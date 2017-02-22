Jennifer Lopez on dating younger men: ‘it’s just about the person’

I’m pretty sure I know why I was given this story, and all I can say is, “You go, J-Lo!” Jennifer Lopez, still looking stunning at 47, was a guest on Tuesday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, promoting the return of her NBC cop series Shades of Blue, which is scheduled to air its season premiere on Sunday, March 5.

During the interview, the topic of her recent romance with 30-year-old Drake (which is already a thing of the past) came up and Ellen pressed Jennifer for details. Jennifer got on the defensive, telling Ellen that she’s not out looking for younger men to date, asserting, “It’s not like you have to be younger, it’s not about that. I just meet people and if I go out with them, I go out with them, and if I like them, I like them and if I don’t, I don’t. It’s just about the person. It’s about who they are, it has nothing to do with age.”

As for her relationship with 29-year-old former beau Casper Smart, she said, “he was younger and that was the first guy I ever dated younger than me and then I got labeled right away.” She then spelled out what she looks for in a man, which is what I would assume any woman would look for, stating, “If they’re older, they’re older. If they’re younger, they’re younger. It doesn’t matter. It’s whether or not I’m attracted to them or not, attracted to their spirit, their soul, whatever their energy is.” You can see the clip below.

I never thought the words “I can totally relate to Jennifer Lopez” would ever emerge from my lips, but I’m telling the truth here. A few years ago, I dated a guy 18 years younger than myself and I didn’t date him because of the perceived allure of that age difference. I dated him because of the person he is. I do feel bad that Jennifer – and other entertainers who date younger men (but not just for the sake of a reality show…*cough* Mariah Carey) get labeled like that. I’ve always said – and I believe it 100% – that you can’t choose who you love. As long as you’re happy, everyone is of age and no one gets hurt, the rest doesn’t matter. Screw the haters and live your best life. I think that’s what Jennifer is doing and I applaud her for it.

Oh, and for those of you who might still be ‘shipping Jennifer and her ex-husband Marc Anthony, for whom rumors of a reconciliation continue to circulate, here’s some fuel for your fire. The pair reunited on Monday to celebrate the birthday for their twins Max and Emme, who turn 9 today. The kids’ godmother, Leah Remini, took some time out of taking down the Church of Scientology to join Marc and Jennifer for the celebration, posting a photo with her husband, Angelo, and with Marc ’n’ Jen.

Celebrating our Max & Emme's 9th birthday @jlo @marcanthony @therealangelopagan #familia #memories #friendship A post shared by Leah Remini (@leahremini) on Feb 20, 2017 at 6:46pm PST

I doubt these two are reconciling. We’ve heard that Marc has a 21 year-old girlfriend, which is a much larger age difference than Jennifer and her boyfriends. I think its wise that they maintain a professional relationship, as many of their duets are quite lovely – and it’s always good that they have a healthy, friendly relationship for their kids. I definitely think Jennifer has moved on, and she really sounds like she’s got her head in the right space.