultimate bland, boring, white bread couple. Wonder if Gisele will be looking down her nose at the other peasants attending, as she dispenses her cringeworthy mothering and fitness tips?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hope Gisele doesn’t have any input on the menu or there won’t be anything to eat.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
all of these people’s style is boring. why???
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Has the Met ever done anything African inspired, the prints are gorgeous.
Report this comment as spam or abuse